Find out how AWS, Brex, Mayfield and Dell can help your company scale at TC Early Stage

If there’s one thing you’ll get out of attending TC Early Stage in San Francisco on April 14, it’s an accelerated education in the essentials of building a successful startup.

Seasoned founders and industry experts cover a range of topics — find your product market fit, develop your target customer personas, get feedback on your pitch deck, learn how to tell your story in a way that makes investors take notice and so much more.

Don’t delay: We’re running low on $249 founder passes. Buy your pass today and save $200 — once they’re gone, the price goes up.

The event agenda is packed with more than 40 presentations focused on funding, marketing/pr and operations, but we want to take a moment to offer this piece of advice. Don’t miss out on our partner sessions. These expert-led, topic-specific breakouts give you time to lean in, ask more questions, get more answers, connect with companies that support early-stage startups and discover new opportunities and potential strategic partnerships.

We’ve got an impressive array of partners ready to strut their stuff. Take a look at who’s coming and what you'll learn from them.

Evolving from Scientist to Founder

Brought to you by

How do you go from PhD to startup founder and beyond? In this session, Mammoth Biosciences Co-founder & CTO Janice Chen and Endpoint Health Co-founder & CSO Diego Rey join Mayfield’s Ursheet Parikh to share learnings from their own scientist-to-founder growth journeys. Learn how to go from bench to bedside and leverage scientific breakthroughs to save lives, how startups can ink productive partnerships with industry behemoths, and more.

Financial stacks that scales from MVP to IPO

Brought to you by

The best startup founders are visionaries – not operators. But the most successful startups are built to scale operationally from Day 1. In this panel discussion, Brex’s Directors of Product share their insights on the personal and practical choices early founders can make to streamline financial reporting and make their future CFOs proud. Even better? You can spend less time budgeting and more time building.

How to Talk Business When You’re a Technical Founder

Brought to you by

When it comes to pitching early-stage enterprise startups, technical founders can sometimes neglect the business side of the conversation. To help build your confidence in “talking business,” DTC’s Ryan Wexler will cover the fundamentals of what investors want to hear about how you’ll transform your technology into a fundamentally important business.

Top 10 Mistakes Early Founders Make

Brought to you by

What are the top mistakes early founders make while they are trying to reach Product/market fit and how do you avoid them? In this presentation, Omar will distill the lessons he has learned while working with over a thousand early stage startups from top accelerators like Y Combinator, Techstars, and StartX.

Building a Web3 Platform Company

Brought to you by

How do you build a Web3 platform company? Joe Lau, Co-founder & CTO of the world’s leading blockchain developer platform Alchemy, joins Mayfield MD Navin Chaddha to share learnings from Alchemy’s journey from inception to iconic. Join this session to learn about the inspiration behind Alchemy, how to find product-market-fit in an emerging market, how to embed dev-centric into your DNA and more.

Setting the Foundation for Built-to-Last Companies

Brought to you by

When it comes to company building, some things can’t be retrofitted – they have to be set in place from day one. Join this session with Outreach Co-founder & CEO Manny Medina and Mayfield’s Rajeev Batra as they share insights from Outreach’s inception to iconic journey, including lessons learned on building an empathetic performance culture, embedding DEI into your DNA, the playbook for great category design and more.

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place live and in-person on April 14. Buy your pass now while you can save $200 and get ready for startup bootcamp. We can’t wait to see you there!

