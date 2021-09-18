U.S. markets closed

Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the governance risk and compliance platform market, which is poised to grow by $ 26.34 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 13.36% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19
The governance risk and compliance platform market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The on-premise segment will be the leading segment in the market.

  • What are the major trends in the market?
    The emergence of social media governance is one of the major trends in the market.

  • How big will be the share of North America in market growth during the forecast period?
    42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 11.92%.

Related Reports:

Digital Signature Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Anti-Money Laundering Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this governance risk and compliance platform market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mitratech Holdings Inc., NAVEX Global Inc., Oracle Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corp., and Wolters Kluwer NV are some of the major market participants.

Although the quick and easy deployment of GRC policies, increased need to comply with regulatory requirements, and exponential growth in corporate data will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing data security concerns are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market is segmented as below:

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The governance risk and compliance platform market report covers the following areas:

  • Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Size

  • Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Trends

  • Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Download PDF Brochure and Unlock the Potential Advantages of Technavio's subscription platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the governance risk and compliance platform market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the governance risk and compliance platform market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of governance risk and compliance platform market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Microsoft Corp.

  • Mitratech Holdings Inc.

  • NAVEX Global Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

  • SAP SE

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Thomson Reuters Corp.

  • Wolters Kluwer NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-aware-of-the-trends-drivers-and-challenges-for-the-governance-risk-and-compliance-platform-market-301378663.html

SOURCE Technavio

