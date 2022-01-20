U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,482.73
    -50.03 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,715.39
    -313.26 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,154.02
    -186.23 (-1.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.04
    -38.75 (-1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.29
    -0.67 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.20
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.52
    +0.29 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1313
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    +0.0060 (+0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1230
    -0.2300 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,581.92
    +814.69 (+1.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.52
    +16.25 (+1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.01
    -4.65 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,772.93
    +305.70 (+1.11%)
     

AWH Partners Acquires Kimpton Goodland Goleta Hotel Near Santa Barbara, California

·5 min read

158-room hotel to be fully rebranded and managed by AWH affiliate Spire Hospitality

Transaction represented AWH's fifth acquisition in 2021; combined total purchase price of over $240 million

AWH leveraging integrated data technology to drive investment program

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AWH Partners, LLC ("AWH Partners" or "AWH"), a vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and management firm, today announced that it has acquired the Kimpton Goodland Goleta (the "Goodland" or the "Hotel"), a 158-room hotel near Santa Barbara, California. Parties in the Hotel's capital structure approached AWH for assistance in resolving challenges stemming from COVID-19. AWH executed a transaction that avoided a public process and effectuated a smooth transition for all parties. AWH's wholly-owned hotel management company, Spire Hospitality, is currently transitioning management of the Goodland Goleta and has begun a rebranding process of the hotel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition of the Goodland Goleta represented AWH's fifth deal in 2021, all of which are located on the West Coast in robust, long-term growth markets with significant regional leisure demand. The five acquisitions total over $240 million in purchase price, with over $100 million of total equity invested and $30 million in renovations planned. In addition to the Goodland, AWH, in partnership with best-in-class institutional investors, acquired the following hotels in 2021:

  • Villa Florence Hotel, San Francisco: A 189-room independent hotel and more than 10,000 square feet of retail in one of the best locations in San Francisco, adjacent to Union Square.

  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim, Orange County: A 461-room property located adjacent to the UCI Medical Center and in close proximity to Angel Stadium, Disneyland, and the Anaheim Convention Center.

  • Hilton Garden Inn, Fremont Milpitas: A 145-room, high-quality, 2021-vintage property adjacent to Tesla's flagship Silicon Valley factory.

  • Hilton Garden Inn, Portland/Lake Oswego: A 179-room hotel located in an affluent Portland suburb adjacent to the highest quality office space in the state outside of Downtown Portland.

"AWH is thrilled to diversify our expanding portfolio of attractive hotel properties and deepen our exposure to high-growth West Coast markets with the addition of the Goodland Goleta hotel, another asset acquired at an extremely attractive basis we would never have been able to achieve pre-pandemic," said Russell Flicker, co-founder and managing partner of AWH Partners. "With minimal new supply, a general lack of available sites and costly land prices, the Santa Barbara market has high barriers to entry, and we are pleased to have found this attractive opportunity, which was never offered to the public on the same terms. We look forward to renovating the lifestyle hotel and welcoming guests to this highly accessible leisure destination."

Chad Cooley, co-founder and managing partner of AWH Partners, added, "Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made an intense effort to stabilize our portfolio so that we could focus our attention on what we do best – investing in complicated, distressed and unique hospitality assets. We made a substantial financial commitment to keep our leadership team together and incentivized, and we poured resources into technology and data to super-charge our acquisition efforts in 2021. Looking back, our investment activity speaks for itself, and we are thrilled with how we are positioned heading into 2022."

"AWH was formed amid the global financial crisis, with much of our initial portfolio acquired out of severe distress," said Jon Rosenfeld, co-founder and managing partner of AWH Partners. "As we continue to navigate the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic, we are in a unique position to leverage our deep experience across market cycles to continue identifying, executing and creating value for attractive investment opportunities in the U.S. lodging space as the industry rebounds and demand across channels accelerates. While many anticipated a quick deluge of opportunities to materialize early in the pandemic, we now know there will be interesting pockets of opportunities for at least the next 24 months in our space."

AWH: A Focus on Technology
Over the last two years, AWH has used a lull in market activity to develop and aggressively expand its use of technology, including substantial investments in human and data resources. AWH has integrated underwriting with directly data-fed models, implemented a new supply impact algorithm ranking for 60,000 hotels and engaged research companies to upgrade AWH's proprietary market demand metrics. AWH's activity in 2021 was supported by these investments, which directly enhance AWH's speed of analysis, deal visibility, and market intelligence. AWH is uniquely positioned to continue to leverage technology to identify, pursue and acquire mispriced and misunderstood hospitality real estate.

