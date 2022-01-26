Award-winning funds: Manulife Investment Management among top honourees from Fundata Canada

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Combined wins of 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds place Manulife Investment Management at the forefront

TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management was recognized for 29 segregated funds and 15 mutual funds for their outstanding performance. The combination of these 44 awards places Manulife Investment Management at the forefront of the 2021 honourees.

Manulife Investment Management Logo (CNW Group/Manulife Investment Management)

The FundGrade A+® Award is given annually to investment funds and managers who show consistent, outstanding, risk-adjusted performance through the year, based on up to 10 years of history. Achieving a FundGrade A+® Rating is an honor because only 6% of the investment fund products available in Canada have received a FundGrade A+® rating, and the leader in terms of segregated funds A+ awards.

"I'm proud of our team's achievements and success in receiving 44 A+ awards. This significant recognition reinforces our commitment to providing Canadians with diverse investment solutions that meet investor needs," said Catherine Milum, Head of Wealth Sales, Manulife Investment Management, Canada. "I would like to thank and congratulate our portfolio management teams along with all of our colleagues who have gone above and beyond to contribute to this success."

The following mutual funds and segregated funds were awarded Fundata's FundGrade A+® rating:



















Segregated funds* FundGrade

Calc date Fund

Count 1Y return 3Y return 5Y

return 10Y

return Total

return

since

inception Inception date Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Category















Manulife Fundamental Dividend GIF Select 1/31/2012 222 25.76





11.42 5/27/2019 Ideal Fidelity Dividend Fund 1/31/2012 222 26.97 13.91 7.30

7.35 12/12/2012 Canadian Equity Balanced Category















Manulife National Bank Bundle GIF Select 1/31/2017 556 14.90 13.66 9.79

9.62 10/14/2016 Canadian Equity Category















Manulife Fidelity True North GIF Select 1/31/2012 511 22.22 15.76 8.73 9.01 7.98 10/5/2009 Manulife Canadian Equity Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 511 25.89 18.22 10.79

9.48 10/6/2014 Canadian Fixed Income Balanced Category















Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio GIF Select 1/31/2012 666 4.06 8.08 5.03 5.41 5.03 10/2/2009 Canadian Fixed Income Category















Ideal Canadian Unconstrained Bond Fund 1/31/2015 396 -2.16 3.48 1.71

1.67 5/17/2016 Canadian Focused Equity Category















Manulife Dividend Income Fund 1/31/2012 469 18.17 19.60 13.12 12.45 8.23 11/1/2005 Manulife Fundamental Equity GIF Select 1/31/2012 469 27.07 19.62 12.54 10.32 9.18 10/5/2009 Manulife Dividend Income GIF Select 1/31/2014 469 19.80 20.76 13.43

12.82 10/7/2013 Manulife Dividend Income Plus GIF Select** 1/31/2014 469 20.73 19.11



10.93 6/22/2018 Manulife Dividend Income Plus Private Segregated Pool** 1/31/2014 469 21.22





22.89 10/7/2019 Manulife Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 469 20.15 21.06 13.74

12.05 10/6/2014 Canadian Neutral Balanced Category















Manulife Canadian Balanced GIF Select 1/31/2012 952 10.24 10.09 6.60 7.91 7.47 10/18/2010 Ideal CI Signature Canadian Balanced Fund 1/31/2014 952 13.82 10.53 5.76

6.44 5/17/2016 European Equity Category















Manulife Invesco Europlus GIF Select 1/31/2012 63 7.35 13.79 8.76 10.94 9.42 10/2/2009 Global Fixed Income Balanced Category















Manulife Balanced Income Portfolio GIF Select 1/31/2012 251 8.47 9.59 6.08 6.08 6.08 10/2/2009 Manulife Yield Opportunities GIF Select 1/31/2012 251 3.68 7.66 4.93 5.70 5.01 10/18/2010 Manulife Balanced Income Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 251 3.97 7.91 5.23

4.62 10/6/2014 Global Fixed Income Category















Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 135 -1.06 4.29 2.60

3.23 10/6/2014 Global Neutral Balanced Category















Manulife Global Monthly High Income GIF Select 1/31/2014 855 13.48 16.83 13.01

8.45 10/7/2013 Manulife Global Balanced GIF Select 1/31/2014 855 11.68 11.56 9.22

9.15 10/7/2013 Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income GIF Select 1/31/2015 855 20.72 18.23 11.96

