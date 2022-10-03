U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

Award-Winning NRPR Group Cracks the Top 20 Largest PR Firms in LA

·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRnewswire/--After a year spent racking up industry awards and growing its already robust client list, public relations superstar NRPR Group has jumped to No. 19 on the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of the largest public relations firms in Los Angeles County. This reflects a significant upward trajectory for the full-service public relations and strategic positioning firm led by CEO and founder Nicole Rodrigues, which was previously listed at No. 49 among the 75 included firms.

NRPR Group
NRPR Group

The rise in ranking reflects two straight quarters in which NRPR Group expanded its reach and reputation, welcoming high-profile clients and receiving widespread recognition for its professional services. The firm's client roster already included game changers in fields as varied as finance, technology, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle. In the first half of 2022, the group added clients Instoried, an artificial intelligence-powered platform offering assistance to writers; Mavan, an exclusive network of senior leaders from companies in tech experiencing accelerated growth; Nobul, an open digital marketplace for real estate transactions; Ruth Health, a progressive telehealth and care platform built for and by women; SteadyMD, a provider of telehealth infrastructure focused on accelerating virtual care; and Winely, an AI-powered fermentation solution for winemakers. These client additions grew NRPR's presence in several key arenas, including the real estate, tech, health tech, finance, and lifestyle sectors.

In the midst of the firm's astronomical growth, NRPR Group grew stronger in its commitment to delivering success for its clientele. Throughout these fast-paced months, the team has kept its elemental promise to remain "a place where clients come to get the attention and results they deserve," as Rodrigues has said. After all, she maintains, "There's no room for lazy PR at NRPR. We go the extra mile in everything we do, and the results are the proof our model works."

Those results also reflect NRPR Group's commitment to continued excellence, a fact that was further confirmed with four major industry awards this year. These included Impact Company of the Year, awarded by DotCom Magazine, and an induction into the Beverly Hills Hall of Fame.

ACQ5's U.S. division named NRPR Group the Strategic Communications Consultancy Firm of the Year and Gamechanger of the Year, a distinction it bestowed upon Rodrigues individually.

The founder and CEO was also singled out for additional recognition this year. Rodrigues was named the USA's Most Influential Brand Strategist from the 2022's M&A Global Awards, and received an Agency Leader award at the Ragan and PR Daily Top Agencies Awards ceremony.

While this year has been filled with growth and accolades, NRPR Group remains committed to delivering the same products it always has: strategic campaigns that help clients capture necessary coverage, and support for clients as they build and implement marketing communications plans. In turn, the group remains certain that its clientele will earn recognition that equals or surpasses its own.

MORE ABOUT NRPR GROUP:

With CEO and founder Nicole Rodrigues at the helm, award-winning PR and marketing firm NRPR Group is the leader of the pack for elite-quality public relations and earned media initiatives. With a roster of top-notch communicators, writers, creatives, and leaders on call, Beverly Hills, California-based NRPR Group finesses the needs of startups to Fortune 500 companies, deftly dealing with industries spanning health tech, fintech, sports, lifestyle, enterprise, consumer tech, digital entertainment, consumer products, and more. A game changer and disrupter, NRPR prides itself on long and mutually beneficial relationships with clients, the media, and audiences worldwide.

Check out NRPR online at: nrprgroup.com/ and on social media: FacebookTwitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-nrpr-group-cracks-the-top-20-largest-pr-firms-in-la-301637556.html

SOURCE NRPR Group

