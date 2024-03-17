Awards for BSA, student advertising groups among this week's business news

BSA Health System leaders and medical group recognized for excellence

BSA Health System has been recognized with three awards for outstanding performance from its parent company, Ardent Health Services.

BSA Chief Executive Officer Michael Cruz and Chief Nursing Officer Katrina Tokar, RN, MSN, NEA-BC, were recognized for their leadership with the CEO of the Year and CNO of the Year awards. Additionally, BSA Medical Group was recognized with the organization’s Best Patient Loyalty Award for clinics.

Presented annually, the CEO of the Year award recognizes the leader who has made the most significant contribution to their team, patients and the community during the previous year. Additionally, the CNO of the Year award recognizes an outstanding nursing leader who exhibits leadership in achieving clinical excellence while serving as a mentor and role model for nurses and other department managers.

“Michael and Katrina’s leadership is an essential part of what makes BSA stand out as a top employer and leading healthcare provider in the region,” said Donald Baker, president of Ardent’s Lone Star Region. “Last year alone, their work was key in positioning the BSA team to earn a Leapfrog Patient Safety Grade A in the fall, reduce staff turnover and launch innovative pilot programs to improve patient care. Both Katrina and Michael are exceptionalservant leaders.”

BSA Medical Group also received the Best Patient Loyalty Award. This annual award recognizes the clinic with the highest patient loyalty as measured by the Healthcare Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) and net promoter patient surveys.

“BSA providers and care team members prioritize service each day, working to meet the specific healthcare needs of our community,” said Michael Cruz, CEO of BSA Health System. “Caring for others is at the root of our mission, and the work of our clinic teams continues to earn high marks from patients across the Panhandle.”

Cruz, Tokar and BSA Medical Group were chosen from among other eligible leaders and entities within Ardent, which includes 30 hospitals and more than 200 sites of care.

Bubba's 33 to raise funds March 19 for wildfire victims

On Tuesday, March 19, Bubba’s 33 locations across Texas will host simultaneous fundraisers to benefit the Amarillo Area Foundation (https://amarilloareafoundation.org/disaster/ ).

For every guest who mentions the fundraiser, restaurants will donate 10% of total sales to the organization, which supports families and individuals affected by the devastating wildfires. The fundraiser takes place during open hours, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., at various Bubba's 33 locations throughout the state, including in Amarillo at 2813 W. Interstate 40.

Other locations include Odessa, Waco, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and more.

For more information on Bubba’s 33, visit www.bubbas33.com.

West Texas A&M University graphic design students recently swept the collegiate categories of the 2023 American Advertising Awards in Amarillo. Pictured are, from left, Marcus Melton, associate professor of graphic design; Chris Matthews, Dylan Green, Mel Richards and Lauren Corea.

WT students sweep awards for graphic design

CANYON — West Texas A&M University students in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts & Humanities won a best of show award, two gold awards and five silver awards in a local contest. The 2023 American Advertising Awards (ADDYs) were given out in a Feb. 22 ceremony hosted by American Advertising Federation–Amarillo.

Dylan Green, a senior graphic design major from Dumas, won Best of Show for a punk typography poster campaign; the campaign also won an individual gold award. Green also won three silver awards for packaging, animation or special effects, and direct marketing. Chris Mathews, a senior graphic design major from Amarillo, won the Mosaic Award for his chAMA! Cultural Festival campaign. He also won a special judges’ award and a gold award for packaging.

WT students won 9 out of 11 collegiate categories. WT students also scored awards in professional categories. Mel Richards, a senior graphic design major from Houston, won two silver awards as part of the Street Volkswagen team. Lauren Corea, a senior graphic design from Canyon, won a silver award for black & white/color/digitally enhanced photography campaign. Additionally, the WT Academic Marketing office won a special judge’s award and a gold award for “Unbuntu,” a video detailing a Study Abroad trip to South Africa.AAF’s three-tier, national competition starts locally, with businesses, nonprofits, students and others vying for recognition as the best in their markets. Gold award winners automatically advance to the district competition.

BofA provides $75,000 to High Plains Food Bank and Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

The Bank of America recently announced it has donated $75,000 to the High Plains Food Bank and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, joining in with other organizations' ongoing efforts to help with the wildfire recovery efforts.

"Our thoughts remain with the communities that are being affected by the devastating wildfires in the Texas Panhandle and parts of Oklahoma," a statement from the bank reads, signed by market presidents across Oklahoma and Texas: Ashley Allen, David Bader, Jennifer Chandler, William Lissau, Kristi Marcum, Hong Ogle, Michael Pavell, Ventura Perez and Tony Shinn. "According to the Texas Department of Agriculture, more than 85% of the state’s cattle are in the Panhandle. These fires will have a long-term impact on livelihoods throughout Texas and Oklahoma. In response, we're providing $75,000 to be directed to the High Plains Food Bank to provide meals to wildfire victims and the Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA) Disaster Relief/Hardship Fund to support ranchers and their families in both states."

