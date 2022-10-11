Award-winning entrepreneur and global traveller Israa Hilles launched hilles.ca to serve hiking and camping community

With her multiple inspiring initiatives, Israa Hilles has emerged as a global role model for women.

MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Israa Hilles is a management specialist with more than 15 years of expertise. In 2022, she launched her online shopping portal Hilles , where she offers a wide range of hiking gear, camping gear, and accessories. Since its launch, her brand has seen a surge in popularity, further strengthening her position as a respectable member of the entrepreneur community.

Israa Hilles on the day of Hilles.ca launch in front of the iconic Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier in Quebec. Photo Taken by Kabil Krishna @ Parc national de la Jacques-Cartier - Canada Quebec 2022 (CNW Group/Escritoire Inc.)

This is not the first time Israa Hilles has proven herself as an inspiring figure for women.

To date, she has written eight uplifting and encouraging books to show women how to transform their unhappiness into a passion and support each other to grow.

On YouTube , Israa Hilles started her channel with the goal of creating a space for encouraging domestic tourism in Canada. She has gone on many trips across the length and breadth of Canada. Her aesthetically shot videos of some of the best places in Canada naturally capture the beauty of the place and motivate her audience to visit it. Her commitment is that all profits from her YouTube channel will go to educating children and helping women's projects in developing countries.

She is also an extremely popular Google map reviewer with over 32 million views. Her in-depth reviews of various places on Google Maps have helped both people and businesses. As an integral part of the Local Guides Program, Israa is connected with a global community of explorers. Together they share their knowledge, compile reviews, share pictures, do fact checks, edit Google My Business listing information and help maintain the accuracy of Google Maps and the larger ecosystem of Google products.

Her mother, Inam Hilles, who has endured a challenging life herself, serves as both her role model and inspiration. She has given her a tremendous drive to be inventive and unwavering support in all her endeavors.

"Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer," said Israa when asked about her secret to keeping going. True to her philosophy, even during her initial years, she traveled the world and encouraged young girls to be strong and independent.

On Instagram , she has gained over 28k followers, whom Israa considers her extended family.

"I want every woman worldwide to understand that by making small changes in their lives, they can be happy. After coming to Canada, I decided to share my experiences with the world, and I am grateful for the love that I received in this country," said Israa.

Israa started Escritoire Inc. in Montreal, Quebec, after obtaining recognition from The International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) in the United States, which resulted in her winning several awards.

