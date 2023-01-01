U.S. markets closed

Awilco Drilling PLC: Mandatory notification of trade - primary insiders

On 30 December 2022, funds managed by QVT Financial LP (“QVT”) purchased 77,672 Sponsored Norwegian Depository Receipts (SNDRs) in Awilco Drilling Plc (“Awilco Drilling”) at a price of NOK 20 per share. QVT’s CEO and founder, Dan Gold, is a member of the board of directors of Awilco Drilling.

For further information, please contact Meg Eisner at QVT Financial LP at +1 (212) 705-6229.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


