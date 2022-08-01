Award Presentation of 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award Recognises Innovative Companies which Drive Industry Development
Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation
HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Business Innovator, Asia's leading content platform of business innovation, the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award culminated on 29th July 2022 with an award presentation ceremony held at Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok to acknowledge businesses that demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in a wide array of industries. The event was participated by representatives from the award-winning companies, together with esteemed business and political leaders.
Themed "Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation", the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, which strives to enhance their operational efficiencies, service quality, as well as the competitiveness of their industry as a whole. This year's award champions Hong Kong enterprises that successfully break through by turning the adversary into opportunity and grasping it to enhance their brands.
Comprised of renowned business leaders and distinguished professionals, the panel of judges evaluated all contestants based on seven principles, namely I) Brand Reputation, II) Industry Leadership, III) Service or Product Feature, IV) Corporate Plan and Philosophy, V) Competitiveness, VI) Governance and Culture, and VII) Social Responsibility. The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award drew enthusiastic participation from companies and organisations of a rich array of industries, and a total of 46 companies were recognised by the panel of judges for their outstanding performances.
The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, with an aim to encourage creativity and innovative development and give impetuses for the economic growth of Hong Kong. In addition, the objectives of the Award also include the promotion of public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. Business Innovator serves as a platform for industry leaders to share their creativity and expertise, thus establishing a professional award that enjoys the support and endorsement of both the local and international business communities.
Support from Political and Business leaders
Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included
Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of the Federation of Beauty Industry (HK) , Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding President of the Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Lam Kwok Hung, Edward, President of the Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Ms. Karen Fung, General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Ivan Shum, Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.
The award presentation ceremony was successful thanks to its supporting organisations, including Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and Joint PR Consultants Ltd.
Winners of the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award (In Alphabetical Order)
Company
Award
Arachne Group Limited
Best Website Solution Brand of the Year
AVOBODY Wellness & Physiotherapy
Best Physiotherapy Service Brand of the Year
AYASA Globo Financial Services
Best Fund Administrator of the Year
Ballet Blanc Limited
Best Ballet Academy of the Year
Belt Collins International (HK) Limited
Best Urban Design and Planning Service of the Year
Besteasifu Catering Limited
Best HK Cuisine Cultural Solution of the Year
BPS Global Management Limited
Best Construction Engineering Logistics Technology of the Year
BuilderHK
Best Promotion Platform of the year (Category of Construction)
China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited
Best Diversified Insurance Products of the Year
Chiu Fat Trading Company Limited
Best Distributor of Chinese and Western Patent Medicine Brands of the Year
Choy Lee Tech Limited
Best Biotech Company of the Year
CN Logistics International Holdings Limited
Best Integrated Logistics Service of the Year
Dans Lab Company Limited
Best Latin Dance Academy of the Year
DigiSalad Solutions Limited
Best Digital Agency of the Year
Dr. Kong Footcare Limited
Best Healthy Footwear Brand of the Year
Eattogether Food & Beverage Group Company Limited
Best Noodle Brand of the Year
eClass Limited
Best Mobile App for School of the Year
FlexSystem Limited (BusinessPlus CFO)
Best Cashflow Management App of the Year
FSMOne (Hong Kong)
Best Diversified Online Investment Platform of the Year
Gene Skin Rejuvenation Centre
Best Acne Treatment Beauty Service of the Year
HK Infra One Limited
Best Cloud Kitchen Solution of the Year
Homeshake Limited
Best Alcohol Brand of the Year
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Best Marketing Technology Solution of the Year
Impala Services Limited
Best 3D Technology Service of the Year
INFINITE
Best Bathroom Amenities and Designs of the Year
Lamex Trading Company Limited
Best Workplace Environment Solution of the Year
Lee & Poon Associates
Best Hong Kong-based Australian Law Firm of the Year
MY HEART BODIBRA LIMITED
Best Functional Lingerie Brand of the Year
OneAsia Network Limited
Best Data Center Operator of the Year
Oneflash Technology Limited
Best Web Backend Development of the Year
OnTheList
Best Flash Sales Business of the Year
Passion Pet Group
Best Pet Food Agency of the Year
Pet Holidays (Hong Kong) Company Limited
Best Pet Immigration and Travel Service of the Year
Petmacy
Best Pet Supplements Pharmacy Brand of the Year
PrimeCredit Limited
Best Credit Service of the Year
RNC Beauty Limited
Best Medical Aesthetic Service of the Year
Sanuker Inc. Limited
Best Enterprise Messaging Solution of the Year
Sharon Workshop Holdings Limited
Best One-stop Cosmetics Brand of the Year
Sisters Pro AI Solutions Limited
Best Commercial Artificial Intelligence Solution of the Year
Smart Energy Connect
Best Energy Management Solutions Platform of the Year
Smithfield
Best Family Affairs Consultancy of the Year
SOLO Office
Best Rental Experience Platform of the Year
Taste Interior Design
Best Tasteful Interior Design Company of the Year
The C.M.P
Best Integrated TCM Treatment Brand of the Year
UL International Limited
Best Testing and Certification Company of the Year
Yu San Motor Cleaning Services Company
Best Car Washing and Detailing Consultant of the Year
About Business Innovator
Business Innovator is a news marketing platform, established by experienced marketing and media workers, with a focus on filming and promotion, and sharing through different social media. We explore and deconstruct the creativity inherent in business operations with a unique perspective. By providing the latest information from different industry, we allow readers to grasp the fastest and newest information to seize the opportunity for business development. In line with the current business environment, we act as a bridge for communication, interaction and even cooperation between industries, allowing them to share new ideas, new thinking and new insights.
Business Innovator is positioned as a publicity channel for SMEs. Even for start-ups with a short operating time, as long as the company background, business model and products are creative, story-telling and distinctive, we charge only a low-threshold production cost and provide recognizable media promotion opportunities, and share them with potential customers and business partners to boost their recognition and reputation in the society and business sectors.
