Avvir announces product enhancements and releases case study with HITT Contracting

Avvir, an automated risk analysis company that’s part of Hexagon, today announced key product enhancements across its suite of offerings. These updates will streamline processes and improve customer experience to further Avvir’s mission of automating workflow for construction and contractors. The announcement comes alongside the release of a case study with HITT Contracting, one of the nation’s largest general contractors offering lifecycle construction services.

The product enhancements will impact four different areas of the Avvir platform. One of the key product updates will give Avvir users more control over exported information and bulk export deviations to .BCF format based on parameters like scope and defined deviation tolerance. Additionally, the company has enhanced its keyboard shortcuts, allowing users to spend less time clicking buttons and more time analyzing the data. Avvir will also add a feature for better understanding through Dynamic Point Cloud Trimming. This feature was developed at Avvir’s annual hackathon, and will enable a better understanding of worksites by facilitating visual comparison of point clouds to elements and providing precise deviation results. As users move around the scanned spaces, they can remove non-salient point cloud noise. While reviewing deviations in the platform, businesses can multi-select a group of deviations and act on them all at once.

“Our focus in Q1 was to enhance and streamline the many capabilities of Avvir,” said Matt Curry, Head of Product at Avvir. “We are so proud of the improvements we’ve made for our users in 2023 and are excited to continue our momentum for changing how the construction industry interacts with the built world.”

Avvir and HITT Contracting have released a case study that explores the findings surrounding their collaboration on constructing a four-story, 360,000-square-foot building in Northern Virginia. HITT faced the challenge of meeting accelerated timelines in a job that included many systems and ancillary systems that needed to interact with each other. The company’s use of BIM coordination and laser scanning led them to Avvir. Upon partnering, HITT and Avvir participated in weekly BIM coordination meetings to present findings, including potential future clashes.

“If the clashes hadn’t been found, rework would have been required, which means additional labor and material expenses. One of Avvir’s findings alone saved the team approximately $25,000 in future repair spend,” said Russell Intermaggio, Senior Project Manager at HITT Contracting Inc. “Avvir helped HITT put its data to work and capitalize its investment in modeling and reality capture.”

Avvir will continue to enhance future clash detection and inspect UI updates. These enhancements will continue to simplify workflows and prevent costly reworks by identifying installation mistakes. These updates will be released in Q2, 2023.

To download the Avvir - HITT Contracting case study, please click here. For more information on Avvir, please visit Avvir.io.

About Avvir

Avvir, part of Hexagon, provides construction teams with control through its automated risk analysis platform, featuring automated schedule tracking, cost and earned value analysis and installation issue detection. Avvir delivers the only hardware agnostic platform that not only provides critical insights but closes the loop by updating the BIM with as-built conditions, allowing customers to focus on solving issues, not finding them. Avvir is based in New York City and has a customer base that spans across North America, Europe and Japan, and includes well-known customers such as AECOM, Related, Columbia and DPR.

Learn more at avvir.io. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 23,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 4.3bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

