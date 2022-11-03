Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course (March 1, 2023)

Company Logo

Dublin, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The programme includes practical exercises using draft agreements to exemplify the points discussed and help embed learning.

Key topics to be covered at this seminar:

Pitfalls and ambiguities to avoid

Project management

Achieving precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use

Project and relationship management

The academia-industry dichotomy

Why you should attend

Attend this comprehensive one-day seminar to:

Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements

Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements

Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role

Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe

Who Should Attend:

Patent attorneys

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Contracts managers

Technology transfer managers

Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Setting the scene - licences in the morning, R&D collaborations in the afternoon.

Each session will be based on a real contract, covering what the parties wanted out of the arrangement, why key clauses were in there and the problems they encountered, legal, technical and relationship-wise, when implementing the contract.

Lessons learned by the parties and their advisors from each scenario.

Module 1: Patent/know-how licences

Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity

Regarding:

Territory

Field

Exclusivity

Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'

The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties

Scope of licence and non-competition provisions

Liability and dispute resolution

Module 2: R&D collaborations

Key clauses in the contract

Each party's aims

Allocation of responsibility

Background IP applied

Plans for Foreground IP

Problems encountered

Role of the grantor

Project coordination

Letting problems fester

Diverging agendas

The solution

Simon Portman

Commercial Contract Lawyer

Simon Portman, Managing Associate at Marks & Clerk, specialises as a commercial contract lawyer for technology companies. He works for clients in the electronics, bioscience, defence, software, nanotech and creative industries, advising companies ranging from small start-ups to big multinationals as well as individuals, public bodies and charities.

He advises on a wide range of contracts, including licenses, R&D collaborations, manufacturing agreements and procurement documentation. On the regulatory front he has advised on compliance with clinical trials legislation and novel food applications, as well as freedom of information and data protection issues.



For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/du4tmg





