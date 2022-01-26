U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.05
    +78.60 (+1.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,680.41
    +382.68 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,920.43
    +381.13 (+2.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,037.52
    +33.48 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +2.26 (+2.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.20
    -22.30 (-1.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1292
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3520
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3560
    +0.4900 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,107.02
    +875.22 (+2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    874.28
    +18.47 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.78
    +98.32 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Award-winning funds: Manulife Investment Management among top honourees from Fundata Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MFC
  • MNLCF
  • MNUFF

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Combined wins of 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds place Manulife Investment Management at the forefront

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized for 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds for their outstanding performance. The combination of these 44 awards places Manulife Investment Management at the forefront of the 2021 honourees.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)
Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year, based on up to 10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is an honor because only 6% of the investment fund products available in Canada have received a FundGrade A+® rating, and the leader in terms of segregated funds A+ awards.

"I'm proud of our team's achievements and success in receiving 44 A+ awards. This significant recognition reinforces our commitment to providing Canadians with diverse investment solutions that meet investor needs," said Catherine Milum, Head of Wealth Sales, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "I would like to thank and congratulate our portfolio management teams along with all of our colleagues who have gone above and beyond to contribute to this success."

The following mutual funds and segregated funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:










Segregated funds*

FundGrade
Calc date

Fund
Count

1Y return

3Y return

5Y
return

10Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception date

Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Category









Manulife Fundamental Dividend GIF Select

1/31/2012

222

25.76




11.42

5/27/2019

Ideal Fidelity Dividend Fund

1/31/2012

222

26.97

13.91

7.30


7.35

12/12/2012

Canadian Equity Balanced Category









Manulife National Bank Bundle GIF Select

1/31/2017

556

14.90

13.66

9.79


9.62

10/14/2016

Canadian Equity Category









Manulife Fidelity True North GIF Select

1/31/2012

511

22.22

15.76

8.73

9.01

7.98

10/5/2009

Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

511

25.89

18.22

10.79


9.48

10/6/2014

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Category









Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF Select

1/31/2012

666

4.06

8.08

5.03

5.41

5.03

10/2/2009

Canadian Fixed Income Category









Ideal Canadian Unconstrained Bond Fund

1/31/2015

396

-2.16

3.48

1.71


1.67

5/17/2016

Canadian Focused Equity Category









Manulife Dividend Income Fund

1/31/2012

469

18.17

19.60

13.12

12.45

8.23

11/1/2005

Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF Select

1/31/2012

469

27.07

19.62

12.54

10.32

9.18

10/5/2009

Manulife Dividend Income GIF Select

1/31/2014

469

19.80

20.76

13.43


12.82

10/7/2013

Manulife Dividend Income Plus GIF Select**

1/31/2014

469

20.73

19.11



10.93

6/22/2018

Manulife Dividend Income Plus Private Segregated Pool**

1/31/2014

469

21.22




22.89

10/7/2019

Manulife Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

469

20.15

21.06

13.74


12.05

10/6/2014

Canadian Neutral Balanced Category









Manulife Canadian Balanced GIF Select

1/31/2012

952

10.24

10.09

6.60

7.91

7.47

10/18/2010

Ideal CI Signature Canadian Balanced Fund

1/31/2014

952

13.82

10.53

5.76


6.44

5/17/2016

European Equity Category









Manulife Invesco Europlus GIF Select

1/31/2012

63

7.35

13.79

8.76

10.94

9.42

10/2/2009

Global Fixed Income Balanced Category









Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select

1/31/2012

251

8.47

9.59

6.08

6.08

6.08

10/2/2009

Manulife Yield Opportunities GIF Select

1/31/2012

251

3.68

7.66

4.93

5.70

5.01

10/18/2010

Manulife Balanced Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

251

3.97

7.91

5.23


4.62

10/6/2014

Global Fixed Income Category









Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

135

-1.06

4.29

2.60


3.23

10/6/2014

Global Neutral Balanced Category









Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select

1/31/2014

855

13.48

16.83

13.01


8.45

10/7/2013

Manulife Global Balanced GIF Select

1/31/2014

855

11.68

11.56

9.22


9.15

10/7/2013

Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income GIF Select

1/31/2015

855

20.72

18.23

11.96


9.03

4/7/2014

Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2015

855

12.00

11.86

9.49


9.16

10/6/2014

Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Segregated Pool

1/31/2016

855

21.11

18.56

12.26


9.57

4/30/2015

Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle GIF Select

1/31/2016

855

11.18

13.82

8.69


8.59

8/24/2015

Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Category









Manulife Global Small Cap GIF Select

1/31/2012

94

3.5

13.24

10.83

15.26

13.90

10/5/2009

High Yield Fixed Income category









Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond GIF Select

1/31/2014

156

2.09

6.06

3.93


5.09

10/7/2013

Tactical Balanced category









Ideal Tactical Income Fund

1/31/2013

121

11.85

11.49

6.74


6.87

5/17/2016

U.S. Equity Category









Manulife U.S. Dividend Income GIF Select **

1/31/2012

619

28.82

23.32



18.38

5/14/2018

Manulife U.S. Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool **

1/31/2012

619

29.44




34.77

5/4/2020

Mutual funds***

FundGrade
Calc date

Fund
Count

1Y return

3Y return

5Y return

10Y
return

Total
return
since
inception

Inception date

Canadian Equity Balanced category









Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class

1/31/2013

244

17.10

14.02

9.00


7.72

3/21/2012

Canadian Equity Category









Manulife Canadian Equity Class

1/31/2019

379

26.34

17.93



13.40

05/26/2011

Canadian Focused Equity Category









Manulife Dividend Income fund

1/31/2013

362

20.38

21.34

13.98


13.56

3/21/2012

Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund

1/31/2012

362

27.61

20.10

13.02

10.80

8.86

8/26/2003

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced









Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio

1/31/2012

289

4.28

8.30

5.24

5.58

4.44

4/25/2005

Global Equity Balanced Category









Manulife Global Small Cap Balanced Fund

1/31/2012

722

2.32

10.88

8.87

12.01

11.37

8/18/2011

Global Fixed Income Category

Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Trust

1/31/2013

251

-0.68

4.70

3.00


3.94

12/14/2012

Global Fixed Income Balanced Category









Manulife Yield Opportunities Fund

1/31/2012

415

14.12

8.03

5.24

6.00

5.73

12/23/2009

Manulife Moderate Portfolio

1/31/2018

415

4.40

8.02



4.54

5/5/2017

Manulife Balanced Income Private Trust

1/31/2014

415

4.22

8.22

5.55


4.84

6/7/2013

Global Neutral Balanced Category









Manulife Global Balanced Fund

1/31/2014

893

11.99

11.87

9.53


9.48

8/1/2013

Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund

12/31/2021

893

13.62

16.90

13.13

9.47

9.27

8/18/2011

Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle

1/31/2016

893

11.50

14.14

9.01


8.43

8/5/2015

Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Trust

1/31/2016

893

21.54

18.99

12.65


9.73

3/18/2015

Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund

1/31/2014

893

21.16

18.67

12.39


10.01

12/24/2013










* Segregated fund performance shown for GIF Select and MPIP funds is for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds in Signature Select, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.

**The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.

***Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series. Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited) and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein.. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management
Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com

SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c8141.html

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing shares dip after posting third consecutive annual loss, AT&T stock slides

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down how Boeing and AT&T are trading after the companies reported earnings.

  • Here's Why Upstart Is Soaring Today

    For one thing, Upstart, like most other high-growth technology stocks, has been beaten down recently, and that's the group that is rebounding the most today. With that said, there is some company-specific news out of Upstart. The company announced that it has added Corning Credit Union to its personal lending partners in the Upstart Referral Network, which should help keep its lending volume moving higher in 2022.

  • Why Corning Stock Jumped 12.5% on Wednesday

    The world's most famous glassmaker just beat earnings -- and promised to do it again next quarter, too.

  • Why Gatos Silver Stock Lost 64% of Its Value at the Open Today

    The precious-metals miner provided an update on reserves at its main mine, and it was not a pleasant read.

  • It’s Jerome Powell time — and one Wall Street bank warns the S&P 500 could fall another 20%. Goldman Sachs says the bull market will continue.

