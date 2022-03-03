U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.25
    -5.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,822.00
    -27.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,204.75
    -34.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,052.60
    -3.50 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.19
    +2.59 (+2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.70
    +9.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1107
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6300
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,694.17
    -371.41 (-0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.56
    -15.98 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,551.05
    +158.02 (+0.60%)
     

AWS, Alibaba and Microsoft Lead the APAC Cloud Market; Tencent, Google and Baidu are in the Chasing Pack

·3 min read

RENO, Nev., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Q4 data from Synergy Research Group shows that Amazon (AWS), Alibaba and Microsoft are clear leaders in the APAC region cloud market, based on quarterly revenues. Amazon is the frontrunner in four of the five APAC sub-regions, which puts it well ahead of its regional rivals, while Alibaba has a strong lead in China and is also well placed in the rest of East Asia, South & Southeast Asia and Oceania. Microsoft is now ranked second in four of the sub-regions and is placed third in the overall APAC region. The rest of the top-ranked cloud providers are either global players with a position in multiple markets – Google, NTT and IBM – or companies with a strong position in their home markets. Beyond Alibaba the next eight cloud providers in China are all local companies, with Tencent, Baidu, China Telecom, Huawei and China Unicom being the next biggest. Meanwhile Fujitsu is well placed in Japan, Naver and KT feature heavily in South Korea, and Telstra is a challenger in the Australian market. Other cloud providers in the APAC top 20 include JD Cloud, Kingsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Sinnet and Singtel.

Cloud Services Leadership - APAC Region
Cloud Services Leadership - APAC Region

APAC revenues from cloud infrastructure services reached almost $17 billion in Q4 and are growing at over 40% per year. Public IaaS is by far the largest segment in the region, followed by public PaaS and managed private cloud services. Public PaaS has the highest growth rate in the quarter, thanks to particularly strong growth in database and IoT-oriented services. The APAC region now accounts for a third of the worldwide market and continues to grow much more rapidly than either the North American or EMEA regional markets. While all APAC sub-regions are growing strongly, it is South & Southeast Asia that has the highest growth rate, thanks in large part to India. China is by far the largest country market in the region followed by Japan, India, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong.

"China remains a unique market that is dominated by local companies, while in the rest of the APAC region there is strong competition between the global cloud providers, with some local companies also challenging for business in their home countries," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "The challenge for local players is that in most respects cloud is a truly global market, requiring global presence, leading edge technology, strong brand name and credibility, extremely deep pockets and a long-term focus. While local cloud companies or smaller regional players can continue to grow revenues by maintaining a tight focus on their home markets or on well-defined user groups or use applications, the leading global cloud providers will continue to aggressively grow both their geographic footprint and their international revenues."

About Synergy Research Group

Synergy provides quarterly market sizing and segmentation data on cloud and related markets, including company revenues by segment and by region. Synergy Research Group (www.srgresearch.com) helps marketing and strategic decision makers around the world via its unique insights and in-depth analytics.

To speak to an analyst or to find out more about how to access Synergy's market data, please contact Heather Gallo at hgallo@srgresearch.com or at 775-785-3113.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synergy Research Group)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synergy Research Group)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aws-alibaba-and-microsoft-lead-the-apac-cloud-market-tencent-google-and-baidu-are-in-the-chasing-pack-301494604.html

SOURCE Synergy Research Group

Recommended Stories

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Is Rivian Stock a Buy After the Recent Drop?

    Several factors have come together that have scared investors out of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock this week. In just the past two days, Rivian shares have plunged almost 20%.  The electric vehicle (EV) start-up will provide its operational and financial update next week, and investors are worried about what they'll hear.

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money?

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors: Are You Entitled to Some Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why the stock market refuses to plunge on Russia-Ukraine crisis

    Believe it or not, markets remain focused on another key issue besides the war between Russia and Ukraine.

