Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Corrugated Box Market?

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Box Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corrugated Box Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corrugated Box Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the corrugated box market between 2021 and 2025 is 798.44 billion sq ft. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The expansion of the online retail market is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as fluctuating prices of wood pulp and paper will challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The corrugated box market report is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, non-durable products, and durable and other products) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). APAC will be the leading region accounting for 61% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China, Japan, and India emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the market.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amcor Plc

  • BillerudKorsnas AB

  • DS Smith Plc

  • Georgia-Pacific LLC

  • International Paper Co.

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Materials Industry Include:

Corrugated Box Market in US by End-user and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Corrugated Box Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-aware-of-the-trends-drivers-and-challenges-for-the-corrugated-box-market-301377867.html

SOURCE Technavio