    Markets have reeled since the Federal Reserve announced, through the release of the December minutes, that the central bank would like to take a big whack at its $9 trillion balance sheet rather than keep it at that lofty level. Value stocks, they argue, will continue to be boosted by the transition from quantitative easing to quantitative tightening, as the Fed pivots from fighting deflation to fighting inflation. By and large, the Goldman team says most of the moves in the market have been explained by fundamentals, but it says some defensive sectors, including food and beverages, household goods and personal products, may have rerated too much, while semiconductors may have sold off by too much.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock closed down 4.5% on Tuesday after Bloomberg reported that Nvidia's $40 billion bid to buy Britain's Arm Holdings is all but dead. Nvidia may abandon the deal, said Bloomberg, and SoftBank -- Arm's seller -- is already contemplating putting Arm up for an initial public offering instead. When Nvidia announced its intention to purchase Arm back in September 2020, the company explained that it would meet 70% of its $40 billion purchase price by paying in shares.

  • DraftKings stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith reports on how DraftKings stock is surging after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating of the company on the outlook for sports betting amid the NFL playoffs.

  • Jeremy Grantham Has an Even Scarier Prediction Than His Crash Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Grantham got the market’s attention with his “super bubble” call on U.S. stocks. Now he wants to get an even more alarming and urgent message out, one his critics may find harder to accept. Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapA Nor’easter Approaching New York Risks Becoming a Bomb CycloneMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidTech Giants Rall

  • What Is The Ownership Structure Like For Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)?

    Every investor in Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • Boeing stock bumps up despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Boeing and how the stock is reacting.

  • Peloton Changes Course and Increases Prices

    Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is in a world of hurt in recent months. The interactive exercise equipment maker initially cut the price of one of its popular products by $400 and is now reversing course and increasing prices. Only a couple of quarters ago, Peloton announced it would be reducing the price of its Bikes by $400.

  • 3 Buffett Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in 2022

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Between Dec. 31, 1964 and Dec. 31, 2021, he oversaw the creation of more than $600 billion in market value and led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to aggregate gains in excess of 3,600,000%! Of the more than three-dozen securities Berkshire Hathaway owns in its $350 billion investment portfolio, three stand out as wholly avoidable in 2022.

  • Why Rivian Stock Surged in Early Trading Today

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened higher on Wednesday. After two days of volatile trading, investors and traders appeared to be in a more upbeat mood while awaiting the results of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting. It has been a wild week for shares of early-stage growth companies, including those of Rivian and other electric vehicle makers.

  • Why Hexo, Tilray, and Aurora Cannabis Got Smoked Tuesday

    On yet another "red" day for stock markets, marijuana investors saw their stocks tumble right along with the rest of the Nasdaq. In a press release early this morning, Hexo gave investors an update on its strategic plan entitled "The Path Forward," explaining how Hexo -- shares of which traded above $30 just a couple of years ago, but now fetch just $0.50 -- intends to regain its mojo and get its share price moving higher once again. New product launches appear key to Hexo's plan, as the company launches sales of a "transdermal cream and a CBD-forward body lotion," and also a new line of "gummy confection called Redebles."

  • Morgan Stanley Reiterates Bullish Rating on Exxon Mobil

    Exxon Mobil continues to lag oil prices and could catch up soon

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • Musk Declares Cybertruck ‘Awesome’ as Tesla Stock Rises Ahead of Key Earnings Report

    Elon Musk has been driving Telsa's new Cybertruck and he thinks it's 'awesome.' An electric truck opens a substantial new market for Tesla.

  • Why These 2 Stocks Might Be a Bottom Buy Here

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Pinterest Q4 Earnings Preview: Monthly Active User Trends Will Be in Focus

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Feb. 2. Folks have more choices for spending their time, and one of the activities some are giving up is browsing Pinterest. Investors will be looking at Pinterest's monthly active user trends to determine if trending losses have changed direction or not.

  • DraftKings Is ‘Too Big an Opportunity to Ignore.’ Penn National Also Gets a Separate Upgrade.

    Both online gambling stocks are upgraded to Overweight as analysts see upside in the sports-betting market.