  • Burger King Makes Two Huge Menu Changes (You Won't Like Them)

    McDonald's franchisees, for example, pushed back against the chain's legendary dollar menu to the point that corporate had to revamp it into the current $1, $2, $3 menu. If a restaurant owner was already upset at the price being charged for low-end hamburgers and chicken nuggets or various other value offerings, they're likely to be very angry as those items cost them more in the first place. Now, Restaurant Brands International's Burger King's largest franchise owner has decided to do something about its rising costs and customers are not going to like it.

  • Chamath Palihapitiya Sued Over Insider Sale of Virgin Galactic Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Chamath Palihapitiya took advantage of his insider role as chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to sell 10 million shares of the struggling space travel company for $315 million before he abruptly quit the board last month, a shareholder alleged in a lawsuit.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaFitch And Moody’s Cut Russia’s Rating to Junk: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireB

  • Russian Stocks Are Nearly Worthless as Ukraine Sanctions Bite

    London traders are dumping shares in response to the sanctions punishing Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Top REITs for March 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • China’s tech giants face a domestic backlash for plans to exit from Russia

    US and European firms have scrambled to comply with sweeping western sanctions issued in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US sanctions prevent high-tech goods that use its components or software from being exported to Russia, even if they are made in foreign countries (consumer electronics are not supposed to be affected). China’s online influencers are already watching closely to see if the country’s tech giants appear to be complying with sanctions.

  • Paysafe Stock Soared Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) investors pushed the payment processing company's share price up 10% Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. Investors were no doubt pleased that the company reported fourth-quarter sales that beat the company's own revenue guidance and outpaced Wall Street's expectations. Revenue was flat year over year at $371.7 million but beat management's own guidance of $365 million for the quarter and analysts' consensus estimate of $357.4 million.

  • Snowflake Stock Plunges On Fiscal 2023 Revenue Growth Guidance

    Snowflake stock plunged Wednesday on disappointing revenue guidance. The software maker reported a narrower-than-expected loss while revenue topped views.

  • Why Ford Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) popped 8.4% on Wednesday after the auto giant revealed its new growth strategy. Ford will split its business in two. One will focus on expanding its production of electric vehicles (EVs), while the other will house its legacy automotive manufacturing operations.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • Alibaba: The Long-Term Opportunity Remains, Says Top Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine is already having ramifications for the current world order and will resonate far beyond the region. Apart from the geopolitical implications - finance, trade and commerce will all feel the impact. Will Alibaba (BABA) feel it too? After all, Russia is Alibaba's AliExpress segment’s largest market. Maybe so, but given business conducted on AliExpress Russia does not get consolidated in Alibaba’s results, Baird's Colin Sebastian thinks exposure to Russia/Ukraine is

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Catching Fire Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were up by 4% as of 12:08 p.m. ET Wednesday. The drugmaker's stock is rising today in response to two separate catalysts. First up, President Joe Biden's Test to Treat initiative, announced during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, ought to be a boon for Pfizer's oral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaBlinken to Travel to Baltics, Poland This Week: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionThe Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, whi

  • ChargePoint stock rallies 6% after Q4 sales beat expectations

    ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock rose more than 6% in the extended session Wednesday after the electric-vehicle charging network company reported quarterly sales above expectations and called for higher yearly revenue. ChargePoint said it lost $60.5 million, or 23 cents a share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a loss of $91 million, or $5.31 a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 90% to $81 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 16 cents a share on sales of

  • C3.ai just named a new CFO, its third in 17 months

    On the same day it reported its fiscal third-quarter results, Tom Siebel's company announced it has yet another new head of its finance department.

  • Snowflake Plunges After Revenue-Growth Outlook Disappoints

    (Bloomberg) -- Snowflake Inc., a software company that helps businesses organize data in the cloud, plunged almost 25% in extended trading after projecting that annual product sales growth would slow from its previous triple-digit-percentage pace.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaU.S. Delays ICBM Test to Avoid Russia Confusion: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireBillionaire Roman Abramovich Sa