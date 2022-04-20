U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    +18.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,978.00
    +137.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,275.00
    +57.75 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,043.50
    +15.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.46
    +0.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.50
    -8.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.20 (-0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    +0.0046 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8900
    -0.0230 (-0.79%)
     

  • Vix

    20.10
    -2.07 (-9.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3055
    +0.0053 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0130
    -0.9010 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,020.34
    +1,133.69 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.13
    +30.57 (+3.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.80
    +17.52 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Award-Winning CEO of Top Retail, Commercial Real Estate, and Franchise Companies Joins CEO Coaching International

·5 min read

MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Frank Buonanotte as its newest Partner and Coach.

Frank Buonanotte, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International
Frank Buonanotte, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International

Buonanotte is an accomplished business leader, serial entrepreneur, philanthropist, speaker, advisor, and business coach with deep experience in developing corporate culture, scaling rapid growth, M&A transactions, building sales teams, customer service best practices, real estate acquisitions and development, and complex negotiations. He has been Founder, Chairman, and/or CEO at several highly successful companies within the commercial real estate, retail, and franchise industries and has won the Entrepreneurial Success Award from the Small Business Administration, the Georgia Business Ethics Award from Georgia State University and the American Society of Financial Advisors, and he was twice selected by Ernst & Young as a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year. Additionally, he has served on eleven different Boards of Directors across various sectors.

As the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Party City Atlanta, Buonanotte grew the company to operate 27 retail superstores and become the largest and most successful franchisee of Party City Corporation, twice chosen as Franchisee of the Year. The company was listed on the Inc 500 list of fastest-growing companies in America and twice received Pace Setter Awards from The Atlanta Business Chronicle for rapid growth. Buonanotte was responsible for two separate eight-figure exits on combined annual revenues of over $120MM.

Buonanotte was also the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of The Shopping Center Group. Under his leadership, the company disrupted its industry and, with over 20 locations throughout the country, grew to become the largest independently owned retail real estate services company in the nation and the dominant retail real estate service provider in the southeast with over $1Billion in annual transaction volume. During his tenure the company received three separate awards for Best Real Estate Deal from The Atlanta Business Chronicle and Ernst & Young; and, Buonanotte was named Man of the Year by his industry peers. He exited the firm at an eight-figure company valuation.

Buonanotte is the Chairman and CEO of Barrett Rand Corporation which acts as a family office and is an active investor in small to mid-size companies and commercial real estate developments.

Additionally, Buonanotte is Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Lion Arc (a multi-unit My Salon Suite franchisee recognized by the franchisor for rapid execution of its store opening plan) and was Founder and Partner of Metro Real Estate Investment Advisors (where he generated 2x returns on equity for investors of its inaugural fund).

"In sports, all great athletes want to play for a championship team. It's no different in business. That's why I am extremely proud, excited, and humbled to be joining the elite and very accomplished team of coaches at CEO Coaching International," Buonanotte said. "I look forward to sharing my significant experiences as a CEO and successful serial entrepreneur with our clients in helping them achieve extraordinary growth in revenues and profits. I truly believe in the Make BIG Happen system and am very passionate about helping our clients exceed their business and life goals."

"Frank is an excellent addition to the CEO Coaching International team. He is an incredibly accomplished five-time CEO and founder of many successful companies, and is known for being a highly strategic and articulate visionary," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner at CEO Coaching International. "Frank is a perfect example of a strong leader who knows how to take his companies to the next level and Make BIG Happen."

