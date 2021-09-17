Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Glass Lens Market during 2021-2025?
NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
As per Technavio' Research Analysis, the glass lens market is likely to register a decelerating CAGR of almost 7.09% with an incremental growth of $ 3.49 bn during 2021-2025.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. However, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the glass lens market.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The single glass vision lenses segment is the leading segment in the market.
How big is the APAC market?
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 16.91%.
Which are the fast-growing regions in the market?
Europe is the fast-growing region in the market.
Related Reports:
Contact Lenses Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Eyewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this glass lens market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Carl Zeiss AG, Corning Inc., Eastman Kodak Co., EssilorLuxottica, Fielmann AG, HOYA Corp., Leica Camera AG, Nikon Corp., Rodenstock GmBH, and Seiko Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants.
Although the rising elderly population, increasing demand for eyeglasses, and initiatives to create awareness regarding vision care will offer immense growth opportunities, limitation of glass lenses and their production challenges are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Glass Lens Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The glass lens market report covers the following areas:
Glass Lens Market Size
Glass Lens Market Trends
Glass Lens Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Glass Lens Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist glass lens market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the glass lens market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the glass lens market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of glass lens market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Single glass vision lenses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Progressive glass lenses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Bifocal glass lenses - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Carl Zeiss AG
Corning Inc.
Eastman Kodak Co.
EssilorLuxottica
Fielmann AG
HOYA Corp.
Leica Camera AG
Nikon Corp.
Rodenstock GmBH
Seiko Holdings Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-aware-of-the-trends-drivers-and-challenges-for-the-glass-lens-market-during-2021-2025-301378700.html
SOURCE Technavio