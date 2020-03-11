U.S. Markets close in 2 hrs 51 mins

AWS launches Bottlerocket, a Linux-based OS for container hosting

Frederic Lardinois

AWS has launched its own open-source operating system for running containers on both virtual machines and bare metal hosts. Bottlerocket, as the new OS is called, is basically a stripped-down Linux distribution that's akin to projects like CoreOS's now-defunct Container Linux and Google's container-optimized OS. The OS is currently in its developer preview phase, but you can test it as an Amazon Machine Image for EC2 (and by extension, under Amazon EKS, too).

As AWS chief evangelist Jeff Barr notes in his announcement, Bottlerocket supports Docker images and images that conform to the Open Container Initiative image format, which means it'll basically run all Linux-based containers you can throw at it.

One feature that makes Bottlerocket stand out is that it does away with a package-based update system. Instead, it uses an image-based model that, as Barr notes, "allows for a rapid & complete rollback if necessary." The idea here is that this makes updates easier. At the core of this update process is "The Update Framework," an open-source project hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.

AWS says it will provide three years of support (after General Availability) for its own builds of Bottlerocket. As of now, the project is very much focused on AWS, of course, but the code is available on GitHub and chances are we will see others expand on AWS' work.

The company is launching the project in cooperation with a number of partners, including Alcide, Armory, CrowdStrike, Datadog, New Relic, Sysdig, Tiger, Trend Micro and Waveworks.

"Container-optimized operating systems will give dev teams the additional speed and efficiency to run higher throughput workloads with better security and uptime," said Michael Gerstenhaber, director of Product Management at Datadog." We are excited to work with AWS on Bottlerocket, so that as customers take advantage of the increased scale they can continue to monitor these ephemeral environments with confidence."

 

  • Warren Buffett reacts to the stock market rout, oil crash amid the coronavirus outbreak
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Warren Buffett reacts to the stock market rout, oil crash amid the coronavirus outbreak

    “If you stick around long enough, you'll see everything in markets,” Buffett said. In an interview with the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) CEO in his Omaha headquarters on Tuesday, Buffett called the recent market shock “a one-two punch” with coronavirus and the plunge in oil prices, but indicated that the October crash of 1987 which he called a “financial panic” was worse.

  • Goldman Sachs analyzed bear markets back to 1835, and here’s the bad news — and the good — about the current slump
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Goldman Sachs analyzed bear markets back to 1835, and here’s the bad news — and the good — about the current slump

    According to Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer, “event-driven” bear markets, on average, result in 29% declines. That's bad because, at the moment, this isn't a bear market. Though Tuesday's close, the S&P 500 (SPX)has dropped about 15% from its record high on Feb. 19.

  • Bernie Sanders is finished, and health-care stocks are screaming buys
    Politics
    MarketWatch

    Bernie Sanders is finished, and health-care stocks are screaming buys

    The onslaught of the novel coronavirus has preoccupied everybody over the last few weeks, and the health-care sector has been ground zero for their concerns. As venues, companies, and universities shut down, experts worry the U.S. health care system isn't prepared for an exponential rise in cases of COVID-19. Health-care stocks have dropped, too, as investors try to figure out which companies will be most hurt by the emerging pandemic.

  • COVID-19 is a threat to Trump's presidency — here's why a Joe Biden win in November could drill stocks
    Politics
    Yahoo Finance

    COVID-19 is a threat to Trump's presidency — here's why a Joe Biden win in November could drill stocks

    Compared to Bernie Sanders, they [Biden's policy proposals] are market friendly. Compared to some of the de-regulatory agenda and other proposals of the Trump administration maybe they are a little less market friendly,” explained Raymond James policy analyst Ed Mills on Yahoo Finance's The First Trade. It's a debate for investors now worth having amid Biden's surge in the polls to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

  • It may feel like 2008 all over again, but here's how the coronavirus crisis is different
    Business
    USA TODAY

    It may feel like 2008 all over again, but here's how the coronavirus crisis is different

    For many Americans, the stomach-churning market drops and growing recession talk of the past few weeks – triggered by the global spread of the coronavirus – are reviving memories of the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession. While the toll the infection ultimately takes on the nation isn't clear, the economic upheaval caused by the outbreak will likely not be nearly as damaging or long-lasting as the historic downturn of 2007-09. “A recession is not inevitable,” says Gus Faucher, chief economist of PNC Financial Services Group.

