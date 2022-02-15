U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

AWARD OF LONG-TERM INCENTIVES

DFDS A/S
·1 min read
  • DFDDF
DFDS A/S
DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT No. 07 - 15 February 2022

DFDS’ long-term incentives for management aims to link remuneration to the sustained performance of the company, as reflected in the share price, whilst also supporting retention of management.

Today, the Board of Directors have awarded Torben Carlsen, CEO, 5,748 RSUs (Restricted Share Units) and 43,499 share options, and Karina Deacon, CFO, 2,817 RSUs and 21,315 share options. In addition, a total of 14,785 RSUs and 111,892 Share Options was awarded to a number of key employees.

The share options and the RSUs vest with 1/36 per month from and including February 2022. The share options may be exercised in the period from February 2025 until February 2027. The share price at grant and the exercise price are based on the volume weighted average share price of DFDS shares traded on NASDAQ Copenhagen on the five trading days immediately following the publication of DFDS’ most recent financial report to the time of grant. For the share options, 10% has been added, giving an exercise price of DKK 344 per share of DKK 20 nominal value.

The total value of the award of the RSUs and the share options is DKK 14.6m, including the awards to the CEO and CFO, calculated according to the Black-Scholes model.


Contact

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment


