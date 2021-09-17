U.S. markets closed

Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Cooking Wine Market?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report titled Cooking Wine Market by End-user (Households and Commercial) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) from Technavio, the market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.63%. The growth can be mainly attributed to the surging growth of the wellness industry.

Attractive Opportunities in Cooking Wine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cooking Wine Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19
The cooking wine market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, the market is likely to grow in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The households segment is the leading end-user segment in the market.

  • What will be the share of the European market during the forecast period?
    43% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

  • What is the growth potential of the cooking wine market?
    The cooking wine market has the potential to grow by USD 5.92 billion during 2021-2025.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market has been estimated at 8.04%.

Related Reports:

Vinegar Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Botanical Extracts Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View market snapshot before purchasing

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this cooking wine market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. AAK AB, B and G Foods Inc., Batory Foods, De Vinco Co., ECOVINAL SL, Eden Foods Inc., Elegre Pty Ltd., Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd., LinChen Inc., and Marina Foods Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Although the increasing application and demand for cooking wine in the food industry, increasing use of online sales channels, and growing awareness regarding the health benefits of cooking wine will offer immense growth opportunities, adverse climatic conditions affecting wine production are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Cooking Wine Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cooking Wine Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Geography

Cooking Wine Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cooking wine market report covers the following areas:

  • Cooking Wine Market Size

  • Cooking Wine Market Trends

  • Cooking Wine Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cooking Wine Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cooking wine market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cooking wine market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cooking wine market across Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cooking wine market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Households - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AAK AB

  • B and G Foods Inc.

  • Batory Foods

  • De Vinco Co.

  • ECOVINAL SL

  • Eden Foods Inc.

  • Elegre Pty Ltd.

  • Foshan Haitian Flavoring and Food Co. Ltd.

  • LinChen Inc.

  • Marina Foods Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-aware-of-the-trends-drivers-and-challenges-for-the-cooking-wine-market-301378638.html

SOURCE Technavio

