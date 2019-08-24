This award-winning coffee maker is on sale for 75% off — save $300

Twitter More

TL;DR: Get the state-of-the-art Wilfa Precision automatic coffee brewer for $99.99 or $84.99, depending on your color/material choice. Since it's usually listed from $349.99-$399.99, you'll be keeping a pretty big chunk of change in your pocket — up to $300, to be exact.

For a lot of us, going about our day without coffee is not an option. They make funny t-shirts depicting this very fact for a reason.

And while there are many ways to brew java — french press, pod machine, percolator, espresso maker — the most important thing is that it churns out a damn great cup every single time you press brew. Read more...

