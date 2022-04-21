U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

AWH Launches Adult-Use Sales at Rochelle Park Dispensary

·4 min read
In this article:
  • AAWH

Ascend Rochelle Park is now selling to both adult-use and medical consumers

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. ("AWH" or the "Company") (CSE: AAWH.U) (OTCQX: AAWH), a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis, today announced the commencement of recreational cannabis sales at their Ascend dispensary in Rochelle Park, New Jersey, located at 174 NJ-17 N.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.)
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.)

This announcement follows AWH's recent approval by the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission ("CRC") as one of seven Class 5 Retailer Licenses now permitted to sell recreational cannabis to consumers in New Jersey. To ensure adequate access for both medical and recreational visitors, consumers over 21 can now access a separate adult-use menu featuring a wide selection of products, including flower, edibles, vapes and more.

To provide a streamlined retail experience, Ascend Rochelle Park will require adult-use customers to reserve a 20-minute shopping appointment at letsascend.com ahead of visits. To preserve the same excellent service level our medical patients have become accustomed to, Ascend will now provide medical patients with a host of dedicated services, including the dispensary's medical express lane, direct access to the front entrance, private consultation rooms, and designated parking spots.

"Ascend Rochelle Park has served thousands of New Jersey medical patients since opening last year," said Chris Melillo, Chief Revenue Officer of AWH. "Existing patients can rest assured that they remain a priority and will continue to enjoy our top-tier services without disruption as we welcome adult-use consumers to the New Jersey Ascend community. We are excited to serve all New Jersey cannabis consumers and look forward to commencing recreational sales in our other locations across the Garden State. We look forward to continuing to partner with the town of Rochelle Park and bring great jobs to this dynamic area."

Please note, that the Rochelle Park store is open from 8 am to 8 pm daily, but the first hour and the last hour of the day are reserved for medical patients.

About AWH:

AWH is a vertically integrated operator with assets in Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. AWH owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, growing award-winning strains and producing a curated selection of products. AWH produces and distributes its in-house Ozone, Ozone Reserve, and Simply Herb branded products. For more information, visit www.awholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate.

Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Such factors include, among others: the risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other reports and filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-launches-adult-use-sales-at-rochelle-park-dispensary-301530004.html

SOURCE Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.

