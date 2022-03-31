U.S. markets close in 3 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,584.16
    -18.29 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,053.86
    -174.95 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,363.00
    -79.27 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,089.51
    -1.56 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.51
    -4.31 (-4.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.90
    +8.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.08
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1084
    -0.0078 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3250
    -0.0330 (-1.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.6010
    -0.2590 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,810.10
    -1,475.28 (-3.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.13
    -33.13 (-3.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.68
    -63.07 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.43
    -205.82 (-0.73%)
     

Find out how AWS, Brex, Mayfield and Dell can help your company scale at TC Early Stage

Alexandra Ames
·4 min read

If there’s one thing you’ll get out of attending TC Early Stage in San Francisco on April 14, it’s an accelerated education in the essentials of building a successful startup.

Seasoned founders and industry experts cover a range of topics — find your product market fit, develop your target customer personas, get feedback on your pitch deck, learn how to tell your story in a way that makes investors take notice and so much more.

Don’t delay: We’re running low on $249 founder passes. Buy your pass today and save $200 — once they’re gone, the price goes up.

The event agenda is packed with more than 40 presentations focused on funding, marketing/pr and operations, but we want to take a moment to offer this piece of advice. Don’t miss out on our partner sessions. These expert-led, topic-specific breakouts give you time to lean in, ask more questions, get more answers, connect with companies that support early-stage startups and discover new opportunities and potential strategic partnerships.

We’ve got an impressive array of partners ready to strut their stuff. Take a look at who’s coming and what you'll learn from them.

 

Evolving from Scientist to Founder

Brought to you by Mayfield

How do you go from PhD to startup founder and beyond? In this session, Mammoth Biosciences Co-founder & CTO Janice Chen and Endpoint Health Co-founder & CSO Diego Rey join Mayfield’s Ursheet Parikh to share learnings from their own scientist-to-founder growth journeys. Learn how to go from bench to bedside and leverage scientific breakthroughs to save lives, how startups can ink productive partnerships with industry behemoths, and more.

Financial stacks that scales from MVP to IPO

Brought to you by Brex

The best startup founders are visionaries – not operators. But the most successful startups are built to scale operationally from Day 1. In this panel discussion, Brex’s Directors of Product share their insights on the personal and practical choices early founders can make to streamline financial reporting and make their future CFOs proud. Even better? You can spend less time budgeting and more time building.

How to Talk Business When You’re a Technical Founder

Brought to you by Dell for Startups

When it comes to pitching early-stage enterprise startups, technical founders can sometimes neglect the business side of the conversation. To help build your confidence in “talking business,” DTC’s Ryan Wexler will cover the fundamentals of what investors want to hear about how you’ll transform your technology into a fundamentally important business.

Top 10 Mistakes Early Founders Make

Brought to you by Amazon Web Services

What are the top mistakes early founders make while they are trying to reach Product/market fit and how do you avoid them? In this presentation, Omar will distill the lessons he has learned while working with over a thousand early stage startups from top accelerators like Y Combinator, Techstars, and StartX.

Building a Web3 Platform Company

Brought to you by Mayfield

How do you build a Web3 platform company? Joe Lau, Co-founder & CTO of the world’s leading blockchain developer platform Alchemy, joins Mayfield MD Navin Chaddha to share learnings from Alchemy’s journey from inception to iconic. Join this session to learn about the inspiration behind Alchemy, how to find product-market-fit in an emerging market, how to embed dev-centric into your DNA and more.

Setting the Foundation for Built-to-Last Companies

Brought to you by Mayfield

When it comes to company building, some things can’t be retrofitted – they have to be set in place from day one. Join this session with Outreach Co-founder & CEO Manny Medina and Mayfield’s Rajeev Batra as they share insights from Outreach’s inception to iconic journey, including lessons learned on building an empathetic performance culture, embedding DEI into your DNA, the playbook for great category design and more.

 

TechCrunch Early Stage takes place live and in-person on April 14. Buy your pass now while you can save $200 and get ready for startup bootcamp. We can’t wait to see you there!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Wing Security launches its end-to-end SaaS security platform, raises $26M

    As businesses increasingly rely on an ever-growing number of SaaS products, it has become imperative for security teams to get a better understanding of which applications a company's employees are actually using and the risks associated with those. Wing Security, which is launching out of stealth today and announcing its $20 million Series A funding round, aims to offer a comprehensive end-to-end SaaS security platform that can help businesses discover, monitor and -- if needed -- automatically remediate potential security issues with how their employees are using any of over 100,000 SaaS tools.

  • Robinhood Crypto Head to Depart

    Christine Brown spent five years at the popular, no-commission trading platform.

  • Blockchain.com Raises New Funding at $14 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Startup Blockchain.com said it raised new funding that values the company at about $14 billion, more than doubling its worth in a sign that cryptocurrency firms still enjoy the favor of investors in turbulent venture capital markets.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of Oil to Combat InflationPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadePutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White

  • EU regulators look to streamline antitrust rules

    Regulators are looking to update rules, which target companies abusing their market power and those setting up illegal cartels, to make them more efficient, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Thursday. Under the rules, known as Regulation 1/2003 and in force since 2004, the European Commission has taken on Alphabet unit Google, Apple, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Intel and imposed billions of euros in fines. The rules have also allowed the EU competition enforcer to go after car parts cartels, banks' manipulation of financial benchmarks and other illegal price-fixing groups, putting the EU agency in the forefront of antitrust enforcement.

