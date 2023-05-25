Avon Protection First Half 2023 Earnings: US$0.14 loss per share (vs US$0.35 loss in 1H 2022)

Avon Protection (LON:AVON) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$116.2m (down 4.7% from 1H 2022).

Net loss: US$4.20m (loss narrowed by 61% from 1H 2022).

US$0.14 loss per share (improved from US$0.35 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Avon Protection Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years compared to a 3.2% growth forecast for the Aerospace & Defense industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Aerospace & Defense industry.

The company's shares are down 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Avon Protection (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here