U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,567.00
    -88.27 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,483.72
    -652.22 (-1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,537.69
    -245.14 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,198.91
    -43.07 (-1.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.93
    +0.75 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.77
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1335
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4430
    -0.0870 (-5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3299
    -0.0013 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.2580
    -0.3500 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,915.51
    -900.55 (-1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,456.40
    +13.62 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,059.45
    -50.50 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,821.76
    -462.16 (-1.63%)
     

AWS introduces new Trn1 chips to speed up training of machine learning models

Ron Miller
·1 min read

As more companies move to custom silicon for their customer's workloads, Amazon has been busy on this front. They introduced the Inferentia chip in 2019 to help speed up inference learning. Then last year the company launched a second Trainium chip, designed specifically for machine learning models. Today, AWS continued to build on this previous work, introducing its latest machine learning chip, the Trn1.

Adam Selipsky, delivering his first AWS re:Invent keynote, dispatched the news about the latest chip on stage in Las Vegas this morning.

"So today, I'm excited to announce the new Trn1 instance powered by Trainium, which we expect to deliver the best price-performance for training deep learning models in the cloud and the fastest on EC2," Selipsky told the re:Invent audience.

"Trn1 is the first EC2 instance with up to 800 gigabytes per second bandwidth. So it's absolutely great for large scale, multinode distributed training use cases." He said that this should work well for use cases like image recognition, natural language processing, fraud detection and forecasting.

What's more, you can network these chips together for even more powerful performance when they put them into "ultra clusters."

"We can network these together and what we call Ultra clusters consisting of tens of thousands of training accelerators interconnected with petabyte scale networking. These training Ultra clusters are powered by a powerful machine learning supercomputer for rapidly training the most complex, deep learning models with trillions of parameters," Selipsky said.

The company also plans to work with partners like SAP to take advantage of this new processing power, Selipsky said.

read more about AWS re:Invent 2021 on TechCrunch
read more about AWS re:Invent 2021 on TechCrunch

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • USD/CAD: Loonie Turns Range Bound as Omicron Worries Ease; Could Turn Volatile

    “The 3 Commodity units (AUD, NZD and CAD) now appear vulnerable on 2 fronts – (1) as risk currencies trading in a risk-off environment created by the new Covid strain; and (2) the 3 units having one of the more aggressive central bank rate hike profiles discounted by markets. Against USD though, the 3 units could find better support (as USD is probably even more vulnerable to the removal of the more aggressive Fed rates pricing),” noted analysts at Citi.

  • Can omicron turn around Peloton, one of the year’s worst performing stocks?

    Peloton, a high-flyer during the first year of the pandemic, has been one of the worst performing stocks in 2021 as people return to offices and gyms. Will the omicron variant of Covid-19 give the exercise company’s shares a second wind? Peloton stock jumped 6% on Nov. 26 as traders dumped travel-sensitive shares of carriers like Delta Air Lines and major lenders like Bank of America, whose fortunes are tightly linked to economic growth.

  • RIA Deals Top 200 in Record-Shattering Year

    “I’ve been doing this for 18 years, and today’s pool of buyers is the strongest it’s ever been,” says industry consultant David DeVoe.

  • UnitedHealth calls for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion for 2022

    UnitedHealth Group Inc. late Monday said it expects 2021 revenue of around $287 billion, and per-share adjusted earnings between $18.75 and $18.90 per share. The company also unveiled its 2022 outlook, calling for revenue between $317 billion and $320 billion, and adjusted per-share earnings between $21.10 and $21.60. Cash flows from operations are expected to range from $23 billion to $24 billion next year, the health-care company said. UnitedHealth's 2021 guidance broadly meets FactSet consens

  • Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is Expected to Step Down: Report

    Dorsey has managed twitter since it was created more than a decade ago, but the company might come under new management soon.

