Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the GPS Bike Computers Market?

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the GPS bike computers market, which is poised to grow by USD 219.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The GPS bike computers market 2021-2025 is expected to have negative and inferior growth due to COVID-19 impact.
Frequently Asked Questions-
Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The non-mapping segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.
What are the key market drivers and challenges?
Growing adoption of smart cycling products is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the growing adoption of GPS-enabled smartwatches for cycling may restrain the market growth.
How big is the North American market?
North America will contribute 32% of market growth.
What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 2.83%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this GPS bike computers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Acer Inc., Bryton Inc., CATEYE Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne, MiTAC Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Polar Electro Oy, and Wahoo Fitness LLC are some of the major market participants.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
GPS Bike Computers Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Application
GPS Bike Computers Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GPS bike computers market report covers the following areas:
GPS Bike Computers Market Size
GPS Bike Computers Market Trends
GPS Bike Computers Market Analysis
This study identifies the introduction of GPS bike computers with analog display and digital data collection as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS bike computers market growth during the next few years.
GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist GPS bike computers market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the GPS bike computers market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the GPS bike computers market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GPS bike computers market vendors
