U.S. markets open in 8 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,115.50
    -18.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,680.00
    -145.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,922.50
    -49.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.20
    -12.10 (-0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.29
    -1.33 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.90
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    -0.06 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0233
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6420
    -2.6810 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.33
    -22.33 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4290
    -0.7610 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,408.47
    -411.05 (-1.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.22
    -11.18 (-2.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,969.19
    +167.55 (+0.60%)
     

Award Presentation of 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award Recognises Innovative Companies which Drive Industry Development

·6 min read

Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Business Innovator, Asia's leading content platform of business innovation, the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award culminated on 29th July 2022 with an award presentation ceremony held at Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok to acknowledge businesses that demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in a wide array of industries. The event was participated by representatives from the award-winning companies, together with esteemed business and political leaders.

(From left to right) Mr. Jingo Chan (Marketing Director of Business Innovator), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding President of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association) Mr. Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of HKSAR, Ms. Karen Fung (General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of HKPC, Mr. Edward Lam, President of Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, (Head of Strategy and Innovation of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited)
(From left to right) Mr. Jingo Chan (Marketing Director of Business Innovator), Mr. Ivan Shum (Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation), Mr. Jimmy Wan (Founding President of Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association) Mr. Joseph Chan (Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of HKSAR, Ms. Karen Fung (General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of HKPC, Mr. Edward Lam, President of Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, (Head of Strategy and Innovation of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited)

Themed "Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation", the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award Recognizes Innovative Operations

Themed "Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation", the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, which strives to enhance their operational efficiencies, service quality, as well as the competitiveness of their industry as a whole. This year's award champions Hong Kong enterprises that successfully break through by turning the adversary into opportunity and grasping it to enhance their brands.

Comprised of renowned business leaders and distinguished professionals, the panel of judges evaluated all contestants based on seven principles, namely I) Brand Reputation, II) Industry Leadership, III) Service or Product Feature, IV) Corporate Plan and Philosophy, V) Competitiveness, VI) Governance and Culture, and VII) Social Responsibility. The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award drew enthusiastic participation from companies and organisations of a rich array of industries, and a total of 46 companies were recognised by the panel of judges for their outstanding performances.

The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, with an aim to encourage creativity and innovative development and give impetuses for the economic growth of Hong Kong. In addition, the objectives of the Award also include the promotion of public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. Business Innovator serves as a platform for industry leaders to share their creativity and expertise, thus establishing a professional award that enjoys the support and endorsement of both the local and international business communities.

Support from Political and Business leaders

Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included

Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of the Federation of Beauty Industry (HK) , Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding President of the Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Lam Kwok Hung, Edward, President of the Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Ms. Karen Fung, General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Ivan Shum, Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

The award presentation ceremony was successful thanks to its supporting organisations, including Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and Joint PR Consultants Ltd.

Winners of the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award (In Alphabetical Order)

Company

Award

Arachne Group Limited

Best Website Solution Brand of the Year

AVOBODY Wellness & Physiotherapy

Best Physiotherapy Service Brand of the Year

AYASA Globo Financial Services

Best Fund Administrator of the Year

Ballet Blanc Limited

Best Ballet Academy of the Year

Belt Collins International (HK) Limited

Best Urban Design and Planning Service of the Year

Besteasifu Catering Limited

Best HK Cuisine Cultural Solution of the Year

BPS Global Management Limited

Best Construction Engineering Logistics Technology of the Year

BuilderHK

Best Promotion Platform of the year (Category of Construction)

China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited

Best Diversified Insurance Products of the Year

Chiu Fat Trading Company Limited

Best Distributor of Chinese and Western Patent Medicine Brands of the Year

Choy Lee Tech Limited

Best Biotech Company of the Year

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Best Integrated Logistics Service of the Year

Dans Lab Company Limited

Best Latin Dance Academy of the Year

DigiSalad Solutions Limited

Best Digital Agency of the Year

Dr. Kong Footcare Limited

Best Healthy Footwear Brand of the Year

Eattogether Food & Beverage Group Company Limited

Best Noodle Brand of the Year

eClass Limited

Best Mobile App for School of the Year

FlexSystem Limited (BusinessPlus CFO)

