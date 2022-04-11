U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

Award-Winning VOOPOO Ushers in New Era with Launch of the 'Indestructible' ARGUS GT 2

·2 min read

MANCHESTER, England, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 11th, VOOPOO launched its new ARGUS GT 2, bringing a high-impact vape with equal parts power, quality, performance and durability.

VOOPOO launches high-impact vape ARGUS GT 2 with live event and giveaway
VOOPOO launches high-impact vape ARGUS GT 2 with live event and giveaway

Perfect for adventurous cloud chasers who want an experience that's as powerful outdoors as it is in, the ARGUS GT 2 follows in the footsteps of the successful launch of the ARGUS GT. It features a unique, "indestructible" metal body with exquisitely carved leather for a comfortable holding experience and luxury visual impact.

It also improves on its predecessor with a powerful 200W max output, USB Type-C 3.0A connector for super-fast charging, and a top-fill design for easy and mess-free refills.

The ARGUS GT 2 is a strong double-layer waterproof, dust-proof, antifreeze and anti-collision mod that can easily deal with extreme temperatures — from minus 20° to 60° — without a drop in performance. It's also as durable as volcanic rock.

VOOPOO's newest offering also features its signature GENE TT 2.0 technology, with an upgraded advanced chip that supports Smart, RBA, Turbo and Temperature Control modes.

The top-fill design isn't the only thing that's new. The new MAAT tank has a unique volcano crater design, which improves direct airflow rate by 60% and drains condensation to the bottom of the tank, allowing faster and more powerful vapour production and a leak-proof experience.

VOOPOO is known for its stunning, colourful designs, and the ARGUS GT 2 is no exception. Vapers can enjoy six new colours, including an all-black carbon fibre design, a sophisticated dark blue and a metallic lime green.

The ARGUS GT 2 recently shone at the two-day Malaysian Vape Show (MIVAS) 2022 event, where one dealer heralded its "bold and innovative" product design, extreme power and competitive price.

Adam Wu, VOOPOO's Head of UK Operations, added, "VOOPOO's constant dedication to breaking the mediocrity has shown in our past efforts to bring creative resin art and innovative metallic and leather materials to the market. With our universal PNP/TPP platform and the ARGUS GT 2's unique metal aesthetic and rock-solid durability, we're excited for both current and new users of VOOPOO products to discover the GT 2."

About VOOPOO

VOOPOO was established in 2017. As a high-tech enterprise with R&D, design, manufacturing and branding, VOOPOO has four major product series — DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS and V. Currently, VOOPOO has a presence in more than 70 countries in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.voopoo.com/ and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact:
Tingkai Xu
Email: kai@voopootech.com
Telephone:+86 15957944779

Business Contact: sales@voopoo.com

WARNING: This product may be used with e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1783386/VOOPOO_ARGUS_GT_2_Launch.jpg

