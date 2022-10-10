U.S. markets closed

Award-Winning Holy Cross Cemetery to Host Open House October 15-16

·2 min read

Open House will Highlight Zero Percent Financing for 48 Months

NORTH ARLINGTON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host several open house events throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties this fall to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence before a difficult time arises for families.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of pre-planning."

The next open house weekend will take place Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery and Mausoleum in North Arlington, N.J. in Bergen County, just 10 miles from New York City. During the open house, visitors will learn the long-term benefits of pre-planning, including protecting their loved one's legacy and access to financing options such as 0 percent interest for 48 months.

Holy Cross Cemetery is the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the 2017-2018 American Cemetery Excellence Award. The award, presented by American Cemetery & Cremation magazine, a funeral and cemetery industry publication, recognizes the most outstanding cemeteries worldwide. It offers a park-like setting, exquisite artwork, modern technology, and a faith-inspired atmosphere with grand views of the New York City skyline.

To learn more, watch the new drone video at www.HolyCross-Cemetery.org or stop by the cemetery. Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning. There is no obligation or appointment necessary.

The Catholic Cemeteries' fall open houses are as follows:

October 15 & 16: Holy Cross Cemetery & Mausoleum, 340 Ridge Rd., North Arlington, NJ 07031, (888) 467-8903.

October 29 & 30: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067, (888) 444-2791.

November 12 & 13: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306, (888) 621-0337.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org.

Catholic Cemeteries assist individuals and families before, during, and after losing a loved one. They also provide Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-holy-cross-cemetery-to-host-open-house-october-15-16-301645223.html

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