In addition to his business achievements, Buonanotte established 500 For Life, a non-profit organization that provided lifesaving equipment to fire departments that could not afford to purchase it on their own. He also served on the Board of Directors of Special Olympics of Georgia and actively supported Scottish Rite Children's Hospital, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Pace Academy, and National Public Radio. His philanthropy has been the subject of feature articles and news casts in media such as The Wall Street Journal, Reader's Digest, NBC News, The Atlanta Business Chronicle, and The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Buonanotte lives in Atlanta, GA, and enjoys flying helicopters, scuba diving, sailing, fencing, reading, and golf. He is an avid traveler and has visited over 130 different countries including many "off the beaten path" destinations all over the world.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Frank Buonanotte or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit: CEOCoachingInternational.com/coach/frank-buonanotte/

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 67.8% during their time as a client, nearly four times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 25.5%, more than twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEO Coaching International)
CEO Coaching International Logo (PRNewsfoto/CEO Coaching International)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-ceo-of-top-retail-commercial-real-estate-and-franchise-companies-joins-ceo-coaching-international-301516284.html

SOURCE CEO Coaching International

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Pension Giant to Vote to Replace Buffett as Berkshire Chair

    (Bloomberg) -- California Public Employees’ Retirement System, the largest public pension fund in the U.S., said it plans to vote for a shareholder proposal that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. replace billionaire Warren Buffett as chairman.Most Read from BloombergNetflix Breaks Its Own Rules After Subscriber Losses Batter SharesKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled in New Russian Offensive

  • IBM stock rises on Q1 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith examines IBM's Q1 earnings report.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Rio Tinto fall drags FTSE 100 down

    The world's biggest iron ore producer shipped 15% less iron ore in the first three months of 2022.

  • Elon Musk says ‘woke mind virus’ makes Netflix unwatchable - live updates

    Rail union calls for the 'biggest strike in modern history' The Issa brothers' Asda takeover is the deal of the century – on paper FTSE 100 rises 0.2pc Jeremy Warner: Why are we doing a free-trade deal with India’s Putin-loving prime minister? Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Can This Bruised Cannabis Stock Make a Comeback?

    Is Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) a cannabis cultivator that moonlights as a marijuana investment bank, or vice versa? As interesting as Sundial's hybrid business model may be, the stock's future depends on convincing investors that it's more than a meme. All eyes will be on Sundial's forthcoming earnings report describing its performance in the fourth quarter and for all of 2021.

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • Netflix earnings miss ‘is a body blow to the bull case’: Analyst

    Manhattan Venture Partners Head of Research Santosh Rao joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Netflix's reported subscriber loss and revenue slowdown for Q1, the outlook for the streaming platform, market expansion, and subscription prices.

  • 3 Reasons to Hold on to Your Warner Brothers Discovery Shares

    Shares of the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) finally began trading last week after a protracted merger saga. Many Warner Brothers Discovery shareholders are AT&T (NYSE: T) investors who received shares in the spinoff and own about 71% of the new company post-merger. Many are income investors who own AT&T for its high dividend payout and may not be interested in shares of the new company they received as part of the spinoff, as it does not pay a dividend.

  • P&G CEO doesn't see a recession after big quarter for consumer products giant

    P&G CEO Jon Moeller chats with Yahoo Finance Live about his company's latest quarter and the outlook for consumer goods inflation.

  • Better Stock Split Buy: Amazon or Tesla?

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) may be getting a little cheaper -- per share -- in the near future. Both companies have announced stock splits. This doesn't change the overall market value of these superstar companies.

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • Abbott profit jumps on COVID testing demand, strong medical device sales

    Abbott, which provides COVID-19 testing kits and facilities, benefited from a surge in testing demand as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant in the United States reached record levels in January. Still, the company left its full-year adjusted earnings forecast unchanged. COVID-19 test kits brought in revenue of $3.3 billion in the quarter, boosting total sales at its diagnostics business, which grew 31.7% on a reported basis.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

    There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. “In just a month, the global economy has gone from showing signs of stalling growth to providing strong evidence the Earth’s economy has resumed shrinking,” says the blog. The news from the volcano dovetails with more official takes on economics from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, as both institutions reduced estimates of global growth, though neither forecast a recession.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy before their earnings reports. If you want to read about some stocks with upcoming growth catalysts, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before Their Earnings Reports. Momentum is easily one of the most often-used terms in the world of stocks and finance. Investors usually […]