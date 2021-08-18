Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q2 2021 results
Awilco Drilling PLC reports contract revenue of USD 12.0 million (USD 12.6 million Q1), EBITDA of USD 3.0 million (USD 3.7 million in Q1) and a net profit of USD 1.6 million, (USD 1.3 million in Q1).
Revenue efficiency was 96.7% during the quarter (87.5% in Q1).
Operational uptime was 94.2% during the quarter (95.9% in Q1).
Contract backlog at the end of Q2 was approximately USD 7.1 million (USD 8.0 million Q1).
Please see attached for the Q2 2021 report.
A digital presentation will be held today, 18 August 2021, at 10:00 UK time (11:00pm CEST / 05:00 EDT). The presentation material will be available for download on the Investor Relations section (go to "Press Releases") at www.awilcodrilling.com prior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.
To join the digital meeting, please click this link or copy and paste the following address into your browser:
https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/ap/t-59584e83/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fteams.microsoft.com%2Fl%2Fmeetup-join%2F19%253ameeting_MDJmZWQ2MzktMGVmZi00MDYyLWE1NzEtZDNjZTU0OGMzMmNj%2540thread.v2%2F0%3Fcontext%3D%257b%2522Tid%2522%253a%2522c6903860-15d6-4675-a5fe-cf03764de020%2522%252c%2522Oid%2522%253a%2522b70a3a9b-a081-41f9-b2a4-3e57ef82979e%2522%252c%2522IsBroadcastMeeting%2522%253atrue%257d%26btype%3Da%26role%3Da&data=04%7C01%7Cchaavind%40awilhelmsen.no%7C2b2abf661e24435ef47208d95ceedec3%7C13406330ee5743ad9fa7ea6e572899d4%7C0%7C0%7C637643003283479700%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C1000&sdata=4u8MBfWDarawswwC0L9VOnOrUmNbP6thVPzYorouUq4%3D&reserved=0
A replay of the presentation will be made available on the Company website after the event.
Aberdeen, 18 August 2021
For further information please contact:
Eric Jacobs, Interim CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900
Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
