Avolta (VTX:AVOL) stock falls 7.4% in past week as five-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example, after five long years the Avolta AG (VTX:AVOL) share price is a whole 71% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 26% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 30% in the last three months.

With the stock having lost 7.4% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Avolta moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

It could be that the revenue decline of 8.6% per year is viewed as evidence that Avolta is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Avolta's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Avolta's TSR, which was a 68% drop over the last 5 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 2.9% in the twelve months, Avolta shareholders did even worse, losing 26%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Avolta better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Avolta you should be aware of, and 2 of them are potentially serious.