  • Panic-like selling signs emerge in NYSE as Dow tumbles more than 600 points Tuesday amid omicron fears

    Trading in New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks on Tuesday were exhibiting panic-like-selling behavior as stocks faced selling pressure attributed to the emergence of the omicron variant and commments from the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell about the pace of tapering. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tracks the ratio of advancing stock to declining stocks over the ratio of advancing volume over declining volume, was showing a reading of 2.517 for NYSE-listed s

  • Crypto bulls send Bitcoin and Ether soaring—but not up to pre-Omicron levels

    While major stock indexes are still depressed after Friday’s Omicron-triggered tumble, cryptos have climbed back up again.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After FDA Advisors Narrowly Endorse Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy or sell after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, passed muster with FDA advisors? Is MRK stock a buy or sell right now?

  • EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for November 30, 2021

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.1374.

  • Russia's Aeroflot posts first quarterly profit in two years

    Aeroflot, whose shares rose by 1.6% to 0941 GMT, said its net profit in the third quarter was 11.6 billion roubles ($155 million) compared to a loss of 21.14 billion roubles a year ago. Aeroflot's domestic traffic has grown as Russia refrained from imposing a complete lockdown during a new wave of infections.

  • Goldman Sachs introduces new employee benefits - source

    The bank is increasing its retirement fund, matching contributions for U.S. employees to 6% of total compensation, a jump of 2%, according to a person familiar with the matter. Goldman will also contribute 8% of total compensation for employees making $125,000 a year or less, the person said, adding the bank was eliminating the one-year waiting period before matching employee contributions for new recruits. "We're focused on delivering energy optimization, resilience, and mental health programs that support our people in caring for themselves and their families," Bentley de Beyer, the bank's global head of human capital management, said in an e-mailed statement in response to Reuters' request for comment.

  • Asia shares mixed as investors weigh omicron economic risks

    Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as investors continued to cautiously weigh how much damage the new omicron coronavirus variant may unleash on the global economy. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.0% to 28,577.34 in morning trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 1.1% to 23,580.13, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,571.91.

  • TRG CEO Resigns From Roles Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- TRG Pakistan Ltd. shares tumbled after the company said Chief Executive Officer Zia Chishti has resigned from all roles in the company.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransReliving the New York Subway Map DebateTRG’s stock dropped by as much as 3.9% in Karachi at 10:14 a.m. local time, the biggest decliner on benchmark KSE-100 Index. The shares have dropped by 30% since

  • NY Fed Launches Fintech Research Wing With BIS Help

    The Federal Reserve Bank of New York launched the New York Innovation Center (NYIC) to build and test new financial technology, including central bank digital currencies (CBDC), stablecoins and cross-border payments, the central bank division announced Monday. The NYIC is the result of a strategic partnership between the New York Fed and the Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Innovation Center.

  • MicroStrategy has added to its Bitcoin holdings, according to latest SEC filings

    In an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it had purchased another 7,002 Bitcoins during its fiscal fourth quarter. That cost the company $414.4 million.

  • $10M Yacht for Sale, DOGE Accepted

    The owners of Italian-built Vianne, a 170-foot yacht, said prospective buyers would be able to buy the vessel with a 10% fiat deposit and the rest in crypto in bitcoin, ether, and dogecoin. It will also accept SOL, FTM, BNB, or "top tier" NFTs from the CryptoPunk or Bored Ape Yacht Club collections. "The Hash" squad discusses the latest signal of a broader embrace of crypto by the luxury goods industry.

  • Stocks Rebound After Friday’s Sell-Off

    Meanwhile, WTI oil is trying to settle above the $72 level.

  • Salesforce Reports Tuesday: Here's My Take

    Two weeks ago, Salesforce President and COO Bret Taylor appeared on CNBC. Taylor simply stated: "Work as we know it has changed forever." Taylor went on to explain how businesses relied upon tools such as Slack (acquired by Salesforce this past summer) in order to comply with workplace restrictions.

  • Metaverse Startup The Sandbox Co-Founder on Business Model, Expansion Plan and Facebook Competition

    On the heels of closing a $93 million Series B funding round led by SoftBank earlier this month, metaverse startup The Sandbox Co-founder and COO Sebastien Borget discusses whether Meta, formerly Facebook, is a potential threat to the future of Web 3. Plus, insights into the advantages of owning decentralized, NFT-based virtual real estate and the launch of The Sandbox Alpha.