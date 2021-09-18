Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the governance risk and compliance platform market, which is poised to grow by $ 26.34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19

The governance risk and compliance platform market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

The on-premise segment will be the leading segment in the market.

What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of social media governance is one of the major trends in the market.

How big will be the share of North America in market growth during the forecast period?

42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 11.92%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this governance risk and compliance platform market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Oracle Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Although the quick and easy deployment of GRC policies, increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, and exponential growth in corporate data will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing data security concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market is segmented as below:

Deployment

Geography

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The governance risk and compliance platform market report covers the following areas:

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Size

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Trends

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the governance risk and compliance platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the governance risk and compliance platform market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of governance risk and compliance platform market vendors

