Award-Winning Mortgage Lender Ciera Taylor Helps First-time Buyers Beat Tough California Market

After the rollercoaster years that were 2020 and 2021, Ciera Taylor of Primestone Mortgage was named one of UWM's (United Wholesale Mortgage) brokers with the highest production.

Irvine, CA, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California is set to be among the most difficult markets for first-time homebuyers to achieve their property buying dreams in 2022, and though the market has caused uncertainty and unease for prospective first-time homebuyers and investors, Ciera Taylor of Primestone Mortgage was awarded for closing just over $35 million in volume in 2021, and assisting over 300+ families purchase their California dream home since the start of her career.

Los Angeles, in particular, had the fewest homes available within the budget of novice buyers last year and that trend is likely to continue this year, according to a recent article in The Title Report, which covers the property insurance sector. When markets are more competitive, it puts even more pressure on buyers to quickly win an approval for their mortgage so they can out-beat the competition in closing an offer on an in-demand home.

An award-winning mortgage lender based in Southern California understands these complications of the property market. By staying on top of the latest developments in loan products and technologies, she’s able to carefully curate a mortgage application for her rapidly growing list of first-time homebuyers, as well as seasoned buyers and investors, that is favorable to them and gets their ideal home.

“I've positioned myself as an expert lender, assisting families to become homeowners and providing borrowers with solutions that save them money and build generational wealth through real estate,” says Ciera, who’s the Vice-President for Primestone Mortgage. “Over the last four years, I have adapted my strategies to make sure my clients are comfortable and confident in their real estate decisions.”

In order to help buyers and her realtor partners feel comfortable and confident in their mortgage plans and investing goals, Ciera saw the need for more mortgage and real estate education for the public.

Story continues

The way she saw it, the only way to create lasting and intentional generational wealth is to empower others through education, and that has been at the pinnacle of her brand from the get-go. When she’s not working one-on-one with realtors partners or clients, she creates the time to:

Host homebuyer seminars

Create real estate content (videos, Instagram lives, etc.)

Design E-books & home buyer guides

Assemble DIY kits

Ciera has built her brand and reputation by cultivating strong relationships and delivering complete transparency to those she works with. “It’s unfortunate that people don’t start learning about mortgages and real estate until they begin looking at homes. This lack of mortgage literacy could lead to people committing 30-year mistakes, and I’m on a mission to put that knowledge into the hands of those who need to understand it: Realtors, Investors, Seasoned buyers, New buyers, other mortgage professionals, and more”.

Ciera’s network of contacts and extensive knowledge of the real estate market means she can provide local buyers and realtor partners with a comprehensive suite of home loan products, including traditional programs such as Conventional, FHA, VA, & Jumbo mortgages, as well as Investor products, and even Down Payment Assistance – the latter often being a hurdle for many first-time buyer applicants.

“No two loans are the same, and you must be able to inspire aspiring homeowners by creating a clear path for them to achieve their short- and long-term real estate goals,” says Ciera. “Many other Lenders only focus on just selling the lowest rate. I prepare my clients to win by educating them on their options, and strategizing outside-the-box solutions that other lenders or large banks do not take the time to do.”

Ciera’s passion & around-the-clock support across her large portfolio of products helps to explain why she won the accolade of being among the top 1 percent of best loan officers in California in 2021. She was able to get her career and her clients’ dreams to thrive even during a pandemic and is on course for similar success overcoming 2022’s tough market.

Contact: Ciera Taylor- VP NMLS 1716062

Company: Primestone Mortgage NMLS 1308575

Phone: 949-396-2677

Email: ctaylor@primestonemtg.com