"If you’d like to make a personal contribution to relief efforts, we are reducing the minimum employee matching gift in our global matching gift program to $1 until April 5 for the following organizations: the High Plains Food Bank, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, the TSCRA Disaster Relief Fund, and the World Central Kitchen," the statement adds.

Bradley S. Byars

Brown & Fortunato announces 2 new attorneys

Brown & Fortunato is pleased to announce two new attorneys in the firm.

Bradley S. Byars joined the firm as a Senior Attorney in the Health Care Group. Byars' health law experience spans more than a decade and includes roles as in-house corporate counsel, chief compliance officer, and Senior Associate General Counsel. His practice focuses on regulatory compliance, complex healthcare transactions, clinical trials, payer reimbursement strategy, Accountable Care Organizations, Medicare Managed Care Organizations, and operation issues for healthcare organizations. He is well-versed in negotiating high-stakes agreements, managing disputes, and offering strategic counsel to healthcare organizations. Currently, Byars is licensed in Missouri and Florida and is based in the Ft. Myers area.

Melinda R. Newman

Melinda R. Newman joined the firm as a Senior Attorney in the Labor and Employment Group where she represents clients in employment counseling and litigation matters. Newman's background in private law practice and most recently as a federal government attorney, give her extensive expertise in representing managers in administrative and arbitration matters. She is also experienced in advising management on employee accommodation requests, internal investigations and discrimination complaints, and employee leave and disciplinary matters. Newman is based in the Dallas area.

Amarillo College wins 7 prestigious national advertising awards - 6 Gold

Amarillo College is pleased to announce that its Communications and Marketing Department parlayed its “Success is Timeless” promo campaign into some significant recognition at the 39h Annual Education Advertising Awards.

An elite national organization known for recognizing excellence in higher education advertising, the Education Advertising Awards (EduAwards) presented seven total accolades to Amarillo College. Six of the laurels are at the highest Gold level, and four of those are directly related to the “Success is Timeless” campaign.

AC also claimed Gold Awards for its Special Event Campaign for Badger Baseball Opening Day, and for its Special Promotions Campaign highlighting the Aspen Award; AC won a Bronze Award for its Teaching for Transformation magazine.

The largest educational advertising awards competition in the country, the EduAwards received more than 2,000 entries from colleges, universities and secondary schools in all 50 states and numerous foreign countries. A national panel of industry specialists judged each entry for creativity, marketing execution and message impact.

Gold Awards presented to AC were for the following:

Integrated Marketing Campaign – Success is Timeless-2023 Integrated Campaign

Total Digital Marketing Program – Success is Timeless Digital Marketing Program

Special Event Campaign – Badger Baseball Opening Day

Radio Advertising Series – Success is Timeless Radio Ads

Television Advertising Series – Success is Timeless TV Ads

Special Promotions Campaign – Aspen Award Promotion

The College captured Bronze recognition for:

Publication/External – Teaching for Transformation Magazine 2023

Commissioner Sid Miller announces $800,000 in donations coming in for Texas Panhandle wildfire relief

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller announced this week that the State of Texas Agriculture Relief (STAR) Fund has received an overwhelming response, with more 1,600 individual donations totaling over $800,000 to support relief efforts for Texas farmers and ranchers devastated by the Panhandle wildfires. These donations will provide critical financial assistance, helping them rebuild and recover from the unprecedented damage, a news release notes.

"I want to assure all those affected by the Texas Panhandle wildfires that help is on the way," Commissioner Miller emphasized. "We are working tirelessly to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most as quickly as possible. If you haven’t donated, I encourage you to consider contributing. There is still a long road of recovery ahead of us.”

The STAR Fund, administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA), provides financial assistance to agricultural producers who have suffered losses due to natural disasters, including wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and droughts. The funds collected will be distributed directly to those in need to help cover expenses such as livestock feed, fencing repairs, and other essential recovery efforts.

H-E-B Chairman Charles Butt made a $500,000 donation to the STAR Fund. “Our hearts go out to all those impacted by this disaster, which has grown to become the largest wildfire event in the state’s history,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B Group Vice President of Public Affairs, Diversity, and Environmental Affairs. “At H-E-B, we’re here to serve all Texans. Together with our Chairman and the entire H-E-B family, we will work to ensure affected communities can recover from this tragic event.”

For those who wish to contribute to the STAR Fund, visit the Texas Department of Agriculture website for more information on how to donate.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo area business news and developments for March 17, 2024