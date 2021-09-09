U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

AWILCO DRILLING PLC (AWDR) – Notification of Trade of Primary Insider

Awilco Drilling Plc
On 8 September 2021, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased in the open market 1,997 shares in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 4 per share.

Following the aforementioned transactions, funds managed or otherwise deemed controlled by QVT hereafter own a total of 5,062,073 shares in Awilco Drilling, or 9.27% of the registered share capital. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



