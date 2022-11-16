U.S. markets open in 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,986.25
    -13.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,554.00
    -51.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,840.25
    -64.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.90
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.37
    -1.55 (-1.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    +5.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.73
    +0.21 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    +0.0056 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7530
    -0.0460 (-1.21%)
     

  • Vix

    24.55
    +0.82 (+3.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1878
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.5110
    +0.2330 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,469.84
    -474.73 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.04
    -9.66 (-2.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,360.11
    -9.33 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,028.30
    +38.13 (+0.14%)
     

Awesense Launches a Use Case Library

Awesense
·2 min read

Awesense launches a growing repository of energy use cases to enable data-driven business decisions and effectively adapt to an evolving energy grid.

Awesense Use Case Library

Awesense Use Case Library
Awesense Use Case Library

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Awesense, the organization that has developed the digital foundation to modernize energy, is kickstarting a Use Case Library, showcasing Use Cases supported by The Energy Transition Platform. A Use Case is a templated, digital solution that uses utility data to solve an industry problem by enabling data-driven business decisions to adapt effectively to an evolving energy grid.

Awesense makes designing an application easy with the Energy Transition Platform. The companies working with Awesense waste less time with the development process and can start creating algorithms and analytics in the Awesense Sandbox Environment using realistic synthetic data while the actual Utility data ingestion occurs on the Energy Transition Platform. The realistic synthetic data and the tools for development in the testing environment provide the ability to develop a near-ready Use Case helping accelerate the time-to-market of Use Case development by upwards of 90%.

After the utility data is ingested, cleansed, synchronized & structured according to the Awesense Energy Data Model (EDM), it is ready for use in the Energy Transition Platform through APIs. The Use Case developed against the Sandbox Environment can be fine-tuned and further developed using actual data. The completed Use Case can be combined with custom applications to draw business insights and modernize the energy grid to support the energy transition.

The Awesense Use Case Library is a growing repository of Use Cases that analysts can develop using the Energy Transition Platform. True to the company's mission to serve as the digital foundation to modernize energy, the library use cases serve as building blocks to rapidly accelerate the development of new energy solutions to improve grid reliability & resilience. Use Case code is available to any partner free of charge to use and expand upon.

For more information on Awesense and the Awesense Use Case Library, please visit www.awesense.com.

- ends - 

About Awesense: Awesense® is an award-winning company with a mission to decarbonize the electricity grid. Awesense helps utilities, technology partners, and system integrators develop digital energy solutions with The Energy Transition Platform. The Awesense solution, powered by its powerful VEE Engine, Open Energy Data Model, and Energy Transition Platform, serves as the digital foundation to modernize energy.

Contact Information:
Gabrielle Beaudoin
Marketing Director
gabrielle.beaudoin@awesense.com
5144668427

Related Images






Image 1: Awesense Use Case Library


Awesense Launches a Use Case Library



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Lucid delivers first of its lower-priced — but still expensive — Touring EVs

    The first deliveries of the lowest price model, called simply the Air Pure, are expected by the end of this year.

  • Toyota revamps Prius in bid to give hybrids back their halo

    Toyota Motor Corp rolled out a 2-litre plug-in version of its Prius on Wednesday, in an attempt to reboot the 25-year-old hybrid that was once at the cutting edge of low-emissions technology and appeal more widely to cost-conscious drivers. Toyota billed the new Prius, with its shark-like front and ability to operate as an electric-only vehicle for most daily driving, as a way bring hybrids to a wider audience. Battery-powered electric vehicles such as those made by Tesla Inc still remain too expensive for many consumers.

  • The U.S.’s Struggle to Wean Itself From Chinese Solar Power

    To compete in a business dominated by its geopolitical rival, the U.S. needs to build a supply chain nearly from scratch. “How do we as the West manage to re-shore entire industries?”

  • EV battery makers race to develop cheaper cell materials, skirting China

    U.S. and European startups are racing to develop new batteries using two abundant, cheap materials — sodium and sulfur — that could reduce China's battery dominance, ease looming supply bottlenecks and lead to mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). Today's EVs run on lithium ion batteries — mostly made with lithium, cobalt, manganese and high-grade nickel, whose prices have soared. The EVs of the future — those arriving after 2025 — could shift to sodium ion or lithium sulfur battery cells that could be up to two-thirds cheaper than today's lithium ion cells.

