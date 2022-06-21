U.S. markets open in 9 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,734.50
    +58.75 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,291.00
    +422.00 (+1.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,487.00
    +190.25 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,695.20
    +30.10 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.01
    +2.45 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0532
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.03
    -1.92 (-5.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0030 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0370
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,629.17
    +656.14 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.60
    +10.66 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,304.64
    +533.42 (+2.07%)
     

New AVPN USD 3M Sustainability Seed Fund, with support from Google.org and Asian Development Bank, launched to combat climate change and drive sustainability through technology

·6 min read

Catalyzed by AVPN with support from Google.org in partnership with Asian Development Bank (ADB), the funding will support innovative tech-driven solutions championed by nonprofit organizations in Asia Pacific

Key Message:

  • More than 57 million people in Asia were severely affected by climate-related disasters during 2021

  • This USD 3M Seed Fund will support nonprofit organizations across Asia in combating climate change

DENPASAR, Indonesia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia has faced some of the harshest effects of climate change globally. Last year, more than 57 million people in the region were severely affected by climate-related disasters. This priority for climate action has led AVPN, the world's largest network of social investors in Asia, to launch the APAC Sustainability Seed Fund.

Gringgo aims to bring digital technology as a way to improve existing waste management systems in Bali.
Gringgo aims to bring digital technology as a way to improve existing waste management systems in Bali.

This USD3M fund has been made possible through the support of Google.org, Google's philanthropic arm, and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) as a Strategic and Outreach partner of the Fund. The fund will provide support to non-profit organizations in 11 markets that are using technology-based solutions to combat climate change and drive sustainability. The markets include Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Michaela Browning, Google Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Asia Pacific said, "This initiative is an opportunity for public and private organizations to come together in the shared responsibility to work towards climate and sustainability solutions. We're excited by the possibilities of using technology, including many of our own tools and platforms, to build scalable and impactful solutions that help tackle the threats presented by climate change. Working in close partnership with AVPN and ADB, we look forward to supporting non-profits that are working on promising technology-based solutions, to help them to scale these and take them to the next level.

The announcement was made at the AVPN Global Conference happening in Bali, the world's largest networking event for Social Investors in Asia. The output of the convening will be added to the main agenda of the upcoming G20.

"Sustainability is at the core of AVPN's mission, which is why this landmark fund, made possible with support from Google.org and ADB, brings us closer to our vision of moving more capital towards impact. This fund is part of our wider efforts with the AVPN Climate Action Platform, which has now facilitated over 55 climate-related deals with a total value of USD 75 million+ on the platform," explained Naina Subberwal Batra as the CEO of AVPN during the conference.

Greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) are set to increase as the economy recovers post-pandemic, with a drastic change in global consumption patterns and an increasing need for energy generation that is mainly fossil-based. ADB reported that many countries in Asia Pacific, especially low lying and small island countries, are extremely vulnerable to disastrous impacts of climate change, such as extreme precipitation events, heat waves, rising sea levels, and loss of biodiversity. This will affect millions of lives in the region, especially marginalized and vulnerable communities who are most impacted by climate change.

With the need of US1.3T green financing in Southeast Asia alone, clearly, there is a huge funding gap for climate action and sustainability efforts particularly in the Asia Pacific. Through this APAC Sustainability Seed Fund, AVPN aims to open a floodgate of urgently needed financing to address sustainable development.

Application to the APAC Sustainability Fund will open in November 2022 until January 2023 and the grantees will be selected through an online application process. AVPN will hold a series of information sessions between July until December 2022 to further explain about the funds, selection criteria and to answer any questions raised by interested parties.

The selected grantees will not only receive a cash grant that they can use to scale up their innovative solutions in sustainability, but also will gain access to Google's technology and Google volunteers.

To find out more about the APAC Sustainability Fund, please visit https://avpn.asia/philanthropic-fund/apac-sustainability-seed-fund/

About AVPN

AVPN is the world's largest network of Social Investors in Asia, with over 600+ diverse members across 33 markets. Their mission is to close the SDG gaps in Asia, by enabling their members to increase the flow of financial, human, and intellectual capital towards impact. Through sharing knowledge and innovating collaborations between policy makers, family offices, foundations and the private sector, AVPN improves the effectiveness of capital deployed; bringing to bear the local field needs, regional expertise, and policy insights.

As organizers of the AVPN Global conference—the world's largest networking event for Social Investors in Asia—their focus is to put Asian voices at the forefront of global discourse; with the output of the convening to be added to the main agenda of the upcoming G20. The event is also leveraged by the Social Investor ecosystem to form and announce new partnerships, innovate catalytic funding vehicles, and share best practices that ultimately move more capital towards impact.

About Google.Org

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of Google, supports nonprofits that innovate to address humanitarian issues. Google.org was created to pursue, experiment with, and build upon ideas to improve the world, and continues to take an iterative approach to philanthropy today.

Google.org develops and invests in pursuits that can have measurable impact on local, regional and global issues, and rallies Google's people in support of these efforts with a singular goal of creating a better world, faster. At Google.org we seek out and support people who are innovating and using technology to combat the world's biggest challenges.

