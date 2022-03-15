U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,173.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,924.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,069.50
    +24.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.40
    -4.10 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.31
    -7.70 (-7.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.50
    -32.30 (-1.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.87
    -0.43 (-1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0990
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.17
    +1.42 (+4.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0053 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9320
    -0.2500 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,639.27
    -308.91 (-0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.93
    +2.75 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,128.48
    -64.99 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Awardco Pay Revolutionizes Corporate Compensation With a Reward-based Strategy and Solves the Inequities Created by Bonuses

·3 min read

By shifting bonuses into tangible rewards given at regular intervals, this new approach can help hit the brakes on the Great Resignation.

PROVO, Utah, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Awardco, the employee recognition and rewards company that builds culture through value-driven recognition, announced today that it has launched Awardco Pay, a game-changing new offering on its platform based on "Reward Compensation," integrating bonuses, rewards, and recognition.

Awardco logo (PRNewsfoto/Awardco)
Awardco logo (PRNewsfoto/Awardco)

Reward Compensation is a form of compensation that goes into every employee's paycheck at regular intervals and is not part of their overall salary. By issuing the compensation regularly, companies can improve employee engagement, reduce voluntary turnover, and boost productivity. Instead of adding a dollar amount to every paycheck, the compensation takes the form of rewards — a gift that provides an experience or something the employee wants. Through the Awardco platform, employees would receive points that they can use in the vast Awardco marketplace (e.g., Amazon products, event tickets, or gift cards) or a customized catalog curated by the employer.

"Let's be honest, the traditional bonus structure isn't doing what it's supposed to do anymore, which is to reward employees and keep them on your team. They were created during a time when companies needed to distract their employees from their grueling 12-hour workdays. And, they were — and often still are — not given to every employee. Today, not much has changed, except employees are not fooled by the 'shiny thing' of a possible bonus at the end of the year; we're seeing the effects of that with the Great Resignation," said Steve Sonnenberg, Awardco founder and CEO. "We knew something had to change when it came to compensation. So, why not merge compensation with rewards and recognition and dismantle the typical bonus structure? To our creative and forward-thinking team, it seemed like an obvious solution to a huge problem facing companies big and small. Give your employees a gift, something that they want, not need. And, rather than giving bonuses to a select few, every employee is rewarded fairly and regularly. Ultimately, this is about respect for employees and flexibility for employers."

With Awardco Pay, employers structure Reward Compensation however it best suits their organization. For example, if an employee makes $50,000 a year, a percentage of their overall salary is given back in the form of reward compensation. With a $50,000 salary and a 2% Reward Compensation structure, the employee would receive a bonus of $1,000, divided between each paycheck throughout the year. Companies already budget for rewards and recognition, and integrating Awardco Pay would simply mean shifting those allocated funds into this new structure.

Awardco Pay can also be utilized for many different purposes outside of a regular bonus tied to paychecks. Organizations can use it to facilitate wellness programs in certain months, fulfill travel stipends (instead of reimbursements), or use it to celebrate service anniversaries, for example. This allows companies to use their rewards budget for much more than just an annual party.

There are also psychological issues at work: extra cash per paycheck would eventually get wrapped into the paycheck itself, which defeats the purpose of a bonus. Reward Compensation, on the other hand, stands separate from the paycheck and is intended for something other than the typical use of a paycheck.

For more information about Awardco Pay, visit http://www.award.co/awardco-pay.

About Awardco
Awardco incentivizes behavior and builds workplace culture through value-driven recognition and rewards. It is the only employee recognition and total rewards platform to partner with Amazon Business to offer the power of Amazon for any size organization's incentive programs. Offering millions of products, hotels through Priceline, event tickets, gift cards, swag, and custom catalogs, Awardco is the largest reward network on the planet — all with zero markups. Coupled with the flexibility to build any number of recognition, incentive, milestone, or behaviorally driven programs, Awardco's platform drives employee loyalty. For more information, visit us online at award.co.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awardco-pay-revolutionizes-corporate-compensation-with-a-reward-based-strategy-and-solves-the-inequities-created-by-bonuses-301502177.html

SOURCE Awardco

Recommended Stories

  • Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

    Warehouse club Costco may not be as flashy as Amazon and Walmart, but it's making big progress doing something that consumers really want.

  • Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

    It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors' hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number.

  • With Toyota as partner, Mazda hopes to jump-start U.S. market

    A decade after Mazda Motor's cars disappeared from Ford Motor's factory floors in Michigan, the Japanese automaker is once again building in the United States - this time with compatriot Toyota Motor. When the first Mazda CX-50 crossovers rolled off the assembly line at the joint Alabama plant in January, they were packed with efficiencies hammered out by the two automakers, both known for their cost-cutting smarts and manufacturing prowess. For Mazda, restarting local production with help from Toyota's deep local knowledge and reputation for reliability is the game-changer it hopes will jump-start sales in the world's second-biggest market.

