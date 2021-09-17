These are Awesome! 4 Portrait Lenses No Photographer Can Deny

The art of portrait photography is one that’s got a whole lot to deal with talking to people. There needs to be a connection. And oftentimes, you should talk to someone before you shoot their portrait. But of course, you don’t always have the time to do that. So instead, you should make sure you’ve got the best gear you can. That means getting fantastic portrait lenses. We dove into our reviews index to get just what you’re looking for. And here are four of our favorites.

Pro Tips on Using Portrait Lenses

Here are some pro tips on using portrait lenses:

In the past few years, portrait photography and truly evolved. We don’t always shoot with 85mm or 135mm lenses. Instead, wider lenses have gotten better. And we can produce beautiful portraits with those.

Do you usually work in small spaces? Then you’ll want to reach for a wider lens.

Lucky for you, we’ve done the tests. All of these lenses are weather-resistant. That means that when you take them out into the rain or great outdoors, your sensor should be fine. If you’re going to change the lens, be careful.

All of these lenses are pretty lightweight for what they are. And they can be used with image stabilized camera bodies for better effectiveness. Otherwise, try to shoot at 1/100th on your shutter speeds to ensure a crisp shot.

As always, combine shooting with a flash for the best results.

Modern cameras have face and eye-detection. Combine that with the autofocus profiles. And always make sure you’re set to photograph humans and not animals.

Canon RF 50mm f1.2 L USM: A Dream, Reborn!

In our review, we state:

Gorgeous bokeh

Weather sealing

Pretty fast autofocus, much faster than the DSLR versions

Build quality is solid

The textured, matte feel is nice

The control ring around the lens feels like an organic aperture ring

People simply look good with this lens attached

Nikon 85mm f1.8 Z S: Insanely Sharp!

In our review, we state:

Sharp image quality

Weather sealing

Smallish size

Lightweight

Sony 85mm f1.8 FE: You Can’t Beat This One!

E Mount Lenses

In our review, we state:

Great image quality

Fast focusing with the Sony a7r II and in good lighting it will focus quickly with the Sony a7

Nice feel; though not as great as the G Master 85mm f1.4 lens.

Weather resistance built in

Compact size

Fujifilm 50mm f1 R WR: One of the Most Innovative Portrait Lenses

In our review, we state:

Stunning bokeh

While big for a Fujifilm prime, it handles very well

For as much glass as there is to move, it focuses quickly in most situations

Nice, natural color renderings

Weather sealing

It’s not cheap, but it’s well priced for an innovative f1 lens