We help nonprofits accelerate and scale by investing in their vision, we rally our employees and mobilize their skills to help our grantees realize their projects, and we always aim to give the best of Google to our grantees. That includes both financial resources + Google resources (Cash + Google). Around the world, Google.org donated over $100 million in grants, $1 billion in technology resources, and 200,000+ hours of Googler volunteering to nonprofits in 2015 alone.

About Asian Development Bank (ADB)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) envisions a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty in the region. Despite the region's many successes, it remains home to a large share of the world's poor: 263 million living on less than $1.90 a day and 1.1 billion on less than $3.20 a day.

ADB assists its members, and partners, by providing loans, technical assistance, grants, and equity investments to promote social and economic development.

ADB maximizes the development impact of its assistance by facilitating policy dialogues, providing advisory services, and mobilizing financial resources through cofinancing operations that tap official, commercial, and export credit sources.

SOURCE AVPN

Recommended Stories

  • Storm in a teacup? WeChat bans account for flipping NFTs

    The ban comes as Chinese companies seek to comply with Beijing’s diktat against speculative activity in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). See related article: China’s diktat against NFT flipping spawns an ingenious industry Fast facts WeChat banned the official account of a Chinese NFT platform for “business activities related to secondary trading of digital collectibles or cryptocurrency.” […]

  • Babel Finance says liquidity pressure eased with new debt agreements

    Hong Kong-based Babel Finance announced on Monday it has reached “preliminary agreements” on debt repayments to counterparties following a redemption and withdrawal freeze instituted last Friday. See related article: Contagion risk from Three Arrows Capital weighs on Bitcoin, crypto Fast facts A preliminary restructuring of the debt repayment period has “eased” the company’s short-term liquidity […]

  • Investors Could Be Concerned With Adbri's (ASX:ABC) Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Singapore Pushes Latest Laws to Regulate Online Content

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore is joining global peers in proposing laws that will grant regulators the power to order social media services to remove or block online content deemed harmful especially to youths.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushb

  • Yellen says gasoline tax holiday worth considering as anti-inflation tool

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that a gasoline tax holiday should be considered as a way to address inflation, even if it is "not perfect" and may not result in all of the reduction passed on to consumers. Yellen, speaking to reporters after meetings with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland in Toronto, said that research suggested that there was likely a higher pass-through rate for cutting higher state fuel taxes than the generally lower federal taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents for diesel. "I think the research suggests that there's reasonably high pass-through when the state does it to prices at the pump, not full, but reasonably high," Yellen said.

  • Asia’s Shortage of Empty Containers May Worsen on Rotterdam Jam

    (Bloomberg) -- Empty container boxes crucial for Asia’s exporters are getting stuck in the port of Rotterdam as a growing backlog of undelivered goods at Europe’s export hub forces ocean carriers to prioritize shipments of filled boxes.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the

  • Asian shares rise as investors pause after selloff

    Asian stocks and U.S. share futures turned higher on Tuesday as the market took stock after a recent steep selloff, but concerns remain that aggressive central bank rate hikes to curtail inflation could spark a global recession. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.85% in early trading, edging up from a more than five-week low hit the previous day. Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 1.16%, and Nasdaq and S&P500 e-mini share futures each rose nearly 1.5%.

  • US Sanctions Boosting China's Chipmaking Industry

    China's semiconductor industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world. And part of the reason is the U.S. sanctions on local champions including Huawei Technologies Co.&nbsp;and Hikvision. Debby Wu reports on Bloomberg Television.

  • Stocks, US Futures Rise; Treasury Yields Advance: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed in Asia on Tuesday, US equity futures pointed higher and Treasuries retreated amid steadier investor sentiment compared with last week’s rout in global shares.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Ov

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Cathie Wood warns the Fed are ignoring dangerous signals as it plows ahead with draconian rate hikes

    The founder of ARK Invest, Wall Street's best-known tech sector evangelist, warns leading economic indicators are flashing red.

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Wells Fargo sees a recession brewing by next year — here are 3 stocks it's keeping behind the emergency glass

    The S&P 500 has plunged over 23%, but a stock market downturn isn’t the only thing to worry about.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • Stocks are still too expensive and rising rates may shock financial system, Seth Klarman warns

    Investment legend Seth Klarman went back to his roots at Harvard Business School to declare that the stock market is still too pricey even with its slide this year.

  • Elon Musk Says He Is Buying the Crypto Dip

    Now, will this be enough to stabilize prices, the next few hours will tell, but there are still many questions, especially about the solvency of many crypto projects and firms. Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , and one of the biggest influencers in the world gave his support on June 19 to the crypto industry and more particularly to the meme coin Dogecoin. "I will keep supporting Dogecoin," Musk tweeted to his nearly 99 million followers on June 19.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 1 Stock Split Growth Stock to Buy Now

    Stock splits are getting a lot of attention this summer: Amazon just completed its 20-for-1 split, Alphabet's 20-for-1 action is coming up fast, Shopify approved a 10-for-1 split, and Tesla's board of directors just signed off on a 3-for-1 split. Fortinet shares will be divvied up on June 22, leaving shareholders on June 23 with five shares for every one they owned prior. As a reminder, the share price will also be divided by five to adjust accordingly, so the value of Fortinet as a company is not changing.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.