  • CVS creates confidential reporting avenue after firing employees over harassment

    CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch has announced plans to create a company Office of Workplace Assistance after revealing on Friday that a regional manager, as well as other employees who didn’t take sexual harassment allegations against him seriously enough, had been fired. The new function will help employees confidentially raise concerns about workplace behavior, Lynch told 450 senior leaders on a call. The 2021 incident that led to the firings involved two female employees in a New Jersey CVS store who said that the regional manager, who was in charge of hundreds of stores, had harassed or inappropriately touched them at work, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • Ford to sell Explorer SUVs missing rear climate controls due to chip crunch

    Ford is taking an interesting, maybe even innovative move here to battle the ongoing semiconductor crunch afflicting global automakers.

  • Oil prices tumble to $95 a barrel, on Ukraine hopes, China lockdowns

    Oil prices were under pressure on Tuesday, dropping to levels not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

  • EU approves new round of Russia sanctions targeting energy, steel, defence sectors

    The European Union formally approved on Tuesday a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, which include bans on investments in the Russian energy sector, luxury goods exports and imports of steel products from Russia. The sanctions, which come into effect after publication in the EU official journal later on Tuesday, also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich. The European Commission said in a statement on Tuesday that the sanctions included "a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector".

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock price reaches $500,000

    The share price of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc reached $500,000 for the first time on Monday, reflecting the company's status as a defensive stock in a market unsettled by events in Ukraine and rising inflation. Berkshire's Class A shares have risen 10% in 2022, outpacing the Standard & Poor's 500 index, which has fallen 12%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's market value is approximately $731 billion, ranking sixth in the United States, and Buffett's 16.2% stake makes him the world's fifth-richest person at $119.2 billion, according to Forbes magazine.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the natural gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.

  • Northvolt to build its third battery gigaplant in northern Germany

    Northvolt said on Tuesday it planned to build a lithium-ion battery plant with an annual capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) in Heide in northern Germany. Northvolt, whose biggest owner is Volkswagen AG, said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Schleswig-Holstein state and the Heide region for the development of the factory, and that it expected it to produce its first batteries in late 2025. Northvolt's first factory, in the northern Swedish town of Skelleftea, assembled its first battery cell in December.

  • Biogen and Eisai Rewrite Alzheimer’s Drug Marketing Pact

    Eisai is giving up its share in profit from the drug Aduhelm, and instead will get royalties from Biogen.

  • Why Peabody Energy Is Plunging Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had plunged by 16.2% as of 1:04 p.m. Monday, though there was no fresh news relating specifically to the coal giant. Prior to the pullback, its shares had more than doubled this year, with much of that growth coming after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter.

  • Oil falls over 5% on Russia-Ukraine talk hopes, China lockdowns

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell more than 5% on Monday to the lowest in nearly two weeks amid hopes for progress toward a diplomatic end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a development that would boost global supplies - while a pandemic-linked travel ban in China cast doubt on demand. Brent futures fell $5.77, or 5.1%, to settle at $106.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.32, or 5.8%, to settle at $103.01. Both benchmarks have surged since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and are up roughly 36% so far this year.

  • Markets: ‘Seeing fear and risk-off at a maximum at this point,’ analyst says

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech stocks facing supply chain pressures following China's COVID lockdown, semiconductors, commodity pricing in gas prices and energy markets, ESG investing during Russia-Ukraine, and inflation expected in the upcoming travel season.

  • Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf gets 20% pay raise in 2021

    When it comes to pay raises, it's good to be leading a big bank, even one recovering from a series of scandals and misdeeds.

  • Oil Hedges Go Out of Style as FOMO Grips Drillers Amid $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- Even before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the oil market, U.S. shale producers—financially fit again and egged on by investors looking for more commodity exposure—had been exiting their price hedges for months.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipePutin’s State Media News Is Interrupted: ‘They’re Lying to You’Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks i

  • Raytheon's CEO pay rose 11% last year to $23.3M

    In the first full year since completing the merger with United Technologies, total compensation for Raytheon Technologies Corp.'s chief executive rose 11% to $23.3 million. The company's top financial executive also saw his pay grow to $5.1 million, representing a 71% increase over the previous year. CEO Gregory Hayes was paid $23.3 million in total compensation in 2021, according to Raytheon's (NYSE: RTX) proxy statement, filed Monday.

  • Coal prices spike as Europe searches for alternatives to Russian energy

    Along with natural gas and oil, coal prices are surging since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as Europe looks for alternatives to Russian fossil fuels. European thermal coal prices have more than doubled since the start of the war in Ukraine—from $186 per metric ton on Feb. 23, to $462 by March 10—according to an analysis based on the Rotterdam benchmark by Rystad Energy, an Oslo-based energy research company. The skyrocketing price is a result of already tight global coal supplies tightening further as western sanctions made it difficult to trade Russian coal.

  • T. Rowe Price Named to Fortune Magazine's “World's Most Admired” List for the Twelfth Consecutive Year

    T. Rowe Price has again been named to Fortune Magazine’s “World’s Most Admired” list. Its inclusion in the 2022 list marks the twelfth consecutive year that the firm has received this recognition.