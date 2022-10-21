U.S. markets closed

Award-Winning Saint Gertrude Cemetery to Host Open House October 29-30

·3 min read

Open House will Highlight Zero Percent Financing for 48 Months

COLONIA, N.J., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark will host several open house events throughout Essex, Union, Bergen, Hudson, and Middlesex counties this fall to help Catholics gain knowledge and confidence before a difficult time arises for families.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew P. Schafer, Executive Director of the Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "The worries of last-minute burial arrangements should not become part of a family's grieving process, especially when experiencing profound sorrow. We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of pre-planning."

The next open house weekend will take place Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Saint Gertrude Cemetery and Mausoleum in Colonia, N.J., in Middlesex County, just 10 miles from Staten Island, New York. During the open house, visitors will learn the long-term benefits of pre-planning, including protecting their loved one's legacy and access to financing options such as 0 percent interest for 48 months.

Saint Gertrude Cemetery is proud to be recognized as a runner-up recipient of the 2021 American Cemetery Excellence (ACE) award and was recently nominated for the 2022 award. The ACE award, presented by American Cemetery & Cremation magazine, a funeral and cemetery industry publication, recognizes the most outstanding cemeteries worldwide. Saint Gertrude offers a suburban, park-like setting, exquisite artwork, modern technology, and a faith-inspired atmosphere.

To learn more, watch the new drone video at www.saintgertrudecemetery.org or stop by the cemetery. Memorial planning advisors will meet with visitors to share information about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning. There is no obligation or appointment necessary.

The Catholic Cemeteries' fall open houses are as follows:

October 29 & 30: St. Gertrude Cemetery & Mausoleum, 53 Inman Ave., Colonia, NJ 07067, (888) 444-2791.

November 12 & 13: Holy Name Cemetery & Mausoleum, 823 West Side Ave., Jersey City, N.J. 07306, (888) 621-0337.

About Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark

Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark exists to meet the needs of individuals and families before, at the time of death and burial, and throughout bereavement. Just as in life, they believe the human body deserves to be treated with respect and dignity in death. They also offer Monthly Masses of Remembrance celebrated at archdiocesan Catholic cemeteries throughout the year, typically during the first week of each month and on special days such as Memorial Day. Contact a caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisor at cemetery@rcan.org or learn more at www.CatholicJourney.org. Hablamos español. Para más información, visite www.rcancem.org/en-espanol

###

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/award-winning-saint-gertrude-cemetery-to-host-open-house-october-29-30-301656481.html

