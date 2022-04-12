U.S. markets close in 1 hour 3 minutes

Award-Winning Marketing Executive Erika Rosenthal Joins Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders
·3 min read

Noted Healthcare, SaaS and BioTech Marketing Officer has a keen focus on venture capital and private equity marketing objectives and growth strategies.

Erika Rosenthal, CMO, Chief Outsiders

Noted Healthcare, SaaS and BioTech Marketing Officer has a keen focus on venture capital and private equity marketing objectives and growth strategies.
Noted Healthcare, SaaS and BioTech Marketing Officer has a keen focus on venture capital and private equity marketing objectives and growth strategies.

RALEIGH, NC, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erika Rosenthal has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs), ready to accept client engagements with businesses that need an immediate infusion of contemporary demand generation and growth insights.

With deep executive-level experience in healthcare services, SaaS, biotech, and retail/hospitality, Rosenthal works with corporate leaders to develop effective growth strategies, improve patient/customer care using data-driven insights, and optimize marketing budgets. Today, she is one of more than 100 fractional CMOs who are available for right-sized engagements through Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s leading revenue growth acceleration consulting organizations.

Experienced with venture capital and PE-backed companies, Rosenthal excels as a high-growth or change executive to quickly scale ventures, generate demand, and refresh legacy brands. Her focused experience with private equity-backed corporations includes a recent role as the senior executive of demand management for an outpatient mental health organization. During her tenure, the company grew from 11 locations to more than 60 locations nationwide to become one of the largest practices in the southeast before its acquisition, then becoming one of the largest in the country. Erika led the company through two rebrands and helped to build the marketing tech stack to gain customer insights and make data-driven decisions.

Corporations such as Sprint, Bell & Howell, Laser Spine Institute, and Back Pain Centers of America also benefited from Rosenthal’s executive-level insights and marketing expertise. Erika has lived or worked in 6 countries providing her with global and multi-cultural insights.

Earlier in her career, Rosenthal founded and built an award-winning medical spa chain which was recognized as the “Top Medical Spa Chain in the U.S.” Erika herself was named Woman Business Owner of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners and received “Woman Extraordinaire” from Business Leader Magazine for leading company growth and her community service.

“A proven marketing executive, Erika develops integrated marketing and growth strategies, improves margin through marketing budget optimization, and cuts through marketplace noise with clear and specific value propositions,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

Rosenthal holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Industrial Relations from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and has completed executive education programs at The Wharton School and Cornell University. She earned a master’s certificate in digital marketing at the University of San Francisco. In addition, Erika co-authored the course “Marketing and Hospitality Management” while on the faculty at the University of California and served on the university’s faculty advisory board.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 100 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,400 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Attachment

CONTACT: Sterling Wilkinson Chief Outsiders swilkinson@chiefoutsiders.com


