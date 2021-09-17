U.S. markets closed

Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Glass Lens Market during 2021-2025?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Glass Lens Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

As per Technavio' Research Analysis, the glass lens market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 7.09% with an incremental growth of $ 3.49 bn during 2021-2025.

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the glass lens market.
Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The single glass vision lenses segment is the leading segment in the market.

  • How big is the APAC market?
    32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 16.91%.

  • Which are the fast-growing regions in the market?
    Europe is the fast-growing region in the market.

Contact Lenses Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Eyewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glass lens market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., Rodenstock GmBH, and Seiko Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Although the rising elderly population, increasing demand for eyeglasses, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care will offer immense growth opportunities, limitation of glass lenses and their production challenges are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Glass Lens Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glass lens market report covers the following areas:

  • Glass Lens Market Size

  • Glass Lens Market Trends

  • Glass Lens Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist glass lens market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the glass lens market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the glass lens market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass lens market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Single glass vision lenses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Progressive glass lenses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Bifocal glass lenses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • Corning Inc.

  • Eastman Kodak Co.

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • Fielmann AG

  • HOYA Corp.

  • Leica Camera AG

  • Nikon Corp.

  • Rodenstock GmBH

  • Seiko Holdings Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-aware-of-the-trends-drivers-and-challenges-for-the-glass-lens-market-during-2021-2025-301378700.html

SOURCE Technavio

