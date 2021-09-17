U.S. markets closed

Are you aware of the trends, drivers, and challenges for the GPS Bike Computers Market?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the GPS bike computers market, which is poised to grow by USD 219.44 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in GPS Bike Computers Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in GPS Bike Computers Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. The GPS bike computers market 2021-2025 is expected to have negative and inferior growth due to COVID-19 impact.

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The non-mapping segment is expected to be the leading segment based on product in the global market during the forecast period.

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
    Growing adoption of smart cycling products is one of the major factors driving the market. However, the growing adoption of GPS-enabled smartwatches for cycling may restrain the market growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    North America will contribute 32% of market growth.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate of the market is 2.83%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this GPS bike computers market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Acer Inc., Bryton Inc., CATEYE Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne, MiTAC Holdings Corp., Pioneer Corp., Polar Electro Oy, and Wahoo Fitness LLC are some of the major market participants.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
GPS Bike Computers Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

  • Application

GPS Bike Computers Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The GPS bike computers market report covers the following areas:

  • GPS Bike Computers Market Size

  • GPS Bike Computers Market Trends

  • GPS Bike Computers Market Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of GPS bike computers with analog display and digital data collection as one of the prime reasons driving the GPS bike computers market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
GPS Bike Computers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist GPS bike computers market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the GPS bike computers market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the GPS bike computers market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of GPS bike computers market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Market characteristics

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Non-mapping - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Mapping - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Fitness and commuting - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Athletics and sports - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Acer Inc.

  • Bryton Inc.

  • CATEYE Co. Ltd.

  • Garmin Ltd.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

  • Lezyne

  • MiTAC Holdings Corp.

  • Pioneer Corp.

  • Polar Electro Oy

  • Wahoo Fitness LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/are-you-aware-of-the-trends-drivers-and-challenges-for-the-gps-bike-computers-market-301378688.html

SOURCE Technavio

