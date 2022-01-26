Award-winning funds: Manulife Investment Management among top honourees from Fundata Canada
- MFC
- MNLCF
- MNUFF
C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945
Combined wins of 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds place Manulife Investment Management at the forefront
TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized for 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds for their outstanding performance. The combination of these 44 awards places Manulife Investment Management at the forefront of the 2021 honourees.
The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year, based on up to 10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is an honor because only 6% of the investment fund products available in Canada have received a FundGrade A+® rating, and the leader in terms of segregated funds A+ awards.
"I'm proud of our team's achievements and success in receiving 44 A+ awards. This significant recognition reinforces our commitment to providing Canadians with diverse investment solutions that meet investor needs," said Catherine Milum, Head of Wealth Sales, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "I would like to thank and congratulate our portfolio management teams along with all of our colleagues who have gone above and beyond to contribute to this success."
The following mutual funds and segregated funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:
Segregated funds*
FundGrade
Fund
1Y return
3Y return
5Y
10Y
Total
Inception date
Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Category
Manulife Fundamental Dividend GIF Select
1/31/2012
222
25.76
11.42
5/27/2019
Ideal Fidelity Dividend Fund
1/31/2012
222
26.97
13.91
7.30
7.35
12/12/2012
Canadian Equity Balanced Category
Manulife National Bank Bundle GIF Select
1/31/2017
556
14.90
13.66
9.79
9.62
10/14/2016
Canadian Equity Category
Manulife Fidelity True North GIF Select
1/31/2012
511
22.22
15.76
8.73
9.01
7.98
10/5/2009
Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool
1/31/2015
511
25.89
18.22
10.79
9.48
10/6/2014
Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Category
Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF Select
1/31/2012
666
4.06
8.08
5.03
5.41
5.03
10/2/2009
Canadian Fixed Income Category
Ideal Canadian Unconstrained Bond Fund
1/31/2015
396
-2.16
3.48
1.71
1.67
5/17/2016
Canadian Focused Equity Category
Manulife Dividend Income Fund
1/31/2012
469
18.17
19.60
13.12
12.45
8.23
11/1/2005
Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF Select
1/31/2012
469
27.07
19.62
12.54
10.32
9.18
10/5/2009
Manulife Dividend Income GIF Select
1/31/2014
469
19.80
20.76
13.43
12.82
10/7/2013
Manulife Dividend Income Plus GIF Select**
1/31/2014
469
20.73
19.11
10.93
6/22/2018
Manulife Dividend Income Plus Private Segregated Pool**
1/31/2014
469
21.22
22.89
10/7/2019
Manulife Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool
1/31/2015
469
20.15
21.06
13.74
12.05
10/6/2014
Canadian Neutral Balanced Category
Manulife Canadian Balanced GIF Select
1/31/2012
952
10.24
10.09
6.60
7.91
7.47
10/18/2010
Ideal CI Signature Canadian Balanced Fund
1/31/2014
952
13.82
10.53
5.76
6.44
5/17/2016
European Equity Category
Manulife Invesco Europlus GIF Select
1/31/2012
63
7.35
13.79
8.76
10.94
9.42
10/2/2009
Global Fixed Income Balanced Category
Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select
1/31/2012
251
8.47
9.59
6.08
6.08
6.08
10/2/2009
Manulife Yield Opportunities GIF Select
1/31/2012
251
3.68
7.66
4.93
5.70
5.01
10/18/2010
Manulife Balanced Income Private Segregated Pool
1/31/2015
251
3.97
7.91
5.23
4.62
10/6/2014
Global Fixed Income Category
Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Segregated Pool
1/31/2015
135
-1.06
4.29
2.60
3.23
10/6/2014
Global Neutral Balanced Category
Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select
1/31/2014
855
13.48
16.83
13.01
8.45
10/7/2013
Manulife Global Balanced GIF Select
1/31/2014
855
11.68
11.56
9.22
9.15
10/7/2013
Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income GIF Select
1/31/2015
855
20.72
18.23
11.96
9.03
4/7/2014
Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool
1/31/2015
855
12.00
11.86
9.49
9.16
10/6/2014
Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Segregated Pool
1/31/2016
855
21.11
18.56
12.26
9.57
4/30/2015
Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle GIF Select
1/31/2016
855
11.18
13.82
8.69
8.59
8/24/2015
Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Category
Manulife Global Small Cap GIF Select
1/31/2012
94
3.5
13.24
10.83
15.26
13.90
10/5/2009
High Yield Fixed Income category
Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond GIF Select
1/31/2014
156
2.09
6.06
3.93
5.09
10/7/2013
Tactical Balanced category
Ideal Tactical Income Fund
1/31/2013
121
11.85
11.49
6.74
6.87
5/17/2016
U.S. Equity Category
Manulife U.S. Dividend Income GIF Select **
1/31/2012
619
28.82
23.32
18.38
5/14/2018
Manulife U.S. Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool **
1/31/2012
619
29.44
34.77
5/4/2020
Mutual funds***
FundGrade
Fund
1Y return
3Y return
5Y return
10Y
Total
Inception date
Canadian Equity Balanced category
Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class
1/31/2013
244
17.10
14.02
9.00
7.72
3/21/2012
Canadian Equity Category
Manulife Canadian Equity Class
1/31/2019
379
26.34
17.93
13.40
05/26/2011
Canadian Focused Equity Category
Manulife Dividend Income fund
1/31/2013
362
20.38
21.34
13.98
13.56
3/21/2012
Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund
1/31/2012
362
27.61
20.10
13.02
10.80
8.86
8/26/2003
Canadian Fixed Income Balanced
Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio
1/31/2012
289
4.28
8.30
5.24
5.58
4.44
4/25/2005
Global Equity Balanced Category
Manulife Global Small Cap Balanced Fund
1/31/2012
722
2.32
10.88
8.87
12.01
11.37
8/18/2011
Global Fixed Income Category
Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Trust
1/31/2013
251
-0.68
4.70
3.00
3.94
12/14/2012
Global Fixed Income Balanced Category
Manulife Yield Opportunities Fund
1/31/2012
415
14.12
8.03
5.24
6.00
5.73
12/23/2009
Manulife Moderate Portfolio
1/31/2018
415
4.40
8.02
4.54
5/5/2017
Manulife Balanced Income Private Trust
1/31/2014
415
4.22
8.22
5.55
4.84
6/7/2013
Global Neutral Balanced Category
Manulife Global Balanced Fund
1/31/2014
893
11.99
11.87
9.53
9.48
8/1/2013
Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund
12/31/2021
893
13.62
16.90
13.13
9.47
9.27
8/18/2011
Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle
1/31/2016
893
11.50
14.14
9.01
8.43
8/5/2015
Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Trust
1/31/2016
893
21.54
18.99
12.65
9.73
3/18/2015
Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund
1/31/2014
893
21.16
18.67
12.39
10.01
12/24/2013
* Segregated fund performance shown for GIF Select and MPIP funds is for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds in Signature Select, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.
**The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.
***Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series. Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.
FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.
Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited) and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein.. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.
About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.
As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.
About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.
Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.
