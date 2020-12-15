AWS introduces new Chaos Engineering as a Service offering

When large companies like Netflix or Amazon want to test the resilience of their systems, they use chaos engineering tools designed to help them simulate worst-case scenarios and find potential issues before they even happen. Today at AWS re:Invent, Amazon CTO Werner Vogels introduced the company's Chaos Engineering as a Service offering called AWS Fault Injection Simulator.

The name may lack a certain marketing panache, but Vogels said that the service is designed to help bring this capability to all companies. "We believe that chaos engineering is for everyone, not just shops running at Amazon or Netflix scale. And that's why today I'm excited to pre-announce a new service built to simplify the process of running chaos experiments in the cloud ," Vogels said.

As he explained, the goal of chaos engineering is to understand how your application responds to issues by injecting failures into your application, usually running these experiments against production systems. AWS Fault Injection Simulator offers a fully managed service to run these experiments on applications running on AWS hardware.

AWS Fault Injection Simulator workflow.

Image Credits: Amazon / Getty Images

"FIS makes it easy to run safe experiments. We built it to follow the typical chaos experimental workflow where you understand your steady state, set a hypothesis and inject faults into your application. When the experiment is over, FIS will tell you if your hypothesis was confirmed, and you can use the data collected by CloudWatch to decide where you need to make improvements," he explained.

While the company was announcing the service today, Vogels indicated it won't actually be available until some time next year.

It's worth noting that there are other similar services out there by companies like Gremlin, who are already providing a broad Chaos Engineering Service as a Service offering.