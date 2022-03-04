U.S. markets closed

Award-Winning PR Executive Brian S. Terrett, APR, Fellow PRSA, Joins Berg & Associates in Of Counsel Role

·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berg & Associates, an award-winning public relations (PR) and crisis communications firm based in Portland, Oregon, announced today the addition of veteran PR executive Brian S. Terrett, APR, Fellow PRSA, to the firm, serving in an Of Counsel role. Terrett, whose four-decade PR career has spanned the public and private sectors, most recently served as director of strategic communications for Legacy Health, one of Portland Metro area's premier health care systems. In the Of Counsel role at Berg & Associates, Terrett will leverage his expertise in media relations, crisis and strategic communications to serve Berg & Associates' growing roster of clients in the health care, technology, education, financial services, and energy sectors.

Brian S. Terrett, APR, Fellow PRSA
Brian S. Terrett, APR, Fellow PRSA

"At the heart of all good PR is good storytelling – that was true 40 years ago when I got into this business and it's true today," said Terrett. "I'm thrilled to join the Berg & Associates team to continue helping great companies share their stories and build trust with their communities."

During his tenure at Legacy Health, Terrett oversaw communications for a significant number of growth milestones, including the opening of Randall Children's Hospital, the alignments of Legacy Silverton Medical Center and PacificSource Health Plans, and the expansion of Legacy Medical Group and Legacy Laboratory Services. Terrett also provided crisis communications leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previously Terrett served in communications leadership roles for PeaceHealth Oregon Region, U.S. West/Qwest, the City of Eugene, and First Judicial District Attorney's Office in Golden, Colorado.

"Brian brings to Berg & Associates an incredible blend of experience, media-savvy, and relationships," said Shannon Berg, CEO & Founder, Berg & Associates. "We look forward to drawing on his expertise to continue helping our clients build strong, resilient reputations."

Terrett has a master's degree in Business Administration from Bushnell University, as well as a Bachelor of Art's degree in Journalism from the Metropolitan State University of Denver. He has earned his Accreditation in Public Relations (APR) from the Universal Accreditation Board and has been admitted to the Public Relations Society of America's College of Fellows (Fellow PRSA). Terrett and his wife successfully raised two sons, and now enjoy two grandsons. In his off time, he enjoys sailing, flyfishing, camping, and hiking, which includes completing the 500-mile pilgrimage from the Pyrenes of France across northern to Spain to Santiago de Compostela.

About Berg & Associates

Berg & Associates is an award-winning PR and crisis communications consulting firm serving regional and global clients in technology, financial services, health care, education, manufacturing and legal sectors. Berg & Associates is a certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE) and Emerging Small Business (ESB) headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Berg & Associates offers Public Relations, content and writing, strategic communications and crisis and issues management services. Its digital App, Communications Command Center, equips companies to respond quickly and effectively to crisis events. Learn more at www.bergassociatesnw.com.

Berg & Associates LLC logo
Berg & Associates LLC logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-pr-executive-brian-s-terrett-apr-fellow-prsa-joins-berg--associates-in-of-counsel-role-301495517.html

SOURCE Berg & Associates LLC