About AWH Partners, LLC
AWH Partners, LLC ("AWH") is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment, development, and management firm that has invested in 9,500 hotel rooms across 35 hotels, representing billions of total real estate value. The firm's unique operating model and boutique nature enable it to source, structure and execute hospitality real estate investments on a streamlined and expeditious timeline. Since 2010, AWH and its principals, Russ Flicker, Jon Rosenfeld and Chad Cooley, have amassed a sizeable portfolio of hotels across the country. AWH also owns Spire Hospitality, a top-tier, national hospitality platform and AWH Development, a full-service real estate development company, providing complete vertical integration in the hospitality investment space. For more information, please visit www.awhpartners.com.

About Spire Hospitality
Spire Hospitality, led by CEO Chris Russell, is a third-party operator of 7,033 room keys and over 350,000 square feet of meeting space across 20 states. The Spire portfolio, with a focus on large, full-service hotels, includes unique independent properties and premier branded assets across Hilton Hotels & Resorts (HLT), Marriott International (MAR) and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). Spire Hospitality offers expertise in all facets of hospitality management and is committed to preserving, protecting and enhancing the value of hotel real estate. www.spirehotels.com

About AWH Development
AWH Development, led by President Tim Osiecki, is a full-service development company including project estimating, bidding, accounting and management including scope management with municipalities and franchisors across the country. AWH Development currently has 9 active projects with a total cost of $55 million.

Media Contact:
Columbia Clancy / Kevin Siegel / Danielle Berg
Sard Verbinnen & Co
AWH-SVC@sardverb.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/awh-partners-acquires-kimpton-goodland-goleta-hotel-near-santa-barbara-california-301465314.html

SOURCE AWH Partners

Recommended Stories

  • Peloton stock is crashing on reports it's halting production of bikes and treadmills

    Peloton shares get crushed on reports of a production halt.

  • Stock market: 'There is a rotation going on,' investment strategist explains

    Charles Schwab Chief Global Investment Strategist Jeffrey Kleintop joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the outlook for the stock market.

  • Netflix shares sink in after-market trading after subscriber outlook misses estimates

    As earnings season ramps up, Netflix kicked the reporting period off for big tech when it unveiled its fourth quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here were the main metrics from Netflix's report, compared to consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks close at sessions lows: Dow falls 300 points

    U.S. stocks struggled for direction Thursday afternoon after staging a comeback from a turbulent previous session as investors weighed a series of upbeat earnings and a fresh read on weekly jobless claims out of Washington.

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Jeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has Started

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bigger Risk for the Young, Medical Data ShowsJeremy Grantham, the famed investor who for decades has been calling market bubbles, said the historic collapse in stocks he predicted a year ago is underway and even i

  • Ford Stock Trades in High Volume Amid Rivian News

    Rivian investment gains to increase Ford's book value

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Gaining Today

    After some big sell-offs, the market is rallying today, and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is getting a boost from the momentum. The data analytics specialist's share price was up roughly 5.7% as of noon ET on Thursday. In the absence of any fresh, business-specific news, Palantir stock has frequently made outsize moves in conjunction with the market's shifting appetite for growth-dependent technology companies.

  • Affirm: Great Idea, Not-So-Great Company

    Affirm and its "buy now, pay later" rivals allow consumers to pay for items in scheduled instalments, instead of using a traditional credit card. Credit card companies like Mastercard and Visa make money by charging their customers compounding interest and late fees. For 0% financing, Affirm makes money by charging merchants fees to use its services; those shops pay up in hopes that Affirm's flexible payment options will encourage customers to buy from them.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be down 22% from its 52-week high, but shares of the semiconductor stock have doubled over the past year. In contrast, the S&P 500 is up a measly 109% in the past five years, meaning had someone invested $10,000 in Nvidia shares back then, they would be sitting on well over $100,000 today versus a $20,000 or so gain in the index. Is it too late to buy Nvidia stock now?

  • Netflix: ‘We expect the bulk of the subscriber growth' to come from Asia, analyst says

    CFRA Research Media & Entertainment Analyst Tuna Amobi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's Q4 earnings and what to expect from the streaming company going forward.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Stocks Tumble Into the Close on Selloff in Tech: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks turned lower in the afternoon session, mirroring late-day moves this week as investors cut holdings in riskier assets. The rout has pushed the Nasdaq 100 over the threshold into correction territory.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesOmicron Is a Bi

  • Want $1 Million? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Legendary investor Peter Lynch once told investors: "All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners." Impressively, Shopify has grown its bottom line even more quickly, as free cash flow surged 150% to $458 million over the past year.

  • 2 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    Growth stocks in the tech sector have become one of the most significant victims of the recent market sell-off. The Nasdaq Composite is trading down roughly 10% from its all-time high and funds driven by growth-oriented tech stocks like the ARK Innovation ETF have lost approximately half of their value over the last year. DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) are two such stocks that might just be worth buying right now.