Best Cashflow Management App of the Year

FSMOne (Hong Kong)

Best Diversified Online Investment Platform of the Year

Gene Skin Rejuvenation Centre

Best Acne Treatment Beauty Service of the Year

HK Infra One Limited

Best Cloud Kitchen Solution of the Year

Homeshake Limited

Best Alcohol Brand of the Year

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Best Marketing Technology Solution of the Year

Impala Services Limited

Best 3D Technology Service of the Year

INFINITE

Best Bathroom Amenities and Designs of the Year

Lamex Trading Company Limited

Best Workplace Environment Solution of the Year

Lee & Poon Associates

Best Hong Kong-based Australian Law Firm of the Year

MY HEART BODIBRA LIMITED

Best Functional Lingerie Brand of the Year

OneAsia Network Limited

Best Data Center Operator of the Year

Oneflash Technology Limited

Best Web Backend Development of the Year

OnTheList

Best Flash Sales Business of the Year

Passion Pet Group

Best Pet Food Agency of the Year

Pet Holidays (Hong Kong) Company Limited

Best Pet Immigration and Travel Service of the Year

Petmacy

Best Pet Supplements Pharmacy Brand of the Year

PrimeCredit Limited

Best Credit Service of the Year

RNC Beauty Limited

Best Medical Aesthetic Service of the Year

Sanuker Inc. Limited

Best Enterprise Messaging Solution of the Year

Sharon Workshop Holdings Limited

Best One-stop Cosmetics Brand of the Year

Sisters Pro AI Solutions Limited

Best Commercial Artificial Intelligence Solution of the Year

Smart Energy Connect

Best Energy Management Solutions Platform of the Year

Smithfield

Best Family Affairs Consultancy of the Year

SOLO Office

Best Rental Experience Platform of the Year

Taste Interior Design

Best Tasteful Interior Design Company of the Year

The C.M.P

Best Integrated TCM Treatment Brand of the Year

UL International Limited

Best Testing and Certification Company of the Year

Yu San Motor Cleaning Services Company

Best Car Washing and Detailing Consultant of the Year

 

END

About Business Innovator

Business Innovator is a news marketing platform, established by experienced marketing and media workers, with a focus on filming and promotion, and sharing through different social media. We explore and deconstruct the creativity inherent in business operations with a unique perspective. By providing the latest information from different industry, we allow readers to grasp the fastest and newest information to seize the opportunity for business development. In line with the current business environment, we act as a bridge for communication, interaction and even cooperation between industries, allowing them to share new ideas, new thinking and new insights.

Business Innovator is positioned as a publicity channel for SMEs. Even for start-ups with a short operating time, as long as the company background, business model and products are creative, story-telling and distinctive, we charge only a low-threshold production cost and provide recognizable media promotion opportunities, and share them with potential customers and business partners to boost their recognition and reputation in the society and business sectors.

 

SOURCE Business Innovator

Recommended Stories

  • Most Asia, G-10 Currencies Strengthen Amid Ongoing Prospects for Less Aggressive Fed Tightening

    Most Asia and G-10 currencies strengthened against the USD in the Asian morning session amid ongoing prospects for less aggressive Fed tightening.

  • Fujitsu shares tumble after its Q1 operating profit slips 24%

    Fujitsu Ltd.'s shares fell sharply Monday morning after the company reported its operating profit for the fiscal first quarter slipped around 24%.

  • Australia’s Aggressive Tightening Is Set to Weigh on Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAustralia is on track for its steepest tightening of mo

  • China's Alibaba strives to keep New York listing amid audit dispute

    (Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Monday said it would work to maintain its New York Stock Exchange listing alongside its Hong Kong listing after the Chinese e-commerce giant was placed on a delisting watchlist by U.S authorities. Alibaba stock was down 4.5% in a near-flat Hong Kong market in early trade, following its 11.1% decline in New York on Friday. The company on Friday became the latest of more than 270 firms to be added to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's list of Chinese companies that might be delisted for not meeting auditing requirements.

  • Income Obsession Sweeps Across Asset Classes as Stocks Swerve

    (Bloomberg) -- Behind the scenes of the latest rebound in stocks is a growing penchant for steady income streams as risk appetite runs hot and cold this year.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesIn the $

  • What are the Best Mutual Funds for Investing in the Aerospace Sector?

