Award-winning Augusta Distillery joins Kentucky Bourbon Trail and launches new Old Route 8

Augusta Distillery is a small bourbon maker looking to broaden its sales for its premium whiskey.

Looking to build momentum for the fast-growing company, the distillery has just rolled out a new label called Old Route 8 – named for the state road that runs along the Ohio River. Now available in Ohio and Kentucky, Augusta Distillery hopes Old Route 8 will expand its growing customer base.

“It’s at a price point ($115 per bottle) that we believe will allow a broader consumption and the idea is to deliver an elevated everyday bourbon,” said co-founder Judd Weis.

Augusta Distillery is on a roll in 2023: It won the prestigious San Francisco Spirits Awards for its Buckner's 13-year-old single-barrel bourbon earlier this summer. Buckner’s 15-year-old bourbon also won best of class for bottled and blended whiskey at the American Distilling Institute International Spirits Competition.

So far, Augusta Distillery offers three whiskeys: Buckner's 15-year-old bourbon, Buckner’s 13-year-old and now Old Route 8 (which is 8-year-old bourbon). The last is named after the state road along the Ohio River. The other bourbons pay homage to Capt. Philip Buckner, a Revolutionary war hero who settled Augusta in 1796.

Augusta Distillery is also one of the newest craft producers on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail – just in time for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival in mid-September. Weis said it’s an honor to be added to the Bourbon Trail this summer via a vote of Kentucky distillers that include the likes of fellow craft operators such as Old Pogue and Willett to giants like Jim Beam and Woodford Reserve.

“What makes Augusta Distillery truly unique is that visitors get to witness a distillery being built from the ground up,” said Kentucky Bourbon Trail Director Mandy Ryan. “You can't help but feel the passion the team has for Kentucky Bourbon and their beautiful community.”

Founded in 1999 by trade group the Kentucky Distillers Association, the Bourbon Trail features 46 distilleries, including 18 giants like Angel's Envy, Bulleit, Maker's Mark and Wild Turkey – but also a roster of 28 smaller craft distilleries (now including Augusta).

The business was founded by a group of friends gathered at one’s family home in Augusta for a Kentucky Derby party.

Co-founder Lance Bates, whose family has lived in the region for more than 150 years, wanted to create new businesses in the area to boost jobs and the local economy. Augusta Distillery now operates in an old button factory that was nearly razed to become a parking lot for of semi-trucks.

The Augusta Distillery in Augusta, Kentucky is currently renovating the F. A. Neider building that dates back to 1883.

“My wife and I thought about trying to give back to the community,” Bates said, adding they decided opening a few local businesses to attract local tourism might help.

Weis and Bates declined to disclose sales figures but said they are growing fast. Sales are already set to triple 2023 from their first year selling product in 2020, but they hope will be 12 times that next year and more than 20 times that in 2025, Weis said.

Co-founders, Lance Bates, left, and Judd Weis at their Augusta Distillery in Augusta, Kentucky.

Weis and Bates co-founded the distillery business with their wives Liz Weis and Lalani Bates along with another couple, Ryan and Jamie Edwards, and friends Jeff Johnson and Bob Burns. The company also employs about half a dozen workers at the distillery.

Helping with some of the visitors of distillery tours, some of the founders also started other cross-promoted local businesses: Bates and his wife acquired and reopened a closed local restaurant, the Beehive Augusta Tavern, which they transformed into an upscale farm-to-table eatery. The Edwardses operate the Augusta Guest House, a boutique 10-room contactless hotel (where guests check-in online and access their rooms via a code).

Visits: The distillery offers its 1-hour "Pardon Our Dust" tour and barrel tasting for $29.

Hours: Wednesdays through Saturdays, 12 to 5 p.m.

Address: 207 Seminary Ave, Augusta, KY 41002.

Phone: 888-592-6872.

It’s now a construction zone, but soon it will be a massive production room for bourbon at the Augusta Distillery in Augusta, Kentucky,

On June 14, 2023, Augusta Distillery’s Buckner’s 13-year single barrel bourbon was named the best single barrel bourbon in the world in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition,

