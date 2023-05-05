Aware, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AWRE) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.2x Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) is a stock worth checking out, seeing as almost half of all the Software companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 4.2x and even P/S higher than 9x aren't out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/S.

How Aware Has Been Performing

Aware could be doing better as its revenue has been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive revenue growth. The P/S ratio is probably low because investors think this poor revenue performance isn't going to get any better. So while you could say the stock is cheap, investors will be looking for improvement before they see it as good value.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The Low P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Aware would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the industry.

In reviewing the last year of financials, we were disheartened to see the company's revenues fell to the tune of 8.8%. Even so, admirably revenue has lifted 30% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 23% as estimated by the lone analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 13%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we find it odd that Aware is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

Aware's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook isn't contributing to its P/S anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. The reason for this depressed P/S could potentially be found in the risks the market is pricing in. While the possibility of the share price plunging seems unlikely due to the high growth forecasted for the company, the market does appear to have some hesitation.

Before you take the next step, you should know about the 3 warning signs for Aware (1 can't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So if growing profitability aligns with your idea of a great company, take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