    Discover mutual funds and some other possible investments that can be utilized by investors seeking exposure to the aerospace industry.

  • Las Vegas' Best Stock Bet Has Good News for the Las Vegas Strip

    The U.S. economy might be struggling but Sin City, Caesars, and MGM may not have to worry, according to the company that might be Vegas' safest bet.

  • Chinese developer Evergrande's unit ordered to pay out $1.1 billion

    Struggling developer China Evergrande Group said on Sunday that one of its subsidiaries, Evergrande Group (Nanchang) Co, Ltd, had been ordered to pay a guarantor 7.3 billion yuan ($1.08 billion) for failing to honour its debt obligations. In July 2021, the guarantor, who was not named in the statement, provided a guarantee for the borrowings of certain entities controlled by Evergrande, the company said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. Nanchang provided counter-guarantees in the form of a pledge of a total of 1.3 billion shares that it held in Shengjing Bank Co., Ltd.

  • I want to refinance my mortgage, but I’m about to turn 70. Is it wise to refinance at my time of life?

    'I may not — likely will not — live long enough to pay off the loan, or even conclude the 11 years remaining on my current mortgage, for that matter.'

  • US Futures Dip, Stocks Mixed on Fed, China Caution: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures fell and Asian stocks were mixed Monday, hampered by the challenges swirling around China and a reminder from Federal Reserve officials that their key objective is to fight high inflation.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale

  • 'I have been in shock': Letters reveal financial distress after Celsius, Voyager bankruptcies

    Customers of bankrupt crypto firms Celsius and Voyager detailed stories of distress in letters to a bankruptcy court.

  • Gold Steadies in Asia After Biggest Weekly Gain Since March

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied in Asia after its biggest weekly gain since March as the market waited for fresh indicators on the state of the global economy and the pace of US interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Fall on Monday

    The economic highlight of the week will be the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ jobs report for July, coming out on Friday morning.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Stock Market Rally Bets On Just-Right Outlook; Apple, Exxon Flash Buy Signals

    The market rally had big gains in a critical week. Apple and Exxon flashed aggressive buys. China EV sales loom.

  • Sony Group shares fall sharply after net-profit forecast is cut

    Sony Group Corp. shares fell sharply Monday morning after the Japanese electronics and entertainment company cut its fiscal-year net profit forecast, citing weaker game earnings.

  • Musk May Keep Selling Tesla, With or Without Twitter: MLIV Pulse

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors expect Elon Musk to sell more shares of his electric carmaker Tesla Inc. by the end of 2022, according to the latest MLIV Pulse survey.Most Read from BloombergPelosi Starts Asia Trip in Singapore With No Mention of TaiwanChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekBanks Used to Provide Relief From Inflation. Now They Profit BigShale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep LossesAbout

  • How To Land A Job At McKinsey

    McKinsey Engagement Meeting How to Land a Job at McKinsey For MBAs, McKinsey & Co. is one of the most sought-after consulting firms, with starting base salaries around $175,000. Adriana Crespo, McKinsey’s manager of recruiting ... The post How To Land A Job At McKinsey appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Dollar wallows near 3-week low on bets for less aggressive Fed

    The dollar hung near a three-week low to major peers on Monday as markets continued to wager that the Federal Reserve has less tightening to do with the U.S. economy at risk of recession. Data at the end of last week tossed the greenback in both directions, rising initially after the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index showed the fastest inflation since 2005, only to sink after the final University of Michigan report - closely watched by Fed policymakers - showed slipping consumer inflation expectations. Traders currently price about 31% probability that the Fed will keep its current 75 basis-point pace of rate hikes at its next meeting on Sept. 21, with 69% odds for a smaller half point increase.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Bounces, China EV Giant Launches BYD Seal, Model 3 Rival

    Tesla and BYD earnings are booming. The China EV giant launched the BYD Seal, a Model 3 rival, on July 29, after adding Japan to its big international expansion.

  • Democrats’ Corporate Tax Plan Threatens Higher Bills for Manufacturers

    A proposed 15% minimum tax on large profitable companies would claw back the benefits of faster equipment write-offs.