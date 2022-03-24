U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Award-Winning HYLETE Welcomes NEW Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Its Growth and Expansion Plans

·2 min read

Andy Gilkison Joins HYLETE as NEW VP of Sales & Michael Sorel as Account Manager

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HYLETE, the award-winning distinguished fitness apparel brand, is pleased to announce that Andy Gilkison has joined HYLETE's executive team as Vice President of Sales with support from Michael Sorel, Account Manager. In his role, Gilkison will encompass sales team leadership presence in new geographies, development of new channels, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies to expand revenue channels both domestically and internationally by building retail and distributor partnerships.

HYLETE
HYLETE

Award-Winning HYLETE Welcomes NEW Vice President of Sales to Accelerate Its Growth and Expansion Plans.

"As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the fitness apparel market, Andy brings a unique balance of discovery domain expertise and proven revenue generation capabilities to HYLETE," shared Adam Colton, HYLETE Chief Executive Officer.

Gilkison comes to HYLETE with an extensive background working with athletic brands, leading revenue and strategy in the apparel and gear/accessory categories. His experience includes leading sales for OGIO, directing the global golf accessory division for PUMA, and a partner in launching lifestyle golf apparel brand PAHR. Gilkison joins the HYLETE Executive Team of Adam Colton, CEO; Peter Dirksing, VP Product; Scott Kennerly, VP IT/Operations; and Jamie Wardlow, VP Marketing.

"I am honored to join the HYLETE team and to help build on the solid foundation developed over the last decade," shared Andy Gilkison, VP of Sales, HYLETE. "HYLETE is perfectly positioned for retail expansion and I am excited to bring my experience, leadership, and knowledge to an already all-star team."

"With a highly successful DTC business in place, HYLETE is investing to expand based on demand from retail and distribution partners both here and abroad. With Gilkison on our team, we are poised to build a successful retail and distribution strategy" adds Colton, HYLETE Chief Executive Officer.

To inquire about resale or distributor partnerships, please contact sales@hylete.com. Learn more about HYLETE and the award-winning brand by visiting www.hylete.com.

About HYLETE
HYLETE, a fitness apparel brand that is community built and driven, was founded in 2012 with a focus on building great products made to withstand intense training sessions and also offer comfort outside of the gym. The company offers an extensive line of men's and women's fitness apparel and gear that is built for performance and inspired by community feedback. HYLETE strives to promote the overall well-being of its community with content made by and for community members, showcasing their expertise, influence, and passion for living a fitness lifestyle.

Andy Gilkison Joins HYLETE as NEW VP of Sales & Michael Sorel as Account Manager.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-hylete-welcomes-new-vice-president-of-sales-to-accelerate-its-growth-and-expansion-plans-301510088.html

SOURCE HYLETE

