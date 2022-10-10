U.S. markets close in 6 hours 18 minutes

Award-Winning Marketing and PR Agency, Luna PR Announces Strategic Partnership With P3 Network

P3 Network
·2 min read

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  P3 Network, a leading blockchain, and digital assets thought leadership platform announced its strategic partnership with Luna PR, one of the leading marketing agencies in the web 3 space.

“We are excited to partner with Luna PR to bring strategic marketing value to our country-level engagements and our clients in blockchain,” says Jonathan, CEO of P3 Network. 

“We are looking forward to working with P3 Network and support them with their global expansion. We feel MENA is a great place to start this initiative as we see an abundance of traditional business look to enter the web3 space.” Said Luna PR Founder and CEO, Nikita Sachdev.

P3 Network aims to bring opportunities to both public and private institutions entering the digital asset space with an array of services across the P3 Platform, Capital, & Labs.  The project is positioned to serve diverse industries including enterprises and governments with the help of the Congressional Technology Advisory Group which is a US lead coalition of leaders providing recommendations to congressional committees.

Luna PR will help P3 Network navigate the competitive landscape within the crypto industry by establishing the company’s digital presence and forming strategic alliances with the private and public sectors located in the MENA and North American regions.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017 and quickly became a multi-award-winning marketing, and public relations firm. The firm, based in Dubai, is a full-stack digital marketing agency with clients across five continents. With the collaboration of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential.

To learn more about Luna PR, visit: Website | Twitter | Instagram

About P3 Network

The P3 Network is a convening force of public officials, private industry professionals, and thought leaders working to build stable grids,  currencies, and governments around the world.
To learn more about P3 Network, visit their  Website | Twitter | Linkedin


CONTACT: Media contact: Maral Nouri Maral@lunapr.io


