Avon to Host Ohio's Famous Haunted Car Wash

·2 min read

AVON, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainforest Car Wash is set to host their third annual Haunted Car Wash at their newest location in Avon, Ohio. This year, the Haunted Tunnel will be an exclusive event available to Unlimited Members or by presale ticket for single wash customers.

Rainforest first became a national sensation for their Haunted Car Wash in 2019, with over 40 million views on social media platforms including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, landing themselves on national news platforms such as CNN, Good Morning America, and ABC News. Since 2019, their now famous annual spooky event has become wildly popular, with wait times exceeding over four hours in some cases. This year, Rainforest will have a mandatory check-in area for attendees at the Christian Heritage Assembly of God next door to the wash.

"We have had so much demand for this event. It's been a real blessing. This year we are going to make traffic more manageable for ourselves and the city by making the event pre-sale only," said Anthony Bencivenni, Rainforest Car Wash's District Manager.

This year, Rainforest boasts that their Haunted Car Wash will be better than ever before.

"We will have more scares, more decorations, more lights, and an even better show. We encourage people to reserve their tickets early. We will sell out quickly," said Bencivenni.

All participants will receive a trick-or-treat bag packed with goodies, a clean car, and an experience they will never forget. Dates for this exclusive event are as follows; October 15th, 16th, 17th and 22nd, 23rd, 24th; 6pm10pm.

Rainforest Car Wash is an experiential rainforest-themed car wash that serves Ohio with four convenient wash locations in the greater Cleveland area: Cleveland Heights, Brunswick, Medina, and Avon, with two more locations coming within the next year. The wash is committed to helping community members achieve a better clean, enjoy an escape from the day-to-day, and experience an unforgettable family-friendly jungle adventure.

Tickets for this exclusive Haunted Car wash event will go on sale in mid-September. You can keep an eye out for ticket availability and event announcements at rfwash.com or on Rainforest Car Wash's Facebook page.

SOURCE Rainforest Car Wash

