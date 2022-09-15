U.S. markets close in 3 hours 23 minutes

Awardco and Deloitte Strengthen Alliance Through Human Capital Consulting

·3 min read

Expanded collaboration provides access to Human Capital consulting services for rewards and recognition programs.

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today a deepening alliance with global financial services leader Deloitte that will give Awardco clients access to Human Capital consulting services for their rewards and recognition programs.

Deloitte logo
Deloitte logo

Awardco and Deloitte ink new alliance to provide access to Human Capital consulting services for rewards and recognition

Building on their existing relationship and alliance with Deloitte to provide global tax compliance content for Awardco programs, this expanded alliance allows Awardco to further evolve by giving clients the opportunity to utilize Deloitte's human-centered design principles alongside data-driven analysis to identify opportunities to enhance the workforce experience. This consultative opportunity for clients includes, but is not limited to, access to the Deloitte "Future of Rewards Lab". This in-person or virtual collaboration with Deloitte's industry-leading research teams was developed to provide clients with insights into marketplace trends and to assist clients in developing a total rewards vision and action plan that is specifically designed to meet both organizational and individual needs.

"Our alliance with Deloitte continues to be a critical piece of our exponential growth. We provide the world's most extensive employee recognition and rewards network, and now we also provide our clients with a powerful human-centered and data-driven approach to designing their total rewards and recognition programs," said Awardco founder and CEO Steve Sonnenberg. "We're excited for what this alliance means for our clients."

"We've seen a phenomenal rise in interest from our clients to better understand the organizational intersection between workforce experience and total rewards, especially in a time of continued external disruption," said Michael Gilmartin, senior manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Aligning with Awardco and their unique approach to employee rewards and recognition was the natural step in providing more value to clients seeking to improve their workforce experience."

With this announcement, Awardco and Deloitte have deepened their alliance and look forward to impacting the future of rewards and recognition in every industry by providing companies the tools they need to engage their workforce, improve their processes, operate tax compliant programs, and improve the employee experience.

About Awardco

Awardco incentivizes behavior and builds culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It's the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to be a featured partner with Amazon Business. Awardco provides the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit award.co.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 7,000 private companies. Our people come together for the greater good and work across the industry sectors that drive and shape today's marketplace—delivering measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in our capital markets, inspire clients to see challenges as opportunities to transform and thrive, and help lead the way toward a stronger economy and a healthier society. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Building on more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

Media Contact: Sam Stroman, sams@awardco.com

Awardco's logo. (PRNewsfoto/Awardco)
Awardco's logo. (PRNewsfoto/Awardco)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awardco-and-deloitte-strengthen-alliance-through-human-capital-consulting-301625605.html

SOURCE Awardco