  • INSIGHT-EV battery makers race to develop cheaper cell materials, skirting China

    U.S. and European startups are racing to develop new batteries using two abundant, cheap materials — sodium and sulfur — that could reduce China's battery dominance, ease looming supply bottlenecks and lead to mass-market electric vehicles (EVs). Today's EVs run on lithium ion batteries — mostly made with lithium, cobalt, manganese and high-grade nickel, whose prices have soared. The EVs of the future — those arriving after 2025 — could shift to sodium ion or lithium sulfur battery cells that could be up to two-thirds cheaper than today's lithium ion cells.

  • Why Renewable Energy Stocks Popped on Tuesday

    The stock market is having a great day on Tuesday with the S&P 500 climbing 1.4% as of 12:40 p.m. ET and the Nasdaq Composite rising 2.3%. The two biggest news items of the day are the producer price index only rising 0.2% in October, below a 0.4% estimate, as inflation in the wholesale market cools. The other big factor in the rising market is the apparent willingness of the U.S. and China to discuss how to work together.

  • Biden Has ‘Almost Guaranteed’ Hydrogen’s Future, Macquarie Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Green hydrogen’s future as a major energy source has been boosted by US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, which will push investment into the nascent carbon-free fuel, according to Macquarie Group Ltd. Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescu

  • US offshore wind energy industry faces blowback from locals

    It's just one cable meant to bring electricity from an offshore wind farm to a former coal-burning power plant in southern New Jersey, but it symbolizes a big challenge facing the renewable energy industry. The cable has been fought over for nearly three years, with no end in sight in a state whose officials are eager to get offshore wind power up and running. Thousands of wind turbines have been proposed for areas along the U.S. coastline as the nation tries to meet an ambitious goal of deploying enough of them offshore by 2030 to power 10 million homes.

  • Biden administration approves $250M for energy efficiency upgrades in homes, businesses

    The Biden administration announced on Tuesday morning that it will be allocating $250 million in formula funding for energy efficiency upgrades and retrofits of commercial and residential buildings. The Department of Energy will be accepting applications for these resources from all 50 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, through the Energy Efficiency Revolving Loan…

  • Ottawa to give out $800 million to clean fuels companies, with more funds to come

    The first tranche of money distributed from the federal government’s $1.5 billion clean fuels fund

  • Credit Suisse strikes deal to sell securitized-products group to Apollo

    The deal with Apollo and the sale of other assets to third-party investors would slash the value of assets under its securitized-products group to roughly $20 billion from $75 billion , said Credit Suisse.

  • Home Depot Earnings Top Estimates. Customers Are ‘Resilient,’ CFO Says.

    Shares of the home-improvement retailer rose following solid third-quarter results. The company also reaffirmed its fiscal-year guidance.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • Activist Investor TCI Calls on Google Parent Alphabet to Slash Costs

    Hedge fund TCI urged the Google parent to reduce losses in long-term bets such as the self-driving car unit Waymo and said the company would be more efficient with fewer employees.

  • Alibaba, Tencent, lead Hong Kong tech stocks higher after upbeat China online retail sales data

    The sector's sharp upturn came after China's National Bureau of Statistics said online retail sales of physical goods rose 7.2% in the first 10 months of the year.

  • Investors Warn of More Pain Ahead as Valuations Slide: NEF Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum are bracing for more pain as inflation and higher interest rates stunt global growth, even as China’s steps to ease its punishing Covid-19 curbs have rekindled some optimism about the world’s second-largest economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleBid

  • After Bankruptcy, FTX User Claims Pay Cents on the Dollar

    Crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday, leaving users’ funds stuck on the platform.

  • ArcelorMittal's (MT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    ArcelorMittal's (MT) Q3 sales were hurt by lower iron ore prices and reduced steel shipments.

  • Dell Technologies (DELL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Dell Technologies (DELL) closed the most recent trading day at $42.25, moving -1.01% from the previous trading session.

  • Lions Gate Expects to Break Up Film Studio and Starz by September

    (Bloomberg) -- Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. said it expects to separate its movie studio and Starz network by September, about two years after it first said it was considering a breakup.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimBiden Says Unlikely Rocket That Hit Polan