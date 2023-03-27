Award-Winning Podiatry Clinic To Host Japanese Healthcare Oraganization

Nashville-Davidson, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee -

Japanese health care professionals to learn about best podiatry practices from local physicians

Nashville, Tenn. (March 28, 2023) – Local podiatric clinic Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic is set to host Japanese health care organization CUC, Inc., at their Skyline location. The visit’s purpose is for CUC, Inc., to observe and learn best practices through a clinic tour, meeting with physicians, and shadowing them. CUC, Inc., is set to visit CEFAC’s clinic Tuesday, March 28.

“Hosting CUC, Inc., is an exceptional opportunity for our clinic and the podiatry industry,” said Dr. Yerusalem Lanier. “We are eager to share our knowledge and help CUC, Inc., achieve its mission of bringing the highest-quality podiatric care to their patients in Japan.”

Founded in 2014, CUC Group strives to “create hope through health care.” By observing and learning new techniques from renowned professionals worldwide, the organization can establish various initiatives to help solve healthcare problems facing Japan.

Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic has successfully treated patients, implemented efficient operations at their multiple locations, and retained podiatry talent. Two Cutting Edge physicians, Dr.Lanier, and Dr. Farnen, have been recognized as two of Nashville’s best podiatrists. During CUC, Inc.’s visit, Cutting Edge will share recent experiences and research on diseases and emphasize the importance of convenient, comfortable, and quality podiatry care. To learn more about Cutting Edge, visit https://cefootandankle.com.



About Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic

Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic offers the highest-quality podiatric care in comfortable, convenient, and compassionate settings. Using the latest and most up-to-date procedures and technologies, including telehealth services and same-day appointments, their team of licensed professionals specializes in addressing global podiatric concerns in infants, children, teens and adults and educating them on the best preventive techniques.

