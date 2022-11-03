Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course (March 1, 2023)
The "Avoiding Pitfalls in Patent/Know-How Licences and R&D Collaborations Training Course" training
The programme includes practical exercises using draft agreements to exemplify the points discussed and help embed learning.
Key topics to be covered at this seminar:
Pitfalls and ambiguities to avoid
Project management
Achieving precision regarding IP definitions, ownership and use
Project and relationship management
The academia-industry dichotomy
Why you should attend
Attend this comprehensive one-day seminar to:
Ensure you have the practical mastery to give you the edge in crucial IP agreements
Analyse and discuss the key aspects of patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
Assess the areas where things can and do go wrong using draft agreements
Take away practical advice that will aid you in your day-to-day role
Compare experiences with delegates from across Europe
Who Should Attend:
Patent attorneys
In-house lawyers
Private practice lawyers
Contracts managers
Technology transfer managers
Others involved in patent/know-how licences and R&D collaborations
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Setting the scene - licences in the morning, R&D collaborations in the afternoon.
Each session will be based on a real contract, covering what the parties wanted out of the arrangement, why key clauses were in there and the problems they encountered, legal, technical and relationship-wise, when implementing the contract.
Lessons learned by the parties and their advisors from each scenario.
Module 1: Patent/know-how licences
Key defined terms and how to avoid traps or ambiguity
Regarding:
Territory
Field
Exclusivity
Key financial terms including 'royalties', 'offsets' and 'milestones'
The key aspects of provisions covering milestones and royalties
Scope of licence and non-competition provisions
Liability and dispute resolution
Module 2: R&D collaborations
Key clauses in the contract
Each party's aims
Allocation of responsibility
Background IP applied
Plans for Foreground IP
Problems encountered
Role of the grantor
Project coordination
Letting problems fester
Diverging agendas
The solution
Speakers
Simon Portman
Commercial Contract Lawyer
Marks & Clerk
Simon Portman, Managing Associate at Marks & Clerk, specialises as a commercial contract lawyer for technology companies. He works for clients in the electronics, bioscience, defence, software, nanotech and creative industries, advising companies ranging from small start-ups to big multinationals as well as individuals, public bodies and charities.
He advises on a wide range of contracts, including licenses, R&D collaborations, manufacturing agreements and procurement documentation. On the regulatory front he has advised on compliance with clinical trials legislation and novel food applications, as well as freedom of information and data protection issues.
