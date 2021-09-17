U.S. markets closed

Award-Winning Mortgage Brokerage With a 100% Pre-Construction Financing

·2 min read

Matrix Mortgage Global has a specialized mortgage product for buyers to qualify for a 100% pre-construction financing.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / Matrix Mortgage Global is a four-year consecutive winner of Canada's Broker of the Year Award from 2018 to 2021 declared by the Canadian Mortgage Awards (CMA). As a Canadian brokerage it strives to work for the client's best interest and work hard to bring their clients specialized mortgage products that are not commonly available from other brokers or banks. Their mortgage brokers and agents are licensed to qualify buyer needs and facilitate the right mortgage products for approval.

One of their premier mortgage brokers is Jermaine Hinds who unpacks the 100% pre-construction financing product available from the brokerage for buyers in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. This product enables buyers to get their mortgage financing up to 100% of the purchase price for their pre-construction properties. This product is hard to find anywhere else in Canada.

Q&A Facts About 100% Preconstruction Financing That Most People Don't Know About - Jermaine Hinds
Getting a 100% financing requires much more than just access to lenders who are willing to work with you. Matrix Mortgage Global has years of connections built over time, which rewards them with access to what otherwise would be inaccessible to regular buyers. Matrix Mortgage Global developed their mortgage brokers to be proficient in both the regular and specialized mortgage products for home buyers and real estate investors in Canada.

According to Jermaine Hinds, at Matrix Mortgage Global, other specialized products available from the brokerage include access to lenders who can account for 100% rental income instead of the 50% that's usually allowed.

"At Matrix Mortgage Global, we help clients with mortgages approved across Canada. We've helped dozens of clients across the country get their mortgages to buy a home and build generational wealth in real estate. Whether you are single or have a family, we can help you get a mortgage that suits your goals," said Jermaine Hinds when talking about the mortgage products offered by the brokerage.

He added, "Matrix Mortgage Global has been awarded Broker of the Year four years in a row from 2018 to 2021. After all, there is a reason why people choose us over what are probably a few hundred others in Toronto alone."

Jermaine Hinds is a Toronto-based mortgage broker with several years of mortgage industry experience. His insight is developed over years of working as a mortgage broker and lender, along with a vast network allowing him to offer clients more choices from over 100 lending partners and various mortgage solutions. Mr. Hinds is reachable at Matrix Mortgage Global - Jermaine Hinds, a premier mortgage broker at Matrix Mortgage Global.

About Matrix Mortgage Global
Matrix Mortgage Global is a Toronto mortgage brokerage that has been awarded 4X Broker Of The Year in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. The company is led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shawn Allen who smashed the $380M mark in mortgage origination amount during the Great Financial Crisis. Mr. Allen is an international speaker and masterclass host for mortgage brokers in Canada and Australia.

For The Media & Enquiries:

Matrix Mortgage Global - Jermaine Hinds
Jermaine Hinds
100 Consilium Pl Suite 200, Scarborough, ON M1H 3E3, Canada
(647) 277-9487
jermaine@mmgb.ca
https://hindsmortgages.ca/toronto-mortgage-broker/

SOURCE: Matrix Mortgage Global



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664452/Award-Winning-Mortgage-Brokerage-With-a-100-Pre-Construction-Financing