  • Diversity, Equity and Inclusion - A Time for Action

    As the USA celebrates Women’s History Month, EcoVadis reviews the progress achieved by companies throughout our global network with regard to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). To achieve gende...

  • Bitcoin Prices Shake Off Pressure from a Crypto Heist. A Prominent Whale Is Growing Even Bigger.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence group run by Michael Saylor, is using a bitcoin-collateralized loan to increase its crypto holdings.

  • Houston co. gets United Airlines investment to develop sustainable aviation fuel sources

    Cemvita Factory has a growing portfolio of microorganisms that capture and convert carbon dioxide into alternative fuels and chemicals.

  • A flip to EVs over gas cars could save $1.2 trillion in health costs and Crypto’s latest promise: Lowering home mortgage costs

    PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Hi, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Processed foods like ramen packets and frozen pizza can hurt your heart — and the globe, study says Our reliance on packaged ramen, frozen pizza and too much pasta doesn’t only put our health at risk — highly processed diets are damaging the planet, study says.

  • U.S. Private Sector Adds 455,000 Jobs, Higher Than Estimates

    The U.S. private sector added more jobs than expected in March as employers continued recruitment efforts amid a tight labor market, according to data from payroll provider ADP. “Job growth was broad-based across sectors in March, contributing to the nearly 1.5 million jobs added for the first quarter in 2022,” said Nela Richardson, ADP chief economist.

  • Pershing Square's Ackman retiring from 'vocal' activist life

    Billionaire investor William Ackman, who spent years building his reputation as a vocal corporate agitator, now plans to work mainly behind the scenes with management and adopt what he calls a "quieter approach" to force change. Fresh off three years of strong double digit returns, Ackman told investors on Tuesday that corporate America now knows who he is and that there is no need for the kind of noisy tactics other activist investors might employ. "All of our interactions with companies over the last five years have been cordial, constructive and productive," Ackman wrote in the Pershing Square Holdings Annual Report.

  • Positive Drug Tests Among U.S. Workers Hit Two-Decade High

    Fewer employers tested applicants for marijuana last year than in 2020 as companies grappled with nationwide labor shortages, according to data from Quest Diagnostics.

  • Ampco-Pittsburgh announces it is ‘exploring financing alternatives’

    Specifically, the company said that it is considering amending its outstanding Series A warrants to adjust either or both the exercise price or the number of shares of Ampco’s common stock that the Series A warrants can be exercised for.

  • Thor Construction Founder Richard Copeland Dies At 66, Leaving Legacy Of Black Entrepreneurship

    Richard Copeland, who built Thor Construction into the largest Black-owned business in Minnesota, has died at 66 of cancer.

  • Chile's central bank shrinks GDP growth forecast for 2022

    Chile's central bank revised its forecast for 2022 economic growth on Wednesday, dropping it to a range of 1.0% to 2.0% from an estimate of 1.5% to 2.5% in December. "The economy will expand at rates below its potential in 2022 and 2023, with contractions in private consumption and investment," the central bank said in a statement. It also predicated that annual inflation would reach 8.2% this year, above the central bank's tolerance range and up from a previous estimate of 4.5%.

  • Mexico inflation descent to be long, slow process, board member says

    Headline and core inflation rates in Mexico are still very high, and bringing them down will be a lengthy process, Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel said in a podcast published by Mexican bank Banorte on Wednesday. Esquivel, so far the most dovish member of the Bank of Mexico's board, said the bank expected inflation would peak in the second quarter of this year, but would only converge towards its 3% target towards the first three months of 2024. "It will be a long, slow process, slower than we would have liked," he said in the podcast.

  • Great Resignation: Paychex CEO reveals some tips on how to keep top talent

    Paxchex CEO Marty Mucci weighs in the red-hot labor market.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.

  • Credit Suisse leaves managers on Greensill hook as shareholders seek audit

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse's board will leave managers potentially liable for the collapse of its Greensill-linked funds when it asks shareholders to grant them a discharge for other activities, the bank said on Wednesday, as a group of investors pushed for a special audit. Credit Suisse racked up a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.7 billion) loss in 2021, partly as a result of a $5.5 billion hit from the implosion of investment fund Archegos which hit the bank that March. Its reputation was also damaged by the collapse of $10 billion in supply chain finance funds (SCFF) linked to insolvent British financier Greensill that same month, for which it is still trying to recover investor funds.

  • Crypto Popularity Could Pose Stability Risk, EU Watchdog Warns, as It Ponders New Powers

    Fintech firms could soon face the kind of caps on lending that banks face when markets like housing overheat, the European Systemic Risk Board said.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 1147 GMT, the rouble was 2% higher at 83.50 against the dollar and had touched 82.55 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The rouble is now driven by export-focused companies that are obliged to sell foreign currency as well as by month- and quarter-end tax payments that boost demand for roubles, while importers' activity is low, said Natalia Orlova, chief economist at Alfa Bank.