U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,618.50
    -13.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,216.38
    -77.81 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,604.30
    -15.34 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,127.55
    -5.55 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.22
    +3.98 (+3.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    +20.20 (+1.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.40 (+1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1171
    +0.0078 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3670
    -0.0330 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    +0.0072 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8610
    -1.0050 (-0.82%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,118.11
    -685.18 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.19
    -4.91 (-0.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.50
    +9.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Award-Winning Microcurrent Skincare Brand NuFACE® Appoints New CEO

·3 min read

Leading microcurrent company announces new female-led executive structure to take the brand's global growth to new heights

VISTA, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NuFACE®, global pioneers in clinically-proven, award-winning, and innovative at-home microcurrent skincare, today announced the appointment of Jessica Hanson as Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder, Tera Peterson, will remain as Executive Chairwoman and Chief Creative Officer, educating and engaging directly with clients and partners around the world as the spokesperson for NuFACE.

NuFACE CEO, Jessica Hanson, and NuFACE Co-Founder &amp; CCO, Tera Peterson
NuFACE CEO, Jessica Hanson, and NuFACE Co-Founder & CCO, Tera Peterson

Jessica Hanson joins NuFACE with a tenured beauty career, passion for the industry, and breadth of experience with top-performing companies and emerging brands. As a dedicated client of NuFACE for nearly seven years, Hanson made the decision to join the company to work alongside the founders to continue to build on the innovative beauty tech brand. Hanson has over twenty years of experience with brands and retailers alike, holding leadership positions at top-tier international companies including L'Oréal, Sephora, AmorePacific and most recently, ghd (good hair day) as the General Manager for the Americas region. In addition to being an ambitious businesswoman, Hanson has an ever-growing passion for guiding other females as they grow in their careers.

"I am thrilled to join NuFACE as it is a beloved brand by a community of skincare professionals, consumers, celebrities, and content creators. I look forward to continuing the growth trajectory that has been driven by a dedicated team of skin enthusiasts. NuFACE has an inspirational female founding story and deep history as a leader in the beauty tech and skincare categories. I look forward to working beside Carol, Tera, and Kim to launch into the next phase for the company with major innovation and a digital-first mindset," commented Hanson.

Tera Peterson added, "I am so proud to continue to be a female-led company, as it is essential for our leadership and team to understand the needs of our client. I am excited to have Jessica at the helm, leading with such a depth of experience and bringing her uplifting energy and passion to our team. Together, Jessica and I will work to build the NuFACE brand, focusing on education, innovation, and community."

While the business continues to grow in the North American domestic market, NuFACE has continued global expansion as a key priority and estimated to generate over 30% of business within international markets. With 17 years of driving expertise in microcurrent technology, NuFACE has seen incredible year-over-year growth and surpassed $150M in retail sales in 2021.

About NuFACE®
Founded in 2005 by aesthetician Carol Cole and her daughters, Tera Peterson (also an aesthetician) and Kim Morales, NuFACE® is the global leader in at-home microcurrent beauty devices. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE®'s award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. NuFACE® is an omni-channel business with its products distributed across the professional, prestige and specialty retail, direct-to-consumer, eCommerce, home shopping and international channels—including to premium retailers such Sephora, Nordstrom, Ulta, Neiman Marcus, SpaceNK, Revolve, and many more; to top spas and medical offices; and to the large and rapidly growing beauty markets of China and Korea. With category defining products, an authentic professional heritage, highly visible and clinically shown results, and endorsements from skin care professionals, NuFACE® has gained a strong following among celebrity clientele, influencers, and a growing base of loyal, passionate clients.

(PRNewsfoto/NuFACE)
(PRNewsfoto/NuFACE)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-microcurrent-skincare-brand-nuface-appoints-new-ceo-301513540.html

SOURCE NuFACE

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a Twitter thread on Monday advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some followers seems to ha

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 on the Dip

    A stock market correction is the perfect time for investors to buy high-quality companies at a discount.

  • 3 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Heading Into April

    They are all down more than 30% year to date, and now could be the perfect time to load up on these stocks.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why Tesla, Google, and Amazon want to do stock splits

    On March 28, Tesla announced that it will split its stock for the second time in two years. The decision also follows similar plans from Amazon and Google parent company Alphabet to do 20-for-1 stock splits, drastically lowering their respective share price. If approved, Amazon stock will drop from about $3300 to $165 while Alphabet will drop from about $2800 to $140.

  • RH Delivers Mixed Earnings, Announces 3-for-1 Stock Split

    Home-furnishings retailer RH reported a mixed fourth quarter, and plans a 3-for-1 stock split in the spring.

  • S&P 500 exits correction: Here’s what history says happens next to U.S. stock-market benchmark

    The S&P 500 index exited market-correction territory Tuesday, a move that has tended to point to near- and medium-term gains for the U.S. large-cap benchmark in the past. The S&P 500 (SPX) rose 56.08 points, or 1.2%, to close at 4,631.60 in afternoon. The index needed to close above 4,587.77 to mark a 10% rise from its March 8 close at 4,170.70, which marked the correction low, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Market is ‘underestimating some of the risks,’ strategist says

    Advisors Capital Management Partner and Portfolio Manager JoAnne Feeney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market risks and geopolitical uncertainty as well as defense and homebuilder stock picks.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.

  • Is it a Wise Decision to Buy Tesla (TSLA) Shares?

    Ruffer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. Ruffer has been providing investment management services for institutions, pension funds, charities, financial planners, and private clients, in the UK and internationally since 1994. According to the fund, in investing today, there is […]

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic...

  • Energy Transfer: A David Tepper-Backed Dividend Play

    Energy Transfer LP is one of the largest midstream energy companies in North America