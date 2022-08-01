Award Presentation of 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award Recognises Innovative Companies which Drive Industry Development

Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation

HONG KONG, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hosted by Business Innovator, Asia's leading content platform of business innovation, the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award culminated on 29th July 2022 with an award presentation ceremony held at Hilton Garden Inn Hong Kong Mongkok to acknowledge businesses that demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in a wide array of industries. The event was participated by representatives from the award-winning companies, together with esteemed business and political leaders.

Themed "Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation", the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award Recognizes Innovative Operations

Themed "Innovation under Pandemic, Outstanding Operation", the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, which strives to enhance their operational efficiencies, service quality, as well as the competitiveness of their industry as a whole. This year's award champions Hong Kong enterprises that successfully break through by turning the adversary into opportunity and grasping it to enhance their brands.

Comprised of renowned business leaders and distinguished professionals, the panel of judges evaluated all contestants based on seven principles, namely I) Brand Reputation, II) Industry Leadership, III) Service or Product Feature, IV) Corporate Plan and Philosophy, V) Competitiveness, VI) Governance and Culture, and VII) Social Responsibility. The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award drew enthusiastic participation from companies and organisations of a rich array of industries, and a total of 46 companies were recognised by the panel of judges for their outstanding performances.

The 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award is designed to identify and reward organizations which have demonstrated remarkable contributions and superior innovation in their respective sectors, with an aim to encourage creativity and innovative development and give impetuses for the economic growth of Hong Kong. In addition, the objectives of the Award also include the promotion of public and consumer awareness of outstanding brands in the city. Business Innovator serves as a platform for industry leaders to share their creativity and expertise, thus establishing a professional award that enjoys the support and endorsement of both the local and international business communities.

Support from Political and Business leaders

Esteemed guests that honoured the award presentation with their presence included

Ms. Angela Chan, Chairman of the Federation of Beauty Industry (HK) , Mr. Jimmy Wan, Founding President of the Hong Kong Greater China SME Alliance Association, Mr. Lam Kwok Hung, Edward, President of the Hong Kong SME Development Federation Ltd, Ms. Karen Fung, General Manager of InnoPreneur and FutureSkills of the Hong Kong Productivity Council, Mr. Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Ivan Shum, Chairman of the Angel Investment Foundation, Mr. Jaff Lau, Managing Director, Head of Strategy and Innovation of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

The award presentation ceremony was successful thanks to its supporting organisations, including Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC), The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) and Joint PR Consultants Ltd.

Winners of the 2021 Most Innovative Solutions Award (In Alphabetical Order)

Company Award Arachne Group Limited Best Website Solution Brand of the Year AVOBODY Wellness & Physiotherapy Best Physiotherapy Service Brand of the Year AYASA Globo Financial Services Best Fund Administrator of the Year Ballet Blanc Limited Best Ballet Academy of the Year Belt Collins International (HK) Limited Best Urban Design and Planning Service of the Year Besteasifu Catering Limited Best HK Cuisine Cultural Solution of the Year BPS Global Management Limited Best Construction Engineering Logistics Technology of the Year BuilderHK Best Promotion Platform of the year (Category of Construction) China Life Insurance (Overseas) Company Limited Best Diversified Insurance Products of the Year Chiu Fat Trading Company Limited Best Distributor of Chinese and Western Patent Medicine Brands of the Year Choy Lee Tech Limited Best Biotech Company of the Year CN Logistics International Holdings Limited Best Integrated Logistics Service of the Year Dans Lab Company Limited Best Latin Dance Academy of the Year DigiSalad Solutions Limited Best Digital Agency of the Year Dr. Kong Footcare Limited Best Healthy Footwear Brand of the Year Eattogether Food & Beverage Group Company Limited Best Noodle Brand of the Year eClass Limited Best Mobile App for School of the Year FlexSystem Limited (BusinessPlus CFO) Best Cashflow Management App of the Year FSMOne (Hong Kong) Best Diversified Online Investment Platform of the Year Gene Skin Rejuvenation Centre Best Acne Treatment Beauty Service of the Year HK Infra One Limited Best Cloud Kitchen Solution of the Year Homeshake Limited Best Alcohol Brand of the Year iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Best Marketing Technology Solution of the Year Impala Services Limited Best 3D Technology Service of the Year INFINITE Best Bathroom Amenities and Designs of the Year Lamex Trading Company Limited Best Workplace Environment Solution of the Year Lee & Poon Associates Best Hong Kong-based Australian Law Firm of the Year MY HEART BODIBRA LIMITED Best Functional Lingerie Brand of the Year OneAsia Network Limited Best Data Center Operator of the Year Oneflash Technology Limited Best Web Backend Development of the Year OnTheList Best Flash Sales Business of the Year Passion Pet Group Best Pet Food Agency of the Year Pet Holidays (Hong Kong) Company Limited Best Pet Immigration and Travel Service of the Year Petmacy Best Pet Supplements Pharmacy Brand of the Year PrimeCredit Limited Best Credit Service of the Year RNC Beauty Limited Best Medical Aesthetic Service of the Year Sanuker Inc. Limited Best Enterprise Messaging Solution of the Year Sharon Workshop Holdings Limited Best One-stop Cosmetics Brand of the Year Sisters Pro AI Solutions Limited Best Commercial Artificial Intelligence Solution of the Year Smart Energy Connect Best Energy Management Solutions Platform of the Year Smithfield Best Family Affairs Consultancy of the Year SOLO Office Best Rental Experience Platform of the Year Taste Interior Design Best Tasteful Interior Design Company of the Year The C.M.P Best Integrated TCM Treatment Brand of the Year UL International Limited Best Testing and Certification Company of the Year Yu San Motor Cleaning Services Company Best Car Washing and Detailing Consultant of the Year

About Business Innovator

Business Innovator is a news marketing platform, established by experienced marketing and media workers, with a focus on filming and promotion, and sharing through different social media. We explore and deconstruct the creativity inherent in business operations with a unique perspective. By providing the latest information from different industry, we allow readers to grasp the fastest and newest information to seize the opportunity for business development. In line with the current business environment, we act as a bridge for communication, interaction and even cooperation between industries, allowing them to share new ideas, new thinking and new insights.

Business Innovator is positioned as a publicity channel for SMEs. Even for start-ups with a short operating time, as long as the company background, business model and products are creative, story-telling and distinctive, we charge only a low-threshold production cost and provide recognizable media promotion opportunities, and share them with potential customers and business partners to boost their recognition and reputation in the society and business sectors.

