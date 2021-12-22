U.S. markets close in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,678.65
    +29.42 (+0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,670.58
    +177.88 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,442.10
    +101.01 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,209.52
    +6.58 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.96
    +1.84 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.80
    +14.10 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.23 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0043 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0270 (-1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3355
    +0.0090 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1980
    +0.1440 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,941.43
    +535.48 (+1.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,244.72
    -5.72 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

AWS just can't catch a break

Frederic Lardinois
·2 min read

For the third time this month, AWS today suffered an outage in one of its data centers. This morning, a power outage in its US-EAST-1 region affected services like Slack, Asana, Epic Games and others.

The issues started around 7:30 a.m. ET and the knock-on effect of these issues continues to plague the service as of 1 p.m. ET, as AWS continues to report issues with a number of services in this region, specifically its EC2 compute service and related networking functions. Most recently, the single sign-on service in this region also started seeing increased error rates.

"We can confirm a loss of power within a single data center within a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region," the company explained in an update at 8 a.m. ET. "This is affecting availability and connectivity to EC2 instances that are part of the affected data center within the affected Availability Zone. We are also experiencing elevated RunInstance API error rates for launches within the affected Availability Zone. Connectivity and power to other data centers within the affected Availability Zone, or other Availability Zones within the US-EAST-1 Region are not affected by this issue, but we would recommend failing away from the affected Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) if you are able to do so."

If this had been the only AWS outage in recent weeks, it would have barely been noteworthy. Given the complexity of the modern hyper clouds, outages are bound to happen every now and then. But outages are currently a weekly occurrence for AWS. On December 7, the same US-EAST-1 region went down for hours due to a networking issue. Then, on December 17, an outage that affected connectivity between two of its West Coast regions took down services from the likes of Netflix, Slack and Amazon's own Ring. To add insult to injury, all of these outages happened shortly after AWS touted the resilience of its cloud at its re:Invent conference earlier this month.

Ideally, of course, none of these outages would ever happen and there are some ways that AWS users can protect themselves from them by architecting their systems to fail over to a geographically separate region -- but that can add significant cost, so some decide that the trade-off between downtime and cost isn't worth it. At the end of the day, it's on AWS to provide a stable platform. And while it's hard to say if the company is just having a string of bad luck or if there are any systematic issues that have led to these problems, if I were hosting a service in the US-EAST-1 region right now, I would probably at least consider moving it elsewhere.

Amazon Web Services went down and took a bunch of the internet with it

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers to place K Zane Gonzalez on IR

    2021 is over for K Zane Gonzalez, who proved to be a nice little bright spot for the Panthers in an otherwise dim season.

  • European Gas Drops After Surging on Constrained Russian Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas and power prices eased after surging to a fresh record on Tuesday even as Russia keeps shipments to Europe capped.Most Read from BloombergOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus UpdateExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsRussian gas f

  • FedEx receives first electric vehicles from GM's BrightDrop

    Recently, FedEx took a small step toward completing its large goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2040. The delivery services giant has received its first electric light commercial vehicles (LCV) from BrightDrop, General Motors’ electric delivery and logistics business. FedEx had announced it was BrightDrop’s first customer in January 2021.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

    "The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • NFT integration is coming ‘very soon’ to your MetaMask wallet

    Leading Web3 wallet provider MetaMask has revealed that its much-anticipated NFT integration feature for the browser extension is “coming very soon”.

  • DuckDuckGo announces launch of privacy-focused browser to take on Google Chrome

    ‘Privacy super app’ is apparently ‘cleaner, way more private, and significantly faster’ than Chrome

  • DuckDuckGo offers a first look at its desktop web browser

    It's promising to bring the 'privacy, speed and simplicity' of its mobile app to computers.

  • We're Taking a Fresh Look at AppLovin's Charts

    Four months and a secondary offering have passed, so let's check on the charts again. In this updated daily bar chart of APP, below, we can see that prices rallied after our August review. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise from August telling us that buyers of APP have been more aggressive.

  • Analyst Report: Oracle Corp.

    Oracle Corp. is the world's largest independent enterprise software company, with annual revenues of $40 billion. Its software products include database, middleware, application and cloud-based software designed for general business purposes and for specific industries. In addition, Oracle provides product upgrades, maintenance releases, and patches through license update agreements, as well as extensive product support. Oracle also provides server hardware through its acquisition of Sun Microsystems in 2010. The company has over 100,000 employees. About 48% of revenue comes from overseas.

  • EU clears Microsoft-Nuance without conditions

    The European Union's competition regulator has given the all-clear to Microsoft's $19.7 billion purchase of transcription tech firm Nuance, which was announced earlier this year. The EU said today it has concluded there are no competition concerns for the region if the acquisition goes ahead, clearing it without conditions. The deal was notified to the Commission's regulators on November 16.

  • Avoma puts new capital to use making meetings work smarter

    Avoma thinks we are doing too much and using too many apps during meetings and something is bound to get lost. The new round gives the company $15 million in total funding. Founded in 2017 by Aditya Kothadiya, Devendra Laulkar and Albert Lai, Avoma developed an artificial intelligence meeting assistant that has templates for meeting agendas and takes both notes and video, transcribes everything in real time, summarizes the notes and calls out actionable insights for participants in the agenda.

  • Everyone wants to own the metaverse including Facebook and Microsoft. But what exactly is it?

    The metaverse has been a hot topic recently with Facebook and Microsoft planting flags in virtual space. But what is the metaverse and is it here?

  • How Mint.com Makes Money: Advertisements and Referrals

    Mint.com has built out multiple revenue streams from its free personal financial data-gathering tool. Find out how Mint has greatly benefited from the 2009 acquisition by Intuit.

  • TikTok rival Triller to go public via merger with SeaChange International

    Short video app Triller is set to go public via a reverse merger with video-tech company SeaChange International, the two companies announced on Wednesday. Similar to TikTok, Triller allows users to create and share short-form videos set to music. Triller has attracted many notable users, like Justin Bieber, Marshmello, The Weeknd, Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Eminem, Post Malone and Kevin Hart.

  • Free Rapid Coronavirus Tests In Framingham: How To Get One

    Framingham has released its plan to distribute about 10,000 free rapid tests to some city residents.

  • A Bluetooth bug in a popular at-home COVID-19 test could falsify results

    F-Secure researcher Ken Gannon identified the since-fixed flaw in the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, a self-administered antigen test that individuals can use to check to see if they have been infected with the virus. In theory, a fake certification could be submitted to meet U.S. re-entry requirements.

  • Amazon Web Services reports third outage of the month

    Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a temporary outage Wednesday morning affecting Slack, the workplace software Asana and the Epic Games Store.The company first acknowledged connectivity issues at a data center in the US-EAST-1 Region at roughly 7:30 a.m. EST because of a loss of power. By 8:40 a.m. EST, power was restored to the data center and network connectivity issues started to resolve.This is the third outage of the month for AWS,...

  • What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake

    A vulnerability in Log4j, a humble but widespread piece of software, has put millions of computers at risk. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty ImagesLog4Shell, an internet vulnerability that affects millions of computers, involves an obscure but nearly ubiquitous piece of software, Log4j. The software is used to record all manner of activities that go on under the hood in a wide range of computer systems. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, called Lo

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.