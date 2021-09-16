Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the GIS market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GIS Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in GIS Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the GIS market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 9.76 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing integration of GIS solutions with building information modeling (BIM) is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as lack of planning, which leads to the implementation failure of GIS solutions, will challenge the market's growth.

The GIS market report is segmented by product (software, data, and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region accounting for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US, China, and Canada emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the market.

Companies Mentioned

Alphabet Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Caliper Corp.

HERE Global BV