  • Warren Buffett on the ‘one-two punch’ market panic: It took me 89 years to experience something like this
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Warren Buffett on the ‘one-two punch’ market panic: It took me 89 years to experience something like this

    That's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK)(BRK) boss Warren Buffett putting the recent market plunge — which he described as a “one-two punch” of coronavirus and falling oil prices — in perspective in an interview this week on Yahoo Finance. If you stick around long enough, you'll see everything in markets,” he said from his Omaha headquarters. And it may have taken me to 89 years of age to throw this one into the experience, but the markets, if you have to be open second by second, they react to news in a big time way.

  • Virus Makes Lobsters So Cheap That Sellers Face a Fatal Blow
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Virus Makes Lobsters So Cheap That Sellers Face a Fatal Blow

    U.S. lobster prices have plummeted to the lowest in at least four years after the spread of the virus halted charter flights to Asia at a time when sales usually boom for Chinese New Year celebrations. The fallout has left thousands of pounds of unsold lobster flooding North American markets and squeezing U.S. businesses that were already hurting from lost sales due to China's tariffs from its trade war with Washington. “This is like a fatal blow,” said Stephanie Nadeau, owner of Arundel, Maine-based The Lobster Co., which saw orders to Hong Kong shrivel from about 1,000 boxes a week to a total of 120 boxes -- each carrying 33 pounds -- since late January.

  • Co-Diagnostics stock rises as coronavirus escalates
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Co-Diagnostics stock rises as coronavirus escalates

    Co-Diagnostics stocks rose as investors believe the company will be able to release a vaccine for the coronavirus. Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous joins the On The Move panel to discuss how the health companies are responding to the coronavirus.

  • Business
    TheStreet.com

    Jim Cramer: What to Buy and What to Sell Now, Part 2

    It's truly time to be thinking that there needs to be buying in some stocks here which is why we have been analyzing the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average to make sense of where we are. In Part 1 we found very little worth buying, namely Coca-Cola , of the first 10 Dow stocks. That's disappointing and I have to tell you that it is time to be a little more upbeat in thinking as we close in on 21,770 which was where things went to in the December 2018 paradigm that I like so much, the one that says "avert recession now."

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?
    Business
    Insider Monkey

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. AMD was in 53 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. There were 59 hedge funds in our database with AMD holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

  • These energy companies have the highest debt and the most at risk as the oil market collapses
    Business
    MarketWatch

    These energy companies have the highest debt and the most at risk as the oil market collapses

    Investors shocked at Saudi Arabia's decision to lower oil prices and increase production sent financial markets reeling. A concern now for the oil and gas industry is which players can survive a prolonged market imbalance. West Texas crude oil for April delivery (CL) fell as much as 25% to $31.13 a barrel Monday.

  • Goldman Sachs says the bull market is over
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Goldman Sachs says the bull market is over

    The coronavirus outbreak has sent financial markets into chaos. “After 11 years, 13% annualized earnings growth and 16% annualized trough-to-peak appreciation, we believe the S&P 500 bull market will soon end,” Goldman said in a note to clients published Wednesday. Goldman currently expects that year-over-year earnings per share for S&P 500 companies will drop 15% in the second quarter and 12% in the third.

  • What Is Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    What Is Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

    All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio).

  • Coronavirus makes Microsoft stock an amazing money-making opportunity: top analyst
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    Coronavirus makes Microsoft stock an amazing money-making opportunity: top analyst

    In the eyes of long-time tech analyst Dan Ives, the coronavirus represents more of a speed-bump for tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) rather than a mountain that cannot be navigated. Hence, Ives thinks it's time to back up the truck on the King of Redmond now that the stock could be had at a much cheaper valuation amid the broader market rout. Ives said on Yahoo Finance's The First Trade Microsoft is well positioned to continue to benefit from the shift to cloud services and ongoing momentum in hardware such as the Surface.

  • Think it’s bad now? Wait a month, says hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Think it’s bad now? Wait a month, says hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass

    Kyle Bass, chief investment officer of Hayman Capital Management, believes “this too shall pass,” when it comes to Monday's deep selloff — the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)was down more than 2,100 points — but he's in no hurry to buy up stocks at bargain prices. 'If you're asking for when the financial markets see peak virus, I think it'll be about a month from now.' At this point, Bass says he's not buying or selling, instead he'll just be watching “one of the most interesting financial collapses that we've seen in the past 15 to 20 years.”

  • Is American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) A Good Stock To Buy?
    Business
    Insider Monkey

    Is American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) A Good Stock To Buy?

    In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the fourth quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of December 31. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went down by 6 lately.

  • What Is Alpha Pro Tech's (NYSEMKT:APT) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    What Is Alpha Pro Tech's (NYSEMKT:APT) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

    It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 64% in the last thirty days. All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious).

  • Exclusive: Warren Buffett on market volatility
    Business
    Yahoo Finance Video

    Exclusive: Warren Buffett on market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Editor-In-Chief Andy Serwer sat down with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett to discuss the latest stock market action amid rising coronavirus fears.

  • Investors trust Trump’s two ‘magic words,’ and now it’s time to nibble on stocks
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Investors trust Trump’s two ‘magic words,’ and now it’s time to nibble on stocks

    The second chart shows major support levels in the stock market. Technically, since the first major support level was not decisively violated, it was natural for the stock market to bounce. Please see “A watershed moment is on the way if stocks can't hold this level,” which was written prior to the 2,000-point drop in the stock market.

  • Trump proposes a payroll-tax cut to boost the economy during the coronavirus epidemic, but would this really work?
    Politics
    MarketWatch

    Trump proposes a payroll-tax cut to boost the economy during the coronavirus epidemic, but would this really work?

    President Donald Trump thinks it could be part of the solution as the stock market lurches amid concerns that the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is hurting both businesses and consumer spending. Trump pledged “very substantial relief” for payroll taxes on Monday, speaking after the biggest one-day stock market selloff since 2008. A payroll tax cut, they say, wouldn't help the unemployed and offers slim relief for workers.

  • The Trump Administration Is Stalling an Intel Report That Warns the U.S. Isn’t Ready for a Global Pandemic
    Politics
    Time

    The Trump Administration Is Stalling an Intel Report That Warns the U.S. Isn’t Ready for a Global Pandemic

    An annual intelligence report that has been postponed without explanation by President Donald Trump's administration warns that the U.S. remains unprepared for a global pandemic, two senior government officials who have reviewed a draft of the report tell TIME. The office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) was scheduled to deliver the Worldwide Threat Assessment to the House Intelligence Committee on Feb. 12 and the hearing has not been rescheduled, according to staffers and members of the House and Senate intelligence committees. The DNI's office declined requests for a comment on the status of the report.

  • Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?
    Business
    Insider Monkey

    Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) a good bet right now? There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds' picks don't beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was in 55 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December.

  • How Does Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?
    Business
    Simply Wall St.

    How Does Marathon Petroleum's (NYSE:MPC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

    To the annoyance of some shareholders, Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) shares are down a considerable 38% in the last month. All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious).

  • Why Russia wants to crush U.S. shale oil producers in price war
    Business
    MarketWatch

    Why Russia wants to crush U.S. shale oil producers in price war

    The rapid growth of the U.S. shale industry is at the heart of a Russia-versus-Saudi Arabia crude-oil price war that threatens to upend a global economy already under threat from the spread of the coronavirus, experts said Monday. “Russia has made no secret of the fact that it is concerned about the growth of the U.S. shale industry and of its view that repeated output cuts by OPEC were effectively handing market share to U.S. producers,” said Caroline Bain, chief commodities economist at Capital Economics, in a Monday note. Russia's rejection last week of a Saudi push for additional production cuts prompted Saudi Arabia over the weekend to slash prices on crude exports in a move analysts said was aimed at taking market share from Russia.

  • Marijuana Stocks Are Tumbling — Are Any Good Buys Right Now?
    Business
    Investor's Business Daily

    Marijuana Stocks Are Tumbling — Are Any Good Buys Right Now?

    Marijuana stocks in 2019 plunged to lows amid weak results and cash concerns, leading to executive departures, layoffs, greenhouse closures and, potentially, a more humbled industry. Are any marijuana stocks on major U.S. exchanges a good buy now? Overall, the marijuana industry is showing little profit growth, after weed producers burned through money to expand last year and 2018.