9.03 4/7/2014 Manulife Global Balanced Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2015 855 12.00 11.86 9.49

9.16 10/6/2014 Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Segregated Pool 1/31/2016 855 21.11 18.56 12.26

9.57 4/30/2015 Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle GIF Select 1/31/2016 855 11.18 13.82 8.69

8.59 8/24/2015 Global Small/Mid Cap Equity Category















Manulife Global Small Cap GIF Select 1/31/2012 94 3.5 13.24 10.83 15.26 13.90 10/5/2009 High Yield Fixed Income category















Manulife U.S. Unconstrained Bond GIF Select 1/31/2014 156 2.09 6.06 3.93

5.09 10/7/2013 Tactical Balanced category















Ideal Tactical Income Fund 1/31/2013 121 11.85 11.49 6.74

6.87 5/17/2016 U.S. Equity Category















Manulife U.S. Dividend Income GIF Select ** 1/31/2012 619 28.82 23.32



18.38 5/14/2018 Manulife U.S. Dividend Income Private Segregated Pool ** 1/31/2012 619 29.44





34.77 5/4/2020

Mutual funds*** FundGrade

Calc date Fund

Count 1Y return 3Y return 5Y return 10Y

return Total

return

since

inception Inception date Canadian Equity Balanced category















Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class 1/31/2013 244 17.10 14.02 9.00

7.72 3/21/2012 Canadian Equity Category















Manulife Canadian Equity Class 1/31/2019 379 26.34 17.93



13.40 05/26/2011 Canadian Focused Equity Category















Manulife Dividend Income fund 1/31/2013 362 20.38 21.34 13.98

13.56 3/21/2012 Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund 1/31/2012 362 27.61 20.10 13.02 10.80 8.86 8/26/2003 Canadian Fixed Income Balanced















Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio 1/31/2012 289 4.28 8.30 5.24 5.58 4.44 4/25/2005 Global Equity Balanced Category















Manulife Global Small Cap Balanced Fund 1/31/2012 722 2.32 10.88 8.87 12.01 11.37 8/18/2011 Global Fixed Income Category Manulife Global Fixed Income Private Trust 1/31/2013 251 -0.68 4.70 3.00

3.94 12/14/2012 Global Fixed Income Balanced Category















Manulife Yield Opportunities Fund 1/31/2012 415 14.12 8.03 5.24 6.00 5.73 12/23/2009 Manulife Moderate Portfolio 1/31/2018 415 4.40 8.02



4.54 5/5/2017 Manulife Balanced Income Private Trust 1/31/2014 415 4.22 8.22 5.55

4.84 6/7/2013 Global Neutral Balanced Category















Manulife Global Balanced Fund 1/31/2014 893 11.99 11.87 9.53

9.48 8/1/2013 Manulife Global Monthly High Income Fund 12/31/2021 893 13.62 16.90 13.13 9.47 9.27 8/18/2011 Manulife Strategic Dividend Bundle 1/31/2016 893 11.50 14.14 9.01

8.43 8/5/2015 Manulife U.S. Balanced Value Private Trust 1/31/2016 893 21.54 18.99 12.65

9.73 3/18/2015 Manulife U.S. Monthly High Income Fund 1/31/2014 893 21.16 18.67 12.39

10.01 12/24/2013



















* Segregated fund performance shown for GIF Select and MPIP funds is for the front-end sales charge. For Ideal funds in Signature Select, the performance shown is for the no-load sales charge. Performance for the winning segregated funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.

Story continues

**The Fundgrade A+ award applies to an entire fund family, including every segregated fund product and series where a fund is available. This fund has been listed twice to highlight that it is available in both GIF Select and MPIP Segregated Pools contracts.

***Mutual fund performance shown is for advisor series. Performance for the winning mutual funds is for the period ending December 31, 2021.

FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year. The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited) and The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of Manulife Investment Management insurance contracts and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein.. Manulife Mutual Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and segregated fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing in mutual funds and information folder, contract and fund facts before investing in segregated fund contracts. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Any amount that is allocated to a segregated fund is invested at the risk of the contract holder and may increase or decrease in value. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 18 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of September 30, 2021, Manulife Investment Management's assets under management and administration, including assets managed for Manulife's other segments, totaled CAD $1.1 trillion (US $835 billion). Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of September 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.4 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.6 billion in payments to our customers.

Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com



SOURCE Manulife Investment Management

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c8141.html