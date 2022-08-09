U.S. markets open in 7 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,147.50
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,838.00
    +46.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,197.50
    +14.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.40
    +3.30 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.82
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.00
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.70
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0210
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.29
    +0.14 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0740
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,817.71
    +269.95 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.09
    +13.22 (+2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,482.37
    +42.63 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.15
    -246.09 (-0.87%)
     

Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q2 2022 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Awilco Drilling Plc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AWLCF
Awilco Drilling Plc
Awilco Drilling Plc

Awilco Drilling PLC reports no contract revenue in Q2 2022, EBITDA loss of USD 7.9 million and a net loss of USD 5.1 million.

A digital presentation will be held today, Tuesday 9 August 2022, at 14:00 UK time (15:00pm CET / 09:00 EST). The presentation will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDMxYjFlNjItZTBkZC00ZTIyLTg0OTAtYzIyMjUyMGVmY2Vl%40thread.v2/0?context=%7B%22Tid%22%3A%2213406330-ee57-43ad-9fa7-ea6e572899d4%22%2C%22Oid%22%3A%22458b2508-72ce-45ca-8967-b3180623e08e%22%2C%22IsBroadcastMeeting%22%3Atrue%2C%22role%22%3A%22a%22%7D&btype=a&role=a

A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.

Aberdeen, 9 August 2022


For further information please contact:

Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Recommended Stories