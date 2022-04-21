AWH Launches Adult-Use Sales at Rochelle Park Dispensary

Ascend Rochelle Park is now selling to both adult-use and medical consumers

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced the commencement of recreational cannabis sales at their Ascend dispensary in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, located at 174 NJ-17 N.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.)

This announcement follows AWH's recent approval by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission ("CRC") as one of seven Class 5 Retailer Licenses now permitted to sell recreational cannabis to consumers in New Jersey. To ensure adequate access for both medical and recreational visitors, consumers over 21 can now access a separate adult-use menu featuring a wide selection of products, including flower, edibles, vapes and more.

To provide a streamlined retail experience, Ascend Rochelle Park will require adult-use customers to reserve a 20-minute shopping appointment at letsascend.com ahead of visits. To preserve the same excellent service level our medical patients have become accustomed to, Ascend will now provide medical patients with a host of dedicated services, including the dispensary's medical express lane, direct access to the front entrance, private consultation rooms, and designated parking spots.

"Ascend Rochelle Park has served thousands of New Jersey medical patients since opening last year," said Chris Melillo, Chief Revenue Officer of AWH. "Existing patients can rest assured that they remain a priority and will continue to enjoy our top-tier services without disruption as we welcome adult-use consumers to the New Jersey Ascend community. We are excited to serve all New Jersey cannabis consumers and look forward to commencing recreational sales in our other locations across the Garden State. We look forward to continuing to partner with the town of Rochelle Park and bring great jobs to this dynamic area."

Please note, that the Rochelle Park store is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily, but the first hour and the last hour of the day are reserved for medical patients.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

