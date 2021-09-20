U.S. markets closed

Are You Aware of the Trends, Drivers & Challenges for the High-End Bicycle Market?

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "High-End Bicycle Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled High-End Bicycle Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the High-End Bicycle Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 3.88 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing popularity of e-commerce is notably driving the high-end bicycle market growth. However, factors such as the high maintenance of e-bikes may impede the market's growth.

The high-end bicycle market is segmented by product (hybrid bikes, mountain bikes, road bikes, track bikes, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for high-end bicycles in APAC.

Companies Mentioned

  • Accell Group NV

  • BH BIKES EUROPE SL

  • Derby Cycle Holding GmbH

  • Dorel Industries Inc.

  